MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As families gather inside for the holidays, the stomach bug could also be in their midst. “A lot of that just has to do with the fact that it’s really more contagious from person to person,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “It’s very easily spread, and of course people tend to be closer together.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO