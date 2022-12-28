Read full article on original website
WISN
Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the victims as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Officials say...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa chase, Milwaukee crash, officer hurt in scuffle
A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the arrests of two men near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee. Another driver was seriously injured.
CBS 58
2 displaced following house fire on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people are without a home Tuesday night after a fire on Milwaukee's south side. Firefighters say they were called to a house near 6th and Harrison around 4:30 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen filling the neighborhood. Officials say the people living there, one adult...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
ABC7 Chicago
3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
Franklin High senior, MATC student found dead in car in South Milwaukee
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital
Mequon Firefighter Josh Lipp was off-duty when he stopped to help at the scene of a crash on I-894 and National two days before Christmas. He and a woman, Xuan Nguyen Rollmann, were struck by a vehicle, and Rollmann did not survive her injuries.
WISN
Man shot while driving, gets help at Milwaukee police station
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects who shot a man while he was driving. Police say the 26-year-old man was shot near 14th Street and Arthur Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He drove himself about a mile down the road to Milwaukee Police District 2. This content...
WISN
Milwaukee house fire under investigation
MILWAUKEE — A house fire that injured a firefighter on Milwaukee's northwest side is under investigation. The Milwaukee Fire Department said it got a call to the home on Colfax Court and Kathryn Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Fire officials confirmed three adults and two children, a 7-year-old and...
CBS 58
Milwaukee firefighters, dispatcher help rescue driver from car in icy retention pond
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Some may call it a Christmas miracle, but Milwaukee firefighters say it's just part of the job. Last Thursday, a 911 call sent them to a retention pond near American Family Field where they found a car filling fast with water. "It almost sounded like she...
Cooking materials left on stove to blame for Oconomowoc apartment fire
Cooking materials left on the stove are to blame for an apartment fire in Oconomowoc late Monday evening.
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
WISN
75-year-old Whitefish Bay woman died after being struck, dragged several blocks
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Whitefish Bay police and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. Police said a 75-year-old woman walking on a sidewalk on North Lake Drive was struck by a 77-year-old man backing out of his driveway and dragged several blocks to East Lake View Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian, 75, killed in Whitefish Bay in 'unintentional act'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police search for hit-and-run driver; 69-year-old man dead in Racine
Racine police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a 69-year-old man on Dec. 22.
WISN
Police increase patrols for New Year's Eve
MILWAUKEE — As many ring in the new year from big parties or even the comfort of their couch, Milwaukee police say they'll have extra officers clocking in for work. "What we do is extend our early shift officers, as well as bring in our late shift officers in early, for the anticipation of the increased crowds," said Steven Johnson, assistant chief of the patrol bureau for the Milwaukee Police Department. "So that's one of the things each district is responsible for doing."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee brothers accused, June fatal shooting of woman
MILWAUKEE - One of two brothers charged with shooting and killing a woman near Palmer and Chambers in Milwaukee in June waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 29. Kamari and Marquan Roy are charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the June 23 shooting death of 66-year-old Roberta Haynes. Court documents say Hayes was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between the Roy brothers and two other people. Police found Hayes lying in the road near the intersection. She later died at a hospital from a single gunshot wound.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope
MILWAUKEE - Killed on Christmas Eve, the community is rallying around a Milwaukee mother's family. A fundraiser was held Thursday night, Dec. 29 to cover funeral expenses for Sildian Torres. It took place at Santurce Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee. Plates of food were sold to help raise money.
