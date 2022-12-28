ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA community reacts to Luka Doncic powering Dallas Mavericks to OT win with 60-point, 21-rebound effort

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks have one of the best players in the NBA, with superstar Luka Doncic regularly putting the entire team on his back. He already has six games scoring 40 or more points this season, and that includes a 50-point performance on Friday night in a win over the Houston Rockets.

Well, on Tuesday night, Doncic was back at it, leaving the NBA community in awe of his skills.

Doncic managed to post one of the best stat lines we’ll see this season. He poured in 60 points, 21 rebounds, ten assists, two steals, and a block. Amazingly, just six of those points came via the three-point line, but he managed to sink 16-of-22 shots from the free-throw line.

That performance even included this incredible play which helped send the game to overtime, where his Mavericks eventually topped the New York Knicks in a 126-121 fight to the finish.

NBA Twitter reacts to Luka Doncic going off for 60 points

After witnessing pure greatness, the NBA community couldn’t help but chime in on social media in response to what they just saw. We did our best to capture some of the best reactions from Twitter and have compiled them below.

It is the first time an NBA player has posted a 60/20/10 line in league history. In fact, he joined James Harden as the only other player to have ever put up a 60-point triple-double.

Doncic continues to prove just how special he can be on a nightly basis. While Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 25 points and Christian Wood added another 19, no other Mav topped Tim Hardaway’s 11 points. In all, Doncic scored 60 of the team’s 126 points.

