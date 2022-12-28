EVA, Ala. – Elijah Steffen will soon be going home after more than a year in the hospital. The “miracle baby” was born Dec. 2, 2021. His mother, Kelsey Steffen, said he is currently at Children’s of Alabama, and the family is preparing their home for his arrival. “We are from Eva, but since he was born, he has been in three different hospitals – that’s all he has known,” she said. “He has chronic lung disease and pulmonary hypertension. So far this is all we know with his development.” According to his family, baby Elijah was born at just 24 weeks...

EVA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO