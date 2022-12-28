ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Captain Jarrett Patterson relishing one final game in Irish uniform

In Friday's Gator Bowl, Notre Dame and South Carolina will be without some key players. The Gamecocks are down 10 players who started or saw a good amount of playing time due to transfers, declaring for the NFL Draft, transfer, or injuries. Meanwhile, the Irish will be without DE Isaiah...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame in Jacksonville, preparing for Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSBT) — Notre Dame is less than 24 hours away from playing in the Gator Bowl. Friday afternoon, the Fighting Irish will face number 19 South Carolina. It's been 34 days since Notre Dame last played in the regular season finale at USC. And a lot has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Benham Ave. underpass closure begins

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
ELKHART, IN
Michigan City community center celebrates Kwanzaa

A Michigan City community center is celebrating the second night of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is the celebration of African American culture and history. Every day starts with a prayer and by honoring their ancestors. This year’s festivities at the Hope Resource Center are being by sponsored by the Michigan City Black...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Homeowner upset following nativity scene theft

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WSBT) — Theft at a nativity scene in Middlebury. A homeowner claims someone took the statue of the Baby Jesus from the scene in her yard. It took place in the days following Christmas. Someone took Baby Jesus from a nativity scene. The days following Christmas are...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Salvation Army: Winter storm reduced Red Kettle donations

The fallout from last week's blizzard now impacting a popular non-profit organization. South Bend's Salvation Army says donations are way down for its Red Kettle campaign this year. The storm kept even some bell ringers at home, which means there was less opportunity for people to donate. It is an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NIPSCO releases projected heating cost

The cost of keeping warm over this weekend's cold snap is only rising as we move into the New Year. NIPSCO is projecting its customers will see a roughly 20-dollar a month increase for the heating season. Natural gas is in low supply and demand is up. Customers are charged...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
South Bend to offer free Christmas tree recycling

The city of South Bend will begin their Christmas trees recycling program on January 3rd and it will end on January 31st. The Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup. South Bend residents can schedule their pickup by submitting an online request at southbendin.gov/treepickup or...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Goshen's Fire and Ice Festival set for January 6th

Downtown Goshen’s Fire and Ice Festival brings the heat to January First Fridays. There will be live ice carvings and performances by fire dancers after the sun goes down. Professional carvers begin work around downtown beginning at noon on Friday, January 6, creating art from 300-pound blocks of ice.
GOSHEN, IN
Blood donations needed after storm and holiday disruption

The South Bend Medical Foundation says they need blood donations now. Blood collection has been extremely low, due to the blizzard and holiday, causing a challenge to keep up with the demand. All blood types are needed especially O+ and O-. The South Bend Medical Foundation is asking the community...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Niles Plan Commission votes on marijuana microbusiness licensing

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A vote to change how some marijuana shops do business in Niles. The Plan Commission voted yes tonight on a new type of license for microbusinesses and reducing how long security footage is stored at marijuana establishments. That recommendation is now on its way to...
NILES, MI
Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations

Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Sturgis Public Safety: 30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound

Sturgis Public Safety responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of South Centerville Road in Sturgis. Police found a man in his early 30’s in a parking with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later from his injuries.
STURGIS, MI

