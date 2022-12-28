Read full article on original website
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel
Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to...
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
One Green Planet
Cat Found Frozen on the Ground in Michigan Miraculously Rescued
A woman in Michigan found a cat frozen to the ground after the holiday weekend and brought him to a local clinic to get help. The woman found the poor older male cat frozen to the ground at Laketon and Wood Street in Big Lake, Michigan. The woman brought him into the Big Lake Animal Clinic to check for a chip and to help save him.
12-Year-Old Maine Cat in a Shelter for Over 4 Months Needs a Forever Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it.
Deputies lead rescue of dog stranded on snowy mountain slopes
A man and his dog are safely reunited, thanks to the heroic efforts of the Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team.
In a 'Christmas miracle,' family reunited with their dog found 60 miles away in the cold woods
She ran away on the 4th of July because she got scared.
WTHR
13 to the Rescue: Pets Healing Vets
Smooka is a 1.5-year-old shorthair calico/tabby. She is spayed and litterbox-trained. For humans older than 18, she is extremely affectionate and cuddly.
pethelpful.com
Rottweiler's Pure Joy Over Playing in Swimming Pool Is Simply the Best
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @Megatronliv is basically the best dog sitter ever for this hilarious video she uploaded while babysitting some beautiful Rottweilers. When you have someone care for your kids, human or fur babies, you want them to be well-cared for, have fun, and completely exhausted by the time you come home! Mission accomplished!
Cow and Dog Form Lifelong Friendship at Sanctuary: 'They're Two Peas in a Pod'
Susan Klingenberg rescued calf Bucket from a livestock auction, never knowing how close he'd become with her beloved pup After Susan Klingenberg carried a newborn calf named Bucket home from a Maryland livestock auction, he laid down inside the house on her dog Colton's bed — and immediately fell asleep. "He's just like, 'This looks comfortable,' " Klingenberg recalls. The next day, Colton, a St. Bernard mix, and Bucket started playing and running together outside as if both were dogs. And they were "snuggling together," says Klingenberg. "It was so cute,...
Upworthy
Crowd gathers and waits with bated breath as they watch two women rescue a dog: 'Puppy saved'
Thanks to two women at a high-end London fashion store, a dog was rescued from falling from the top of the store. In a video uploaded on Reddit, the dog can be seen caught between the store sign and a window. He seems to be calmly sitting at the edge. A crowd is gathered outside the store to watch how the dog will be rescued. That's when a woman from the store comes with a cloth hanger. A person in the crowd can be heard saying, "That's not gonna work." Then says it might work as the dog has a harness on. The woman takes the hanger close to the dog and tries to hook it to the dog's harness. Soon, she is able to hook it into the harness and pick him up. The video has an end caption, "Puppy saved! We doubt dogs will be allowed back into this store until that issue has been resolved." However, the crowd was relieved that the dog was rescued safely.
pawesome.net
Video of Toy Poodle Having Fun In The Pool Is Just The Cutest Thing
How cute is this toy poodle enjoying some time in the water? If you have poodles, you will know how much these dogs enjoy the water. The toy poodle in this TikTok post looks excited to have its pool. If any dog enjoys spending time in a small pool, this toy poodle is it.
