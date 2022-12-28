ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridianpress.com

Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table

Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
MARION COUNTY, FL
The Center Square

Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers

(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades

MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thetampabay100.com

No 1: Andrew Warren suspension

In early August, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Attorney Warren. DeSantis cited two pledges Warren signed as well as internal policies not to prosecute certain low-level misdemeanors unless public safety was at risk. The pledges also included a vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another to refuse prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy