Texas representative files bills to regulate corporate homebuyers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas housing market has cooled off but affordability is still a problem. Some experts blame companies and investment firms that come in and buy houses to rent them out. New moves at the Texas Capitol aim to change that. Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa...
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023.
Shipping containers among strategies Gov. Abbott is using to deter migrants from crossing into Texas
Shipping containers and razor wire are among the strategies "causing illegal immigration at that location to plummet."
Top Ten Texas Towns With The Weirdest Names
They say "Everybody's Somebody In Luckenbach" well at least Dale Watson says it and it's with the spirit of Luckenbach, one of the weirdest names for a Texas town that we present to you our list of the Top Ten Weirdest Named Texas Towns. We're even going out on a...
WacoTrib.com
Chris Tomlinson: Texas' electric grid barely survived the deep freeze. Will it survive the Legislature?
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid barely powered through the coldest night since 2021 without much generation loss, but the fact that we consider keeping the lights on a major accomplishment acknowledges how broken the grid remains. Every state official should feel ashamed that Texas cannot reliably provide a...
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Texas
Discovering the local flora and fauna of a state is exciting. Native trees provide a variety of benefits to wildlife, birds, and insects and add beauty and diversity to your garden. This blog post will discuss the different types of trees native to Texas and how they can benefit wildlife, birds, and insects.
The Irony of the News Media When it Comes to Texas Migrants and Governor Abbott
The past week, Texas has been cold like the rest of the United States. This is the end of December so it’s unlikely there will be warm temperatures. Yet, the media has been attacking Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C.
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
Amidst Republican Party Controversy, Texas House Public Education Committee Releases Recommendations
The Texas House Public Education Committee released their recommendations for the upcoming legislative session earlier this week. The report addressed several issues including parent empowerment, school accountability, curriculum, mental health, chronic absenteeism, workforce development, school safety and the teacher workforce. With an increasing shortage of teachers across the state, lawmakers...
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
Port of Harlingen hopeful Texas lawmakers will fund improvements
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas legislative committee has recommended the state invest $1.75 billion in the state’s shipping channels and ports. This development has raised optimism at the Port of Harlingen, who hopes to benefit from some of the state’s resources to further develop its facility, officials said Wednesday. “The Port of Harlingen is […]
Fight between Dallas Co. Judge Jenkins and Governor Abbott over mask mandates continues
It’s no longer about masks, this fight is over which elected official has the authority in times of emergency. In new papers filed in the Texas Supreme Court, Governor Abbott says the legislature has given the Governor sole authority
Texas Hits Major Population Milestone
The state has crossed a new population threshold thanks to migration to the state from other parts of the country.
KTBS
Texas schedules 9 executions in 2023
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine death row inmates slated for execution in 2023. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, who was convicted of murder in Bowie County, is scheduled for execution on March 29. Canales was serving time for rape at the Telford Unit in...
ktoy1047.com
Paxton applauds decision on Operation Lone Star
Attorney General Paxton has announced his support for a recent Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decision that will help ensure the prosecution of illegal aliens who attempt to enter Texas unlawfully. Operation Lone Star is a large-scale state program that was designed to combat illegal immigration and has resulted in...
Forecasts say record-breaking 2022 drought to persist in 2023, experts examine impacts
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For the first time in more than a year, according to the Texas Water Development Board, less than 50% of Texas is being impacted by drought conditions. However, conditions on the High Plains have remained mostly stagnant, and 2023 may begin with yet another season of continued drought in the region. […]
Are You Smarter Than A 4th Grader? 5 Fun Facts About Texas All Texans Should Know!
I was literally 'schooled' the other day by my 4th-grade daughter. Apparently, in school she has been learning all about our great state of Texas and she decided to give her momma a surprise pop quiz. I did not do well. Either I did not retain the information I more than likely learned at her age or I never learned it in the first place.
RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from?
RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? Matt Williams Thu, 12/29/2022 - 16:46 Image RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? RECORD BUSTERS: It’s high time for a new state record largemouth, but where will it come from? ...
On this day in history, Dec. 29, 1845, Texas joins Union as 28th state after winning independence from Mexico
Texas joined the Union as the 28th state on this day in history, Dec. 29, 1845, after a long, hard-fought effort for freedom. The Lone Star State has never lost its unique cultural identity.
