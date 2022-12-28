Thanks to two women at a high-end London fashion store, a dog was rescued from falling from the top of the store. In a video uploaded on Reddit, the dog can be seen caught between the store sign and a window. He seems to be calmly sitting at the edge. A crowd is gathered outside the store to watch how the dog will be rescued. That's when a woman from the store comes with a cloth hanger. A person in the crowd can be heard saying, "That's not gonna work." Then says it might work as the dog has a harness on. The woman takes the hanger close to the dog and tries to hook it to the dog's harness. Soon, she is able to hook it into the harness and pick him up. The video has an end caption, "Puppy saved! We doubt dogs will be allowed back into this store until that issue has been resolved." However, the crowd was relieved that the dog was rescued safely.

12 HOURS AGO