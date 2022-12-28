Tennessee DC has plenty of praise for Klubnik

Tennessee’s defensive coordinator believes his unit has a tall task at hand trying to slow down Clemson’s offense with its new QB1 at the helm.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Volunteers DC Tim Banks had no shortage of praise for true freshman signal-caller Cade Klubnik as he gets set to make his first career start for the Tigers in Friday’s Orange Bowl.

The last time Klubnik took the field on Dec. 3, he replaced DJ Uiagalelei on Clemson’s third series of the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina and never looked back, going 20-of-24 passing for 279 yards with two total touchdowns en route to a 39-10 victory and MVP honors. After that impressive performance, head coach Dabo Swinney named Klubnik the starting quarterback for the Orange Bowl.

“Obviously they brought in a young quarterback, and I thought he did a tremendous job,” Banks said. “You can see why they played him, you can see why they have so much confidence in him. I didn’t feel like they missed a beat. Those guys do a great job with their RPO concepts. They have a really strong run game, they do a great job that way.

“Like I said, the quarterback is extremely athletic. I think he has a strong arm. He’s obviously young. He doesn’t have a big body of work. But the reps that you saw, that you see, you understand that the future is bright for him. So, our guys understand that, we understand it’s going to be a great challenge, and like I said, they’re definitely looking forward to it.”

Overall, in nine games this season, Klubnik has completed 31 of his 46 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns with one interception while also rushing for 88 yards and another score on 22 carries.

Prior to the ACC title game, Klubnik had played sparingly across eight games and hadn’t attempted more than six passes in a game. But Banks has clearly been impressed by what he’s seen from the former five-star prospect despite the limited sample size on film.

“You see the strong arm on tape. He definitely shows some off-schedule type playmaking skills,” Banks said. “But until you get in the game and actually see exactly how fast he is, you know how strong he is, you just never know. But I can tell you this, he’s definitely got our guys’ attention by what he’s done on tape, and we have a lot of respect for the Clemson program as a whole. So, we know he’s talented. He wouldn’t be there if he wasn’t. For those guys to put him into the championship game and thrust him into that role, we understand the type of confidence that they have in him and we understand that we’re going to have to play our best game to be able to try to control him.”

Banks knows his defense will have its hands full on Friday, because he expects Klubnik to be ready when the Tigers and Vols square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (8 p.m., ESPN).

“Like I said, to do it in the championship game on that type of stage obviously shows the confidence that the coaching staff has in him, and now he’s had a whole week or two weeks or whatever it’s been to prepare for the bowl game,” Banks said. “So, I’m sure they’ll have him ready to go, and it’s our job to make sure we got our guys ready to go.”

