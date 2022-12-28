Read full article on original website
The Northern California forecast calls for repeated rainstorms. Here's what water managers say about the potential for flooding
December marked the start of the heart of the rainy season in Northern California. In 2022, the atmosphere is following along with the calendar. Since Sunday, many spots in the Valley have seen close to 2 inches of rainfall, with more than twice that in the Foothills, and more rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
Northern California forecast: Soggy weather expected through New Years Eve, minor flooding possible
Rain moving through Northern California Friday and Saturday may lead to some minor flood concerns in the foothills and some smaller creeks and streams in the valley. Due to the possibility of creek and street flooding for the first half of the weekend, KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Saturday an Impact Day.
Lake Tahoe Area Warned of Weekend Impact of Winter Storm
National Weather Service storm watches are in place for northeastern California.
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
Northern California forecast: Wet weather returns, prompting some flood concerns for Friday
More rain will move through Northern California for Thursday evening into Friday, according to KCRA 3’s weather team. Due to the possibility of flooding for the weekend, KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Saturday an Impact Day. Here’s more of what you can expect:. Northern California will...
NorCal drivers urged to be extra careful on roads ahead of rainy weekend
A driver experienced a close call on Thursday after his vehicle flipped down an embankment on Highway 50 west near Cameron Park in El Dorado County. With nothing but his coat and cell phone, the man was able to walk away, seemingly unhurt. He told KCRA he was on his...
California Winter Storm: Dec. 27 update
The latest on the first of three winter storms hitting the Northern California region. From travel updates to snowfall in the Sierra's, we've got you covered.
Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
KCRA Today: Unaccompanied minors impacted by flight cancellations, CA’s big rig & bus ban, more rounds of rain in NorCal
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storm
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend, prompting some flood concerns across the area. Due to these flood concerns, KCRA 3's weather team is calling Saturday an Impact Day. Several cities and counties are preparing residents for the upcoming storms by opening up warming centers and offering...
California and National Drought Summary for December 27, 2022, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 81% of California in Severe Drought
California and National Drought Summary for December 27, 2022. December 29, 2022 - A powerful low-pressure trough developed in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the eastern contiguous U.S. (CONUS) during this U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) week (December 21-27). At the surface, the trough was associated with a strong cold front that poured frigid arctic air into the U.S. east of the Rockies. Daytime maximum temperatures in the northern Plains were well below zero degrees Fahrenheit, with minimum temperatures colder than 20 below zero, at the peak of the cold wave. Bismarck, North Dakota, registered minus 10 for a high and minus 20 for a low on December 21 and 22; the high was below zero for 4 consecutive days and below freezing for at least 2 consecutive weeks. Williston, North Dakota, recorded minus 17 for a high and minus 29 for a low on December 20. The freezing arctic air spread to the Gulf of Mexico and East coasts, and even breeched the Rocky Mountain chain to reach the Pacific Northwest. The high temperature at Tupelo, Mississippi, was only 18 degrees with a low of 4 on December 23. Rain, freezing rain, and snow accompanied the arctic front as it swept east and south. An inch or more of precipitation fell across parts of the Gulf Coast and from the Appalachians to East Coast when the front tapped Gulf and Atlantic moisture. Some parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states received over 2 inches of precipitation, while an inch or more occurred over the lee sides of the Great Lakes, largely in the form of heavy lake effect snow. Buffalo, New York, officially measured 50.3 inches of snow from December 23-26, but much more snow fell in other favored leeside areas. Locally up to half an inch of precipitation occurred from the northern Plains to Upper Mississippi Valley. But the northwesterly flow was otherwise dry, so large parts of the Great Plains, Mississippi Valley, and Ohio Valley to Gulf Coast received less than half an inch of precipitation to no precipitation. The arctic blast froze soils across much of the Great Plains to Upper Mississippi Valley. Any precipitation that fell was not able to penetrate the frozen ground to increase soil moisture, so much of this region had no change in USDM status. In reaction to the eastern trough, an upper-level ridge developed over the western CONUS. This kept weekly temperatures near to warmer than normal from California to the Four Corners states, but it also kept much of the West dry. The exception was northern California to the Pacific Northwest and parts of the central and northern Rockies, where Pacific fronts brought areas of rain and snow. Two inches or more of precipitation fell in coastal areas and in the northern Rockies, with up to ten inches in parts of western Washington. Meanwhile Hawaii and Puerto Rico had a mostly drier-than-normal week while drier- and colder-than-normal weather dominated Alaska. The deep freeze and dry weather resulted in status quo conditions for much of the country. Drought or abnormal dryness expanded in parts of the Midwest, Colorado, and Puerto Rico, while contraction occurred in a few areas in the Southeast, East Coast, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Washington.
Central Valley’s Aquifer Faces ‘Full-on Crisis’ Due to Pumping, Drought
Heavy groundwater pumping by growers ahead of limits set by California’s landmark SGMA law and the drought have created “a full-on crisis” in the Central Valley, researchers say. “The trajectory we’re on right now is one for 100% disappearance (of the aquifer),” hydrology professor Jay Famiglietti told...
Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
“Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California starting late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water vapor outside of the tropics, could on Tuesday bring up 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coastal areas, with higher elevations receiving upward of 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service told CBS San Francisco. The atmospheric river could be as strong as a Category 4, with a scale that tops out a 5. ... ” Read more from CBS News here: Potential Category 3 atmospheric river to hit Northern California.
California's ban on big rigs and buses made before 2010 goes into effect in January. Here's what that will mean
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large trucks and buses made before 2010 will be prohibited from operating on California roadways starting Jan. 1. It's the final rule in a set of clean air regulations the California Air Resources Board passed nearly 15 years ago. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that...
