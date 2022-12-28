Another Braves star signs team-friendly extension; MLB world reacts

The Atlanta Braves are the kings of getting good players to sign team-friendly contract extensions.

The Braves announced on Tuesday night that they have signed catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million contract extension that goes through 2028 season.

The press release adds that Murphy will have a “$15 million club option for 2029 that would give Murphy a seven-year deal worth $88 million,” and Murphy “will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025-28.”

Atlanta acquired Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster three-team trade on Dec. 12. And just a couple of weeks later, the Braves have locked Murphy up to a contract that looks like a bargain.

Murphy — who just turned 28 in October — is one of the best catchers in baseball and an ascending player. In 2022, he hit 18 home runs with a .250/.332/.426 slash line and 122 wRC+. He was valued at 5.1 wins above replacement (WAR) by FanGraphs, behind only J.T. Realmuto and Adley Rutschman among MLB catchers. The ability to both hit well and defend well at the premium position of catcher leads to an extremely valuable player.

And the Braves are now loaded with extremely valuable players on extremely friendly contracts. Murphy joins Ronald Acuna Jr., Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Spencer Strider, and Ozzie Albies as Braves players that have signed extensions that look like great values on the surface.

The baseball world is amazed at Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ ability to sign Braves players to team-friendly extensions:

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted, “The Braves’ club control after today’s six-year Sean Murphy extension:

Austin Riley, through 2033

Michael Harris II, 2032

Matt Olson, 2030

Sean Murphy, 2029

Spencer Strider, 2029

Ronald Acuña Jr., 2028

Vaughn Grissom, 2028

Ozzie Albies, 2027

Kyle Wright, 2026

Max Fried, 2024”

“In signing Sean Murphy, 28, to 6-year, $73M contract w/ 7th-yr $15M option (no buyout), #Braves lock up Gold Glove catcher who’s hit 35 homers in past 2 seasons (despite spacious OAK park), buying out 3-4 FA years w/ salary never above $15M. One of baseball’s top overall catchers,” tweeted David O’Brien of The Athletic .

“Alex Anthopoulos needs to be arrested for several counts of robbery,” tweeted MLB Metrics .

“With their latest extension , the Braves have secured the same starting nine through the next Avatar premiere,” tweeted Alden González of ESPN .

