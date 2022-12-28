Jayhawks ready to take on Razorbacks in Memphis
MEMPHIS ( KSNT ) – The Kansas football team is celebrating a much deserved bowl game for their play this year.
The Liberty Bowl confirmed Wednesday’s game will be played despite cold temperatures. Both players and coaches are looking forward to the upcoming game.Click here for more Kansas Jayhawks | KSNT.com
KU football will play the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in Memphis at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
