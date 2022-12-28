ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Jayhawks ready to take on Razorbacks in Memphis

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS ( KSNT ) – The Kansas football team is celebrating a much deserved bowl game for their play this year.

The Liberty Bowl confirmed Wednesday’s game will be played despite cold temperatures. Both players and coaches are looking forward to the upcoming game.

KU football will play the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in Memphis at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

