Spotting, managing Seasonal depression this winter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville has seen some dreary weather lately and more rain is possible this weekend. The bad weather can take a toll on your mental health. You may experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.). It’s controlled by the seasons, so in most cases symptoms will start to appear...
Holiday Cleanup: Tips for easy organization

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decorating for the holidays is always fun, but taking everything down and trying to declutter is another story. If you’re trying to get your home back to normal and don’t know where to start, Life Simplified is sharing some of the best tips!
Our fave new drink is from a Huntsville brand called Mocktails for Mommy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re skipping the drinks this New Year’s Eve, the lack of liquor might do your body some good. But giving up alcohol doesn’t mean you have to give up fun or fancy drinks! Ashley Hunt-Poole is one of many adults who is ditching the wine and cocktails for mocktails!
Common Man performs “Threadbare” on Tennessee Valley Living

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The musical duo known as Common Man brought their sound to the TVL studio with their new song, “Threadbare.”. Husband and wife Meredith and Compton McMurry combined their solo careers to create a story-driven blend of folk, pop and alternative sounds. They’re often...
Baker & Able in Huntsville is the latest to offer rooftop igloos

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The rooftop bar at 106 Jefferson known as Baker and Able is already one of the coolest spots to hangout at in Huntsville. This winter, it’s getting even cooler, or, warmer, with rooftop igloos. The igloos sit outside on the deck overlooking downtown...
Duncan Farms closing in 2023

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of Duncan Farms in Gurley announced that the farm and CSA will be closing in 2023. According to a release by the Duncans, the farm will be liquidating the farm’s meat and product inventory in the shop. The following is the full statement released by Duncan Farms:
Home destroyed by fire; dog sought in aftermath

HUNTSVILLE | A Ditney Trail home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, and the community was rallying to assist its owners on Wednesday. The two-story, wood-structure home was completely destroyed in the 9 p.m. blaze. Located in the 500 block of Ditney Trail, the home was owned by Dianna Massey, who owns and operates Integrity Tax & Bookkeeping in Oneida.
Parents preparing to take ‘miracle baby’ home after year in hospital

EVA, Ala. – Elijah Steffen will soon be going home after more than a year in the hospital. The “miracle baby” was born Dec. 2, 2021. His mother, Kelsey Steffen, said he is currently at Children’s of Alabama, and the family is preparing their home for his arrival.    “We are from Eva, but since he was born, he has been in three different hospitals – that’s all he has known,” she said. “He has chronic lung disease and pulmonary hypertension. So far this is all we know with his development.”  According to his family, baby Elijah was born at just 24 weeks...
