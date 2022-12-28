ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

KCTV 5

Was your flight canceled? Here’s some advice that may help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The unprecedented cancellation crisis that Southwest Airlines customers have been facing for several days has left a lot of people in a lurch. Some travelers who’ve seemingly tried everything to get a new flight or find another way to get to their destination have told KCTV5 they feel helpless.
MISSION, KS
KCTV 5

City of Atchison declares water emergency due to ‘ice jams’

ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Atchison City Commission has declared a water emergency for the city due to a record low river levels. The U.S. Corps of Engineers say “ice jams” are still holding in place, preventing the flow of water. Warmer temperatures are expected to alleviate the...
ATCHISON, KS
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Water main break on 17th and Main suspends Streetcar service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Streetcar service has been suspended following a large water main break at 17th and Main in Kansas City. Excessive flooding is being reported between 17th and 20th Streets on Main Street. Service is expected to resume once the scene is cleared.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Steamboat Arabia no longer moving to St. Charles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owners of the Steamboat Arabia Museum in the River Market no longer intend to move their collection to a location in St. Charles. David Hawley, the owner of the museum, sent a letter of intent in May stating that he and his family were searching for a site that would allow them to expand. Hawley has been planning to excavate another steamship, the Malta, to add to collection.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KMZU

Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30

JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Northbound I-29 closed north of Platte City due to crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation stated Wednesday morning that a portion of Interstate 29 has been shut down. MODOT officials said northbound I-29 at mile marker 21.4, just north of Platte City, was closed due to a two-vehicle crash with injury. There is no timetable...
PLATTE CITY, MO

