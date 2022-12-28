Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Impact weather ahead with two waves of soaking rain and thunderstorms
Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. All day rain Friday? Probably not ‘all day,’ but the rain becomes heavy and persistent once it arrives Friday afternoon. Short-term...
WAAY-TV
Avoid frozen pipes during cold surge with these tips from a North Alabama plumber
Below-freezing temperatures are expected to hit us again, and plumbers are urging everyone to take necessary steps to make sure your pipes don't freeze. Over the past four days, the amount of calls that Mr. Rooter Plumbing has received has their staff feeling stressed and overworked. They've taken more than 1,400 calls since Thursday.
utv44.com
Stomach bug joins viruses spreading through Alabama this winter
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — THE CORONAVIRUS ISN'T THE ONLY VIRUS SPREADING THROUGH ALABAMA RIGHT NOW. The stomach bug is also all too common in the winter months. WSFA 12 News reporter Brady Talbert has guidance from the state health department so you can protect yourself and your loved ones from this contagious illness.
WAFF
Treating season affective disorder
Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road. Updated: 7 hours ago. One...
WAFF
New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day
Plumbers facing increase in calls due to burst pipes. Plumbers facing increase in calls due to burst pipes. Pistol permit law changes could impact law enforcement revenue. Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Spotting seasonal affective disorder.
WAFF
Many North Alabama roads still impassable
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
WAAY-TV
UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms
4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads...
WAFF
Multiple roads closing due to wintery conditions
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers...
wvtm13.com
Warmer weather expected the rest of the week; rain this weekend
Warmer weather is on the way with a nice warming trend expected this week! Check the video forecast for the latest. Sunny skies will allow temperatures to rebound close to 50 degrees this afternoon allowing any road issues across North Alabama to fully resolve. Temperatures will drop quickly once the sun goes down with 30s by early in the evening.
WSFA
ADPH warns of the stomach bug this winter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As families gather inside for the holidays, the stomach bug could also be in their midst. “A lot of that just has to do with the fact that it’s really more contagious from person to person,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “It’s very easily spread, and of course people tend to be closer together.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
Icy roads possible across parts of Alabama for Tuesday morning commute
Stay off the roads this morning if you’re in north or north-central Alabama. The National Weather Service is warning that widespread black ice is possible on roads across the region after a round of light snow on Monday. The recent extreme cold across the state allowed the snow to...
WSFA
We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama. It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly...
How much rain could Alabama get to end 2022?
The end of 2022 is looking soggy for Alabama. Periods of heavy rain will be possible across Alabama through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Several more rounds of rain will also be possible through the first week of 2023. The rain could add up in some areas,...
WAFF
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again
REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Inbound traffic to Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal is now flowing after a driver failed to stop on Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the driver entered the gate but failed to stop as required. The inbound traffic was halted as gate guards followed standard operating procedures.
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
weisradio.com
Special Statement from NORTHEAST ALABAMA WATER DISTRICT
Due to high demands on the water system, we are struggling to maintain water levels in our tanks, this can lead to widespread outages for the area. Once temperatures rise above freezing, please stop all possible usages. If you have a broken water line, please shut off your water meter...
‘We will learn from this’: TVA takes ‘full responsibility’ for rolling blackouts in north Alabama
The Tennessee Valley Authority is reviewing why it had to institute rolling blackouts in north Alabama on Christmas Eve to conserve energy as the area experienced below-freezing temperatures. More than 1,100 residents around Huntsville were without power for a large duration of the mandatory rolling blackouts while much of north...
WSFA
First Alert: Risk for strong storms next week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let this article serve as an early heads up for the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday. There will also be a chance of some strong to possibly severe storms depending on how the system evolves. Currently there is no official severe...
Water woes, home offices, remembering an actor: Down in Alabama
Full disclosure: Today’s episode of this news report is being delivered from a home studio that doubles as supper table. The mic’s right here next to some leftover Christmas banana pudding. Here’s what we have:. Water systems in parts of Alabama were still having trouble with water...
