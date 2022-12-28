Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Have you seen Emily Beck?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
KELOLAND TV
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday. Rapid City officials suspect the avian flu is to blame for the dozens of geese recovered in the last week. Game, Fish and Parks officials have reported “significant cases” of avian flu in snow geese and other waterfowl over the last several weeks.
KEVN
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 12-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old. Authorities say Mya Eagle Hawk went missing Wednesday morning. Eagle Hawk was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants and a backpack.
kotatv.com
As roads clear, relief rolls into Pine Ridge Reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills is still recovering from this month’s winter storms and some communities were hit harder than others. First Families Now is a non-profit that teamed up with Faces of Little Bighorn to host their 8th annual ‘Warm up the Ridge.”. Faces...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made following Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested following a December 27 shooting, Rapid City police say. 34-year-old Leon Plumman was identified as the shooter from a Tuesday evening incident. The man who was shot sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday and...
KEVN
Judge to Kyle woman: ‘Did he have to die?’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former actress was sentenced Wednesday for the 2021 shooting death of a man. Jesse Schmockel, 23, earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the November 2021 shooting death of Nova Alexander. During her plea, Schmockel said that she brought a gun to the trailer...
KELOLAND TV
Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
rcgov.org
Officials Retrieving Dozens of Dead Geese at Canyon Lake
**GFP: birds are likely victims of Avian Influenza condition. **City working with State GFP officials; providing advice to public. RAPID CITY, SD—City officials indicate dozens of dead geese have been recovered in the Canyon Lake area this week, probable victims of Avian Flu. City Parks and Recreation staff retrieved...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man arrested in connection with fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police said they arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins of Rapid City on Monday in connection with the November 20 shooting death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. On November 20, police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th Street for a report...
KEVN
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 777 Casino on the 2700 block of West Main Street was robbed about 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The suspect, according to the Rapid City Police Department, is a “lighter-skinned man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a light-colored winter coat, blue jeans, light-colored gloves, white tennis shoes and a black mask.”
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City schedules adjusted for New Year’s holiday
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding the public of upcoming adjustments to schedules due to the New Year’s Day holiday. With New Year’s Day falling on Sunday this year, most offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in conjunction with the federal observance. The...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
rcgov.org
New Restaurant Options Coming to Rapid City Regional Airport
RAPID CITY, S.D. (12/27/2022) – Sky Dine, Inc. has been selected as the new food service concessionaire at the Rapid City Regional Airport. The South Dakota based company will provide food and beverage services to travelers through an agreement starting January 2023. Located both pre and post security, options...
kotatv.com
Gas prices continue to decline
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The U.S. continues to see the affects of inflation in fuel, however, gas prices did decline for the seventh straight week. As of Tuesday, Dec. 27, the average gas price in the U.S. is $3.10 a gallon but in South Dakota the average gas is $3.05 according to AAA.
KEVN
Expect warmer temperatures for Tuesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be warm overnight with lows in the 30s for many. Others will fall into the 20s. For those who have warmer temperatures, isolated areas of fog could develop due to melting snow. Be cautious of that. Tuesday will have highs range from the...
Comments / 0