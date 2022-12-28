Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Captain Jarrett Patterson relishing one final game in Irish uniform
In Friday's Gator Bowl, Notre Dame and South Carolina will be without some key players. The Gamecocks are down 10 players who started or saw a good amount of playing time due to transfers, declaring for the NFL Draft, transfer, or injuries. Meanwhile, the Irish will be without DE Isaiah...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame in Jacksonville, preparing for Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSBT) — Notre Dame is less than 24 hours away from playing in the Gator Bowl. Friday afternoon, the Fighting Irish will face number 19 South Carolina. It's been 34 days since Notre Dame last played in the regular season finale at USC. And a lot has...
22 WSBT
Irish name Tyler Buchner starting QB for Gator Bowl
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Marcus Freeman announced that Tyler Buchner will retake the keys to the offense after missing the final 10 games with a shoulder injury. Freeman said both Buchner and freshman Steve Angelli received first-team reps this week, but to little surprise, Buchner will start. Prior...
22 WSBT
Hammond, Starling aid Irish in snapping three-game slide, splash thru Jacksonville, 59-43
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Do good things come in threes?. Maybe not if it's three consecutive losses for Mike Brey and the Fighting Irish (8-5) who closed out non-conference play Tuesday night. The Irish overcame a poor night shooting (40% FG, 29% in the first half) to beat...
22 WSBT
Benham Ave. underpass closure begins
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
22 WSBT
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
22 WSBT
Salvation Army: Winter storm reduced Red Kettle donations
The fallout from last week's blizzard now impacting a popular non-profit organization. South Bend's Salvation Army says donations are way down for its Red Kettle campaign this year. The storm kept even some bell ringers at home, which means there was less opportunity for people to donate. It is an...
22 WSBT
Michiana Humane Society sees over 60 adoptions in December
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT 22) — It has been a terrific month for the Michiana Humane Society. Dogs and cats are leaving the shelter for new homes, hopefully for the rest of their lives. The season of giving has been very kind to the Michiana Humane Society. Four legged...
22 WSBT
Michigan City community center celebrates Kwanzaa
A Michigan City community center is celebrating the second night of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is the celebration of African American culture and history. Every day starts with a prayer and by honoring their ancestors. This year’s festivities at the Hope Resource Center are being by sponsored by the Michigan City Black...
22 WSBT
65-year-old dies in crash after vehicle collides with tree
A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree in Cass County on Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the deadly single vehicle crash that happened around 7:44 p.m on Bertrand St. near Batchlor Drive in Milton Township. When first responders arrived, they discovered the driver, a 65-year-old Niles...
22 WSBT
NIPSCO releases projected heating cost
The cost of keeping warm over this weekend's cold snap is only rising as we move into the New Year. NIPSCO is projecting its customers will see a roughly 20-dollar a month increase for the heating season. Natural gas is in low supply and demand is up. Customers are charged...
22 WSBT
Elkhart County recycling sites littered with trash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart County's drop-off "recycling sites" are being littered with trash. That is forcing the county to shut some of them down. There are 5 of these spots, but it's become too time consuming to separate trash. Now. individual cities might have to work with...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to claims of "insufficient heat" for living facility
The Mishawaka Housing Authority is pushing back against claims that one of their senior living facility's had insufficient heat during this weekend's blizzard. Residents at River View Vannoni Living Center alleged the heat wasn't working for five days. The MHA says the state health department inspected it yesterday, and everything...
22 WSBT
Sturgis Public Safety: 30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound
Sturgis Public Safety responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of South Centerville Road in Sturgis. Police found a man in his early 30’s in a parking with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later from his injuries.
22 WSBT
Blood donations needed after storm and holiday disruption
The South Bend Medical Foundation says they need blood donations now. Blood collection has been extremely low, due to the blizzard and holiday, causing a challenge to keep up with the demand. All blood types are needed especially O+ and O-. The South Bend Medical Foundation is asking the community...
22 WSBT
Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations
Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
22 WSBT
Goshen's Fire and Ice Festival set for January 6th
Downtown Goshen’s Fire and Ice Festival brings the heat to January First Fridays. There will be live ice carvings and performances by fire dancers after the sun goes down. Professional carvers begin work around downtown beginning at noon on Friday, January 6, creating art from 300-pound blocks of ice.
22 WSBT
Niles Plan Commission votes on marijuana microbusiness licensing
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A vote to change how some marijuana shops do business in Niles. The Plan Commission voted yes tonight on a new type of license for microbusinesses and reducing how long security footage is stored at marijuana establishments. That recommendation is now on its way to...
Comments / 0