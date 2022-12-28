ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

Stomach bug joins viruses spreading through Alabama this winter

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — THE CORONAVIRUS ISN'T THE ONLY VIRUS SPREADING THROUGH ALABAMA RIGHT NOW. The stomach bug is also all too common in the winter months. WSFA 12 News reporter Brady Talbert has guidance from the state health department so you can protect yourself and your loved ones from this contagious illness.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Treating season affective disorder

Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road. Updated: 7 hours ago. One...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day

Plumbers facing increase in calls due to burst pipes. Plumbers facing increase in calls due to burst pipes. Pistol permit law changes could impact law enforcement revenue. Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Spotting seasonal affective disorder.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Many North Alabama roads still impassable

Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Multiple roads closing due to wintery conditions

Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Warmer weather expected the rest of the week; rain this weekend

Warmer weather is on the way with a nice warming trend expected this week! Check the video forecast for the latest. Sunny skies will allow temperatures to rebound close to 50 degrees this afternoon allowing any road issues across North Alabama to fully resolve. Temperatures will drop quickly once the sun goes down with 30s by early in the evening.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ADPH warns of the stomach bug this winter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As families gather inside for the holidays, the stomach bug could also be in their midst. “A lot of that just has to do with the fact that it’s really more contagious from person to person,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “It’s very easily spread, and of course people tend to be closer together.”
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama. It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How much rain could Alabama get to end 2022?

The end of 2022 is looking soggy for Alabama. Periods of heavy rain will be possible across Alabama through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Several more rounds of rain will also be possible through the first week of 2023. The rain could add up in some areas,...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Inbound traffic to Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal is now flowing after a driver failed to stop on Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the driver entered the gate but failed to stop as required. The inbound traffic was halted as gate guards followed standard operating procedures.
AL.com

North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Special Statement from NORTHEAST ALABAMA WATER DISTRICT

Due to high demands on the water system, we are struggling to maintain water levels in our tanks, this can lead to widespread outages for the area. Once temperatures rise above freezing, please stop all possible usages. If you have a broken water line, please shut off your water meter...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

First Alert: Risk for strong storms next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let this article serve as an early heads up for the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday. There will also be a chance of some strong to possibly severe storms depending on how the system evolves. Currently there is no official severe...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy