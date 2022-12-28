Read full article on original website
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
WATCH: Protests spark after Florida warns venues to disallow children at drag shows
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s warning that "any and all actions available” would be taken against venues allowing minors to attend drag shows was met with support and opposition outside an Orlando event held on Wednesday.
Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table
Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
Deputies: 2 men shot, 1 killed in shooting on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after two men were found shot early Friday. Deputies were called for reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and Orange Blossom Trail, not far from the Florida Mall. When officers arrived they found two men in...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Two Shot And Killed In Unincorporated Lakeland, Polk County Sheriff Investigating
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of two men that occurred this afternoon at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the unincorporated Lakeland area. Based on the investigation so far, deputies say there is no reason
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
Neighbors concerned after another dead deer discovered near Palm Harbor
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has confirmed another deer death in the Palm Harbor area.
Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades
MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
Florida man spends $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million
A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a $50 scratch-off ticket.
PHOTOS: Protests, counter-protests erupt outside drag show after Florida threatens Orlando venue
Drag show protest People rally in support of drag performances after protesters gathered outside an "all ages welcome" show in Dec. 2022. (Nick Papantonis)
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
2 men killed in shooting in Lakeland
A shooting investigation is underway in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
Two Fantasy 5 tickets worth $55K sold in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your latest tickets!. The Florida Lottery announced that two of the three winning tickets — worth more than $55,000 each — from the Dec. 26 drawing were sold in Orange and Volusia counties. If you bought...
No 1: Andrew Warren suspension
In early August, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Attorney Warren. DeSantis cited two pledges Warren signed as well as internal policies not to prosecute certain low-level misdemeanors unless public safety was at risk. The pledges also included a vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another to refuse prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery.
