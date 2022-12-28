YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the Valley is thawing out from the recent winter storm, many are seeing burst pipes leaving behind a lot of damage to homes and businesses. Brian Hill, Master Home Inspector, said prices to fix the damage from a burst pipe can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. A big part of the cost depends on how the building is constructed.

