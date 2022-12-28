Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Florida Fencing Academy doing work at home
The Florida Fencing Academy has classes here in Gainesville. They compete in various competitions such as the 2022 Sunshine State Games where they brought home 17 medals including four golds. The man who started it all is Head Coach Brian Harper. While he played various sports in college he heard...
Scholarship fund opportunity for college students in Alachua County
College students already registered to vote can apply for a chance to receive a $1200 scholarship. The Alachua County Supervisor of Election's Office says the opportunity is for students who have finished two years of undergraduate work and are majoring in political science, public/business administration, or journalism/mass communications. This year,...
Neighbor to grandparents arrested in connection to 13-year-old boy found speaks out
As local authorities are investigating the case of a 13-year-old boy who was found over the weekend, CBS4 News is working to find out what happened during his childhood. "He'd be around this neighborhood playing cause he would play in this field right back over there," Chaz Bonamie said. The...
Lake City resident takes legal action against Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Lake City, Florida — The attorney representing a local Lake City activist has sent a notice of potential lawsuit that will be filed against the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for excessive use of force. On Dec. 17, Sylvester Warren says he was watching his niece play in a...
Local shelter helps homeless keep warm as temperatures drop this week
Gainesville, FL — With temperatures dropping, the City of Gainesville activated its Cold Night Shelter (CNS) program. GRACE Marketplace and Saint Francis house are the two designated locations that take residents in for the program. "It's a valuable resource in the downtown area with some of the other shelters...
Caught on Camera: Florida deputies rescue frightened dog from the water
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida deputy helped pull a stranded dog from the water. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office released body cam video of the rescue. Deputies responded to the area of Paynes Prairie, overlooking US Highway 411 on Friday, Dec. 23, following a report of a stranded dog.
Marion County Sheriff's Office looking for a missing mother and son
Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says that a Dunnellon mother and son are missing. MCSO says that on Dec. 17th, Ericka Lashawn Brooks,44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20, were last seen seeping at their home in the 19700 block of Southwest 109th Place. When their relatives came home, they say they...
Man arrested for hitting police car with stolen semi-truck
According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), they arrested Edward Dial, 45, for fleeing after hitting a police car in a stolen semi-truck on Dec. 26th. OPD says the truck which was stolen out of Georgia hit an unoccupied off-duty police vehicle. Police say a vehicle pursuit began around 5:15 p.m. near the 1300 block of Southeast 17th Street. The pursuit ended after the vehicle eventually stopped in Lake Nona near the Orlando VA Medical Center.
18-year-old arrested for bringing weapon to apartment during an argument
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) arrested Artrell Little, 18, earlier today after he brought a weapon to an apartment during an argument and threatened he would "shoot the whole place up". Little was called by another individual who was in an argument to come to the apartment. Gainesville police say...
Days for Girls in Alachua makes quilts for homeless people
Radha Selvester serves as the Alachua Chapter Chair for Days for Girls. She understands what it's like to live on the streets. "I experienced homelessness about 30 years ago personally," Selvester said. She recalls the week when her husband lost his job. "The car broke down on the way to...
Alachua County Sheriff's Office arrests man accused of molestation
An Alachua County man was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a person under 16 years old on Wednesday. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says that on Dec.18th, Gabriel Munoz, 22, touched the victim's buttocks and breasts. He is also accused of making sexual remarks to the victim.
Azalea Trails proposed housing update
The county could be liable for millions of dollars after Alachua County commissioners pulled their support from a proposed housing development in East Gainesville. Commissioners received a letter Thursday from Ability Housing stating the county could owe them at least $15 million dollars to "fairly compensate" the development company for it's losses.
