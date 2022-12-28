ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Consumer Alert: Southwest Airlines leaves thousands stranded. Here’s what happened and how you file a complaint

By Deanna Dewberry News10NBC
WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Southwest Airlines customers scrambling to get home after flights canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The ripple effects for most travelers who were booked on Southwest Airlines out of the Rochester Airport is being felt big time, as many are scrambling to find alternate flights. News10NBC also found out how the airport is operating, despite all the weather challenges over the past few days.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Winter season takes a vacation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fundamental change in the overall weather pattern is coming to Western New York in the coming days. Thursday, for the first time in more than four days, the temperature will be climb above freezing. This will mark the start of a long period of unseasonably warm weather which will last at least into the first week of January.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: How much will gas prices go up by after this Saturday?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot of you are wondering about the gas tax relief that is scheduled to end after Dec. 31. After a year of rising inflation, drivers have enjoyed some relief at the pump thanks to a statewide gas tax holiday, which is still in effect for a few more days. What happens when it ends?
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RFD says smoking caused a house fire on Alexander Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department says the house fire on Alexander Street Wednesday afternoon was caused by someone smoking on the porch. Six people escaped the multi-unit home after the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Neighbors spotted the fire and called it in. Thankfully, five adults and a child inside all made it out safely.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Following News10NBC investigation, state regulators expand probe into RG&E and NYSEG

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Following a months-long News10NBC investigation into serious billing and customer service issues at RG&E, the New York State Public Service Commission announced Wednesday it is widening its own investigation into the utility. The department launched an investigation into potential mismanagement RG&E and NYSEG’s billing systems and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing 6-week-old found safe in City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police say a missing six-month-old has been found safe at a city home. The baby was last seen on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday around 10 a.m. He was believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Police announced just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the baby...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

I-490 at 531 West back open to traffic after serious rollover crash

GATES, N.Y. – A crash Tuesday afternoon on the west side is affecting traffic for quite a stretch. This happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 490 near the Route 531 split. Traffic has been stopped in every lane at some points. News10NBC has a crew headed to the...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Attempted robbery led up to shooting on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an attempted robbery led up to the shooting of a 31-year-old man on Portland Avenue on Friday morning. Officers found the victim around 3:30 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and then the man was taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to be okay.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Warmer weather ahead with some rain for New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nice weather is ahead for Thursday with some sunshine to start the morning and clouds increasing later in the day. The conditions will be dry and mild with temperatures from the 40s and low 50s. It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday night into Friday with temperatures well into the 50s on Friday. There will be a couple showers but it won’t be a washout.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Kids visit Seneca Park Zoo during Holiday Break Zoo Camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — School break is an exciting time at the Seneca Park Zoo when families can visit with the animals. Kids who signed up for Holiday Break Zoo Camp 2022 are getting an extra special experience. They’ve gotten to explore different classes of animals from birds to reptiles to mammals and more this week.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
SENECA FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy