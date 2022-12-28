Close friends say bar shooting victim died trying to keep others safe

Police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man described by friends as having a heart of gold. Violence broke out at a club on the southeast side early Tuesday morning. The victim was reportedly trying to calm things down when someone shot him.

Houston police were back at the scene on Park Place Boulevard Tuesday night. Investigators said they were working to find and review surveillance video that will hopefully help them identify the killer. Meanwhile, Pedro Anzures' good friends identified him as the victim.

They were also back out at the bar to honor his life at the place where it was taken.

"Some people lost a friend. I lost a brother," Ronald Mitchell said.

He was among the crowd of people who came to leave white roses and candles around a silver cross with the victim's name etched on it.

Mitchell said Pedro Anzures worked as a bouncer, but he was at the bar to have a good time when a fight broke out. "He wasn't necessarily working," he said, "but he did assist in the situation of taking people out of the night club."

Despite rules against guns at the club, Houston police said someone getting kicked out shot Anzures who was unarmed.

"We don't have any reason to think that he was part of the shooting," Detective Shawn Overstreet said.

"We're in shock," Mitchell said. "Because you don't expect to see one of your brothers go down. You never do. Especially when they were trying to help a situation."

Investigators are asking the public for helpful information about the shooting as Anzures' friends remember a man who lost his life trying to keep others safe. Mitchell said, "He had a heart of gold... a heart of gold."