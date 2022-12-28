ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Local home inspector talks costs for fixing water damage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the Valley is thawing out from the recent winter storm, many are seeing burst pipes leaving behind a lot of damage to homes and businesses. Brian Hill, Master Home Inspector, said prices to fix the damage from a burst pipe can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. A big part of the cost depends on how the building is constructed.
Home burned completely to the ground in Niles once owned by local historic figure

Niles fire crews continued to control a structure fire that burnt a historic home to the ground Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Robbins Avenue and Crandon Avenue. According to the Niles Historical Society's website, this home once housed the "Hot Dog King," Harry Stevens and his daughter.
Rescue Mission houses over 100 during cold weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cold temperatures brought many people to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley this past weekend. According to Lynn Wyant, the Chief Development Officer, there was a total of 150 people that stayed at the Mission over the Christmas weekend. Twenty-six of them were children.
Prominent historical house in Niles burns to the ground

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A historical house once owned by the “Hot Dog King” Harry Stevens has burned to the ground after crews were called to the area following reports of an explosion. The house at 1210 Robbins Avenue is completely destroyed after a fire started around...
Local company offering free Christmas tree disposal

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you looking to get rid of your old Christmas tree? You can take your Christmas tree to one of the Green Team drop-off locations, or you can schedule a pick-up with a local company. Express Junk Removal is going to collect Christmas trees again...
