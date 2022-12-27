ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage

Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 16 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families.
GEORGIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
inForney.com

Record number of apprehensions, gotaways in November

(The Center Square) – November was another record month for apprehensions and gotaways of people illegally entering the U.S., according to new data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. There were 233,740 encounters with foreign nationals illegally entering the southwest land border in November, a 1% increase from...
TEXAS STATE
inForney.com

Death toll in storm surpasses 50, will likely rise

WASHINGTON — Plunging temperatures and heavy snow over recent days have led to the deaths of at least 50 people across the United States, the emergency services reported on Tuesday. At least 28 people have died in Erie County in New York state, Erie County executive Marc Poloncarz tweeted....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy