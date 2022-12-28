ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the victims as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Officials say...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

2 displaced following house fire on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people are without a home Tuesday night after a fire on Milwaukee's south side. Firefighters say they were called to a house near 6th and Harrison around 4:30 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen filling the neighborhood. Officials say the people living there, one adult...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead

MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Chicago

3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man shot while driving, gets help at Milwaukee police station

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects who shot a man while he was driving. Police say the 26-year-old man was shot near 14th Street and Arthur Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He drove himself about a mile down the road to Milwaukee Police District 2. This content...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee house fire under investigation

MILWAUKEE — A house fire that injured a firefighter on Milwaukee's northwest side is under investigation. The Milwaukee Fire Department said it got a call to the home on Colfax Court and Kathryn Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Fire officials confirmed three adults and two children, a 7-year-old and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian, 75, killed in Whitefish Bay in 'unintentional act'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
WISN

Police increase patrols for New Year's Eve

MILWAUKEE — As many ring in the new year from big parties or even the comfort of their couch, Milwaukee police say they'll have extra officers clocking in for work. "What we do is extend our early shift officers, as well as bring in our late shift officers in early, for the anticipation of the increased crowds," said Steven Johnson, assistant chief of the patrol bureau for the Milwaukee Police Department. "So that's one of the things each district is responsible for doing."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee brothers accused, June fatal shooting of woman

MILWAUKEE - One of two brothers charged with shooting and killing a woman near Palmer and Chambers in Milwaukee in June waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 29. Kamari and Marquan Roy are charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the June 23 shooting death of 66-year-old Roberta Haynes. Court documents say Hayes was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between the Roy brothers and two other people. Police found Hayes lying in the road near the intersection. She later died at a hospital from a single gunshot wound.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope

MILWAUKEE - Killed on Christmas Eve, the community is rallying around a Milwaukee mother's family. A fundraiser was held Thursday night, Dec. 29 to cover funeral expenses for Sildian Torres. It took place at Santurce Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee. Plates of food were sold to help raise money.
MILWAUKEE, WI

