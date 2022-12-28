ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Another Braves star signs team-friendly extension; MLB world reacts

By Matt Clapp
The Comeback
The Comeback
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbDur_0jwBR3em00

The Atlanta Braves are the kings of getting good players to sign team-friendly contract extensions.

The Braves announced on Tuesday night that they have signed catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million contract extension that goes through 2028 season.

The press release adds that Murphy will have a “$15 million club option for 2029 that would give Murphy a seven-year deal worth $88 million,” and Murphy “will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025-28.”

Atlanta acquired Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster three-team trade on Dec. 12. And just a couple of weeks later, the Braves have locked Murphy up to a contract that looks like a bargain.

Murphy — who just turned 28 in October — is one of the best catchers in baseball and an ascending player. In 2022, he hit 18 home runs with a .250/.332/.426 slash line and 122 wRC+. He was valued at 5.1 wins above replacement (WAR) by FanGraphs, behind only J.T. Realmuto and Adley Rutschman among MLB catchers. The ability to both hit well and defend well at the premium position of catcher leads to an extremely valuable player.

And the Braves are now loaded with extremely valuable players on extremely friendly contracts. Murphy joins Ronald Acuna Jr., Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Spencer Strider, and Ozzie Albies as Braves players that have signed extensions that look like great values on the surface.

The baseball world is amazed at Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ ability to sign Braves players to team-friendly extensions:

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted, “The Braves’ club control after today’s six-year Sean Murphy extension:

Austin Riley, through 2033

Michael Harris II, 2032

Matt Olson, 2030

Sean Murphy, 2029

Spencer Strider, 2029

Ronald Acuña Jr., 2028

Vaughn Grissom, 2028

Ozzie Albies, 2027

Kyle Wright, 2026

Max Fried, 2024”

“In signing Sean Murphy, 28, to 6-year, $73M contract w/ 7th-yr $15M option (no buyout), #Braves lock up Gold Glove catcher who’s hit 35 homers in past 2 seasons (despite spacious OAK park), buying out 3-4 FA years w/ salary never above $15M. One of baseball’s top overall catchers,” tweeted David O’Brien of The Athletic .

“Alex Anthopoulos needs to be arrested for several counts of robbery,” tweeted MLB Metrics .

“With their latest extension , the Braves have secured the same starting nine through the next Avatar premiere,” tweeted Alden González of ESPN .

The post Another Braves star signs team-friendly extension; MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers

On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation

The adopted daughter of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley was arrested in New Hampshire for abandoning her newborn baby boy in the cold. According to reports, Alexandra Eckersley is facing serious charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence, assault, and reckless conduct. Eckersley was arraigned Tuesday Read more... The post MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
batterypower.com

Braves News: Braves extend Sean Murphy, Ronald Acuña Jr. season recap, more

The Atlanta Braves locked up newly-acquired Sean Murphy on Tuesday night after signing him to a six-year contract worth $73M. In mid-December, the 28-year-old catcher was previously acquired by the Braves in a three-way trade between the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers. Prior to his extension, Murphy was arbitration eligible...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner

The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Braves are officially over the luxury tax threshold

Much has been made about the Braves payroll entering 2023. Prior to doing anything this offseason, they were already set to have the highest payroll in franchise history — slightly below the luxury tax threshold, a place they have never been before. Given how quiet the Braves have been...
ATLANTA, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi

Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The athlete is also thriving personally, having just celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the baseball pro for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to her husband’s life. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on defensive shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge of...
Yardbarker

Braves small acquisitions could pay substantial dividends

Ever since Alex Anthopoulos took over as general manager, the Braves haven’t been big spenders in free agency. Most of their funds have been used to lock up their younger core, and their marquee acquisitions have come via trade. Only a handful of lucrative contracts have been handed out by Alex Anthopoulos, and there’s probably a reason for that — he hasn’t had much success in that area.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

The Richard Rodríguez trade was bad for both Braves and Pirates

The former Braves pitcher was drafted out of high school in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and developed into an exciting arm on the farm. Prior to the 2019 season, Wilson even made an appearance on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, and Alex Anthopoulos parlayed his projectability, along with Ricky DeVito, into a deal that would net Richard Rodríguez from Pittsburgh, which has turned into a trade neither side will remember fondly.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Braves 2023 FanGraphs Projections By Position: First Base

With Spring Training a couple of months away, the Braves and many other teams are close to finalizing their rosters. There aren’t many attractive free agents left on the market, so it is a great time to look at FanGraphs‘ projections for the 2023 season. This continues my series as we move toward first base, which will be manned by Matt Olson in his second season in Atlanta. Below are the previous parts of the series:
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation

It’s definitely not abnormal for Major League Baseball to have to handle umpires retiring after the season. But following the 2022 MLB season, the league is facing an absolutely insane number of umpires retiring. As ESPN reports, ten different MLB umpires, including seven crew chiefs, are preparing to retire from their positions at the end Read more... The post MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

Ex-New York Yankees Player and TikTok Star Break Up

It's over for former Yankees player Tyler Wade and TikTok sensation Alix Earle. Per E! News, the social media star says their split was triggered by his lack of sharing his affection for her on social media. Their breakup comes after three months of dating. She revealed to her fans on the popular dance app, "We haven't been together for a hot minute," the 22-year-old influencer said in a post. "I've just been hiding it from you guys because I didn't feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend—we were not even dating like a week or two ago."
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: December 28

1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
The Comeback

The Comeback

45K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy