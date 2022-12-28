Consumer Alert: Southwest Airlines leaves thousands stranded. Here’s what happened and how you file a complaint

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHEC TV-10
Southwest Airlines customers scrambling to get home after flights canceled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The ripple effects for most travelers who were booked on Southwest Airlines out of the Rochester Airport is being felt big time, as many are scrambling to find alternate flights. News10NBC also found out how the airport is operating, despite all the weather challenges over the past few days.
WHEC TV-10
Abandoned hotel now site of TikTok craze in Gates – and police aren’t happy
GATES, N.Y. – Don’t do it. That’s the message from Gates Police, who Wednesday announced they have arrested five young adults for breaking into the old, vacant Holiday Inn on Brooks Avenue. Sgt. James Coughlin says a challenge on the social media app TikTok is to blame....
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Winter season takes a vacation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fundamental change in the overall weather pattern is coming to Western New York in the coming days. Thursday, for the first time in more than four days, the temperature will be climb above freezing. This will mark the start of a long period of unseasonably warm weather which will last at least into the first week of January.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: How much will gas prices go up by after this Saturday?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot of you are wondering about the gas tax relief that is scheduled to end after Dec. 31. After a year of rising inflation, drivers have enjoyed some relief at the pump thanks to a statewide gas tax holiday, which is still in effect for a few more days. What happens when it ends?
WHEC TV-10
Man who grew up in Buffalo helps with donations drive in Rochester for storm relief
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A moving truck full of donations from Rochester arrived in Buffalo on Thursday afternoon. Volunteers spent Wednesday packing the truck at Parcel 5. The donations went straight to one of the hardest-hit parts of Buffalo. Torye Harris, who helped with the donations drive in Rochester, grew...
WHEC TV-10
RFD says smoking caused a house fire on Alexander Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department says the house fire on Alexander Street Wednesday afternoon was caused by someone smoking on the porch. Six people escaped the multi-unit home after the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Neighbors spotted the fire and called it in. Thankfully, five adults and a child inside all made it out safely.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Why are water levels on the Erie Canal still high in the boating off-season?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you spend time at the Erie Canal, you might be wondering what’s with the high water levels despite it being well into the boating off-season?. This is a question we’ve gotten in the past. Why is the water still high on the Erie Canal, even into December?
WHEC TV-10
Following News10NBC investigation, state regulators expand probe into RG&E and NYSEG
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Following a months-long News10NBC investigation into serious billing and customer service issues at RG&E, the New York State Public Service Commission announced Wednesday it is widening its own investigation into the utility. The department launched an investigation into potential mismanagement RG&E and NYSEG’s billing systems and...
WHEC TV-10
First responders from Rochester area continue to help Buffalo after deadly snowstorm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The death toll from the monster storm sits at 30 on Tuesday. Now that most life-saving searches have been completed, the focus is turning to clean up. Resources are coming in from across the state to help, including a lot from the Rochester community. The blizzard...
WHEC TV-10
Caught on camera: Local authorities investigating after cars are stolen across the region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “I mean if there’s no punishment for the crime, what’s going to stop them from keep doing it? They’re not! They’re going to just keep doing it. It’s crazy. It’s out of control,” Redline Transmission owner Joe Defilppo said.
WHEC TV-10
Missing 6-week-old found safe in City of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police say a missing six-month-old has been found safe at a city home. The baby was last seen on Rosalind Street in Rochester on Monday around 10 a.m. He was believed to be with his non-custodial mother. Police announced just before 6 p.m. Wednesday the baby...
WHEC TV-10
I-490 at 531 West back open to traffic after serious rollover crash
GATES, N.Y. – A crash Tuesday afternoon on the west side is affecting traffic for quite a stretch. This happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 490 near the Route 531 split. Traffic has been stopped in every lane at some points. News10NBC has a crew headed to the...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Attempted robbery led up to shooting on Portland Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an attempted robbery led up to the shooting of a 31-year-old man on Portland Avenue on Friday morning. Officers found the victim around 3:30 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and then the man was taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to be okay.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Warmer weather ahead with some rain for New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nice weather is ahead for Thursday with some sunshine to start the morning and clouds increasing later in the day. The conditions will be dry and mild with temperatures from the 40s and low 50s. It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday night into Friday with temperatures well into the 50s on Friday. There will be a couple showers but it won’t be a washout.
WHEC TV-10
Engine 16 firefighters free terrier stuck in bathtub drain
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters freed Foxy from a bathtub, after her paw got stuck in the drain. Hopefully she got a good bath before, since she may not want to get back in there again.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Milder weather is on the way for the rest of the week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of clouds are around on Wednesday with temperatures near 40 and a little breeze in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to moderate through the end of the week with reading near 50 on Thursday and into the 50s on Friday. A couple of showers will...
WHEC TV-10
‘We’re all Western New Yorkers’: Rochester steps up to help Buffalo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over the last few days, News10NBC has reported on how a number of local agencies have sent crews and equipment to the Buffalo region to help with rescue and cleanup efforts. But individuals are also helping where they can. Volunteers spent hours Wednesday collecting donations at...
WHEC TV-10
Kids visit Seneca Park Zoo during Holiday Break Zoo Camp
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — School break is an exciting time at the Seneca Park Zoo when families can visit with the animals. Kids who signed up for Holiday Break Zoo Camp 2022 are getting an extra special experience. They’ve gotten to explore different classes of animals from birds to reptiles to mammals and more this week.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
