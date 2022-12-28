Read full article on original website
IMPD investigates 3 reported shootings that happened in span of about an hour
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD investigated three reports of shootings that happened within a span of about an hour late Thursday and early Friday. Police have not shared any information about possible suspects or motives in any of the incidents as of Friday morning. There has been no indication that the incidents are related to one another.
IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include man shot in bar’s parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. Man shot in Slammin’ Sammies parking lot The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot in […]
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
8-year-old shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl has been shot in the leg on Indy’s east side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street, a few blocks east of where Washington crosses with Sherman Drive. Police believe the gunshot came […]
Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November. The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a July homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says they received reports of a person shot on July 12 at the 1900 block of Wallace Ave. When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police say Zech Thomsen was a person of interest throughout the investigation. Police say they’ve gathered information on the case over the last five months, and arrested Thomsen Thursday.
cbs4indy.com
‘What goes up must come down’: IMPD reminds Indy residents danger of celebratory NYE gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is reminding Hoosiers that not only is it dangerous to fire a weapon in the air as a way to ring in the New Year — it’s also illegal. Every year, IMPD says it responds to several calls on New...
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police
INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop. The driver […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened on Alsuda Court around 3 o’clock Wednesday morning. That’s at an apartment complex near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
Police make arrest after gunshots in Franklin neighborhood
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers didn’t find a source of the gunfire or any indications that […]
1 shot, killed in overnight shooting on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an early morning shooting on Indy’s north side. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court. This is near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located the man with an […]
IMPD urges residents to not shoot guns into air during NYE celebration
According to IMPD, they annually respond to several calls for shots fired on New Year’s Eve. A bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more in the air.
WIBC.com
Arrest Made In 2021 Downtown Indy Murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeless Indianapolis man charged with the death of a man found severely beaten near Monument Circle in 2021 beat the victim with a brick and stomped on his head, court papers say. Markeiss Armstrong, 39, was arrested Thursday for the September 2021 murder of 34-year-old...
'Having the party like he is here' | Family holds memorial at roller rink for man killed outside Indianapolis funeral
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been almost two months since Jermaine Turman was shot and killed in Indianapolis. The 42-year-old was outside a funeral on the city’s northeast side when police say a fight broke out. His wife and he were only married for a few months, and now,...
8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into what led up to a child being shot inside her eastside home Wednesday night. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night IMPD arrived at E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house. ”I […]
IMPD assisting in search for missing Pennsylvania teen
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is helping a Pennsylvania police department in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl. Irma Vigil was last seen Dec. 13 at her home in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. She was wearing a black sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and black jeans. Vigil is 5...
2 Henry County deputies injured in Thursday night crash
Two Henry County deputies are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a serious crash on State Road 3 on Thursday.
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
