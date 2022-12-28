INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a July homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says they received reports of a person shot on July 12 at the 1900 block of Wallace Ave. When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police say Zech Thomsen was a person of interest throughout the investigation. Police say they’ve gathered information on the case over the last five months, and arrested Thomsen Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO