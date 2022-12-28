Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Freeman believes Buchner, young offense ready to win in Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSBT) — The stage is set, Notre Dame vs South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Friday night. Earlier this week, Marcus Freeman named Tyler Buchner the starting quarterback for the bowl game. Buchner has not played since the 2nd week of the season, when he was...
22 WSBT
Captain Jarrett Patterson relishing one final game in Irish uniform
In Friday's Gator Bowl, Notre Dame and South Carolina will be without some key players. The Gamecocks are down 10 players who started or saw a good amount of playing time due to transfers, declaring for the NFL Draft, transfer, or injuries. Meanwhile, the Irish will be without DE Isaiah...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame in Jacksonville, preparing for Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSBT) — Notre Dame is less than 24 hours away from playing in the Gator Bowl. Friday afternoon, the Fighting Irish will face number 19 South Carolina. It's been 34 days since Notre Dame last played in the regular season finale at USC. And a lot has...
22 WSBT
Benham Ave. underpass closure begins
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
22 WSBT
Benton Harbor down to one water giveaway site, lead line replacement project hits 99.4%
Benton Harbor, MI (WSBT) — It's been 19-months since a state of emergency was declared for Benton Harbor. Since the start of the water crisis, bottled water has been provided to impacted families. Today, more than 99% of lead water lines have been replaced. Michigan is updating the bottled...
22 WSBT
Michigan City community center celebrates Kwanzaa
A Michigan City community center is celebrating the second night of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is the celebration of African American culture and history. Every day starts with a prayer and by honoring their ancestors. This year’s festivities at the Hope Resource Center are being by sponsored by the Michigan City Black...
22 WSBT
Homeowner upset following nativity scene theft
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WSBT) — Theft at a nativity scene in Middlebury. A homeowner claims someone took the statue of the Baby Jesus from the scene in her yard. It took place in the days following Christmas. Someone took Baby Jesus from a nativity scene. The days following Christmas are...
22 WSBT
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
22 WSBT
Salvation Army: Winter storm reduced Red Kettle donations
The fallout from last week's blizzard now impacting a popular non-profit organization. South Bend's Salvation Army says donations are way down for its Red Kettle campaign this year. The storm kept even some bell ringers at home, which means there was less opportunity for people to donate. It is an...
22 WSBT
NIPSCO releases projected heating cost
The cost of keeping warm over this weekend's cold snap is only rising as we move into the New Year. NIPSCO is projecting its customers will see a roughly 20-dollar a month increase for the heating season. Natural gas is in low supply and demand is up. Customers are charged...
22 WSBT
South Bend to offer free Christmas tree recycling
The city of South Bend will begin their Christmas trees recycling program on January 3rd and it will end on January 31st. The Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup. South Bend residents can schedule their pickup by submitting an online request at southbendin.gov/treepickup or...
22 WSBT
Goshen's Fire and Ice Festival set for January 6th
Downtown Goshen’s Fire and Ice Festival brings the heat to January First Fridays. There will be live ice carvings and performances by fire dancers after the sun goes down. Professional carvers begin work around downtown beginning at noon on Friday, January 6, creating art from 300-pound blocks of ice.
22 WSBT
Update: Neighbors concerned after Cass County crash involving ambulance
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT 22) — A crash Thursday morning involving an ambulance has neighbors and those who travel that area concerned. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a car failed to stop, causing the crash at Main and Reum Street, just south of Niles. Those living in...
22 WSBT
Blood donations needed after storm and holiday disruption
The South Bend Medical Foundation says they need blood donations now. Blood collection has been extremely low, due to the blizzard and holiday, causing a challenge to keep up with the demand. All blood types are needed especially O+ and O-. The South Bend Medical Foundation is asking the community...
22 WSBT
Elkhart City residents can dispose of Christmas trees at drop off locations
If you need to get rid of your Christmas trees, Elkhart will accept them at the following sites. Just make sure all decorations are removed before you drop them off. Northside Gym along Bristol St. Westside Middle School parking lot along Nappanee St. Pierre Moran Pavilion on E. Hubbard Ave.
22 WSBT
Niles Plan Commission votes on marijuana microbusiness licensing
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A vote to change how some marijuana shops do business in Niles. The Plan Commission voted yes tonight on a new type of license for microbusinesses and reducing how long security footage is stored at marijuana establishments. That recommendation is now on its way to...
22 WSBT
Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations
Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
22 WSBT
Sturgis Public Safety: 30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound
Sturgis Public Safety responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of South Centerville Road in Sturgis. Police found a man in his early 30’s in a parking with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later from his injuries.
