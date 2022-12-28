Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Yahoo Sports
Meet the 2023 Mardi Gras courts in Northwest Louisiana
Mardi Gras isn't just for those further down south and the Shreveport-Bossier area has no shortage of incredible events leading up to Fat Tuesday. Among one of the more exciting pre-Mardi Gras events is finding out who the new court members for each Krewe will be. Here are the Krewe...
Smoke-free Louisiana offers help for New Year resolutions
The Smoke-free Louisiana coalition includes the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation and numerous health organizations.
kalb.com
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
magnoliareporter.com
Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line
Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
bizmagsb.com
A new start for an old casino
Former DiamondJacks to be rebranded, rebuilt, and reborn. A shuttered casino in Bossier City will soon find life again, thanks to a Mississippi gaming company. Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced the completion of the acquisition of the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel after receiving the requisite approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting.
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
Louisiana Strawberry Crown leaves for California
The crown travels with the Queen who's riding in the Rose Parade.
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
KPLC TV
New HVAC regulations
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
theadvocate.com
Louisianan's most burning questions (and their answers) about the state in 2022
Louisiana has plenty of quirks and weird history. So when we asked you about the things you've always wondered about this state, hundreds of people responded. Can I eat catfish from the Mississippi River? Why do people put tomatoes in their gumbo? How do you really pronounce "New Orleans"?. The...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
KSLA
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is speaking out after antisemitic flyers targeting Jewish people that were distributed in multiple Shreveport neighborhoods over the Christmas weekend. The Shreveport Police Department says it’s aware of the situation. The department gave KSLA the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:
magic1029fm.com
Louisiana City on Track to Have Highest Homicide Rate in America
Spoiler alert: It’s not Shreveport. While typically the conversation around our neck of the woods would lead many to believe that Shreveport could be the city in question, however, I bet you can guess the city on your second try. Sad news today out of the bottom of our...
