Santa Fe, FL

mycbs4.com

Florida Fencing Academy doing work at home

The Florida Fencing Academy has classes here in Gainesville. They compete in various competitions such as the 2022 Sunshine State Games where they brought home 17 medals including four golds. The man who started it all is Head Coach Brian Harper. While he played various sports in college he heard...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Scholarship fund opportunity for college students in Alachua County

College students already registered to vote can apply for a chance to receive a $1200 scholarship. The Alachua County Supervisor of Election's Office says the opportunity is for students who have finished two years of undergraduate work and are majoring in political science, public/business administration, or journalism/mass communications. This year,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Local shelter helps homeless keep warm as temperatures drop this week

Gainesville, FL — With temperatures dropping, the City of Gainesville activated its Cold Night Shelter (CNS) program. GRACE Marketplace and Saint Francis house are the two designated locations that take residents in for the program. "It's a valuable resource in the downtown area with some of the other shelters...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for hitting police car with stolen semi-truck

According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), they arrested Edward Dial, 45, for fleeing after hitting a police car in a stolen semi-truck on Dec. 26th. OPD says the truck which was stolen out of Georgia hit an unoccupied off-duty police vehicle. Police say a vehicle pursuit began around 5:15 p.m. near the 1300 block of Southeast 17th Street. The pursuit ended after the vehicle eventually stopped in Lake Nona near the Orlando VA Medical Center.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

18-year-old arrested for bringing weapon to apartment during an argument

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) arrested Artrell Little, 18, earlier today after he brought a weapon to an apartment during an argument and threatened he would "shoot the whole place up". Little was called by another individual who was in an argument to come to the apartment. Gainesville police say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Days for Girls in Alachua makes quilts for homeless people

Radha Selvester serves as the Alachua Chapter Chair for Days for Girls. She understands what it's like to live on the streets. "I experienced homelessness about 30 years ago personally," Selvester said. She recalls the week when her husband lost his job. "The car broke down on the way to...
ALACHUA, FL
mycbs4.com

Alachua County Sheriff's Office arrests man accused of molestation

An Alachua County man was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a person under 16 years old on Wednesday. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says that on Dec.18th, Gabriel Munoz, 22, touched the victim's buttocks and breasts. He is also accused of making sexual remarks to the victim.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Azalea Trails proposed housing update

The county could be liable for millions of dollars after Alachua County commissioners pulled their support from a proposed housing development in East Gainesville. Commissioners received a letter Thursday from Ability Housing stating the county could owe them at least $15 million dollars to "fairly compensate" the development company for it's losses.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

