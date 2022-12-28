ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

600 ESPN El Paso

Top Ten Texas Towns With The Weirdest Names

They say "Everybody's Somebody In Luckenbach" well at least Dale Watson says it and it's with the spirit of Luckenbach, one of the weirdest names for a Texas town that we present to you our list of the Top Ten Weirdest Named Texas Towns. We're even going out on a...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas

Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Amidst Republican Party Controversy, Texas House Public Education Committee Releases Recommendations

The Texas House Public Education Committee released their recommendations for the upcoming legislative session earlier this week. The report addressed several issues including parent empowerment, school accountability, curriculum, mental health, chronic absenteeism, workforce development, school safety and the teacher workforce. With an increasing shortage of teachers across the state, lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen hopeful Texas lawmakers will fund improvements

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas legislative committee has recommended the state invest $1.75 billion in the state’s shipping channels and ports. This development has raised optimism at the Port of Harlingen, who hopes to benefit from some of the state’s resources to further develop its facility, officials said Wednesday. “The Port of Harlingen is […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KTBS

Texas schedules 9 executions in 2023

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine death row inmates slated for execution in 2023. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, who was convicted of murder in Bowie County, is scheduled for execution on March 29. Canales was serving time for rape at the Telford Unit in...
TEXAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Paxton applauds decision on Operation Lone Star

Attorney General Paxton has announced his support for a recent Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decision that will help ensure the prosecution of illegal aliens who attempt to enter Texas unlawfully. Operation Lone Star is a large-scale state program that was designed to combat illegal immigration and has resulted in...
TEXAS STATE

