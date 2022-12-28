Read full article on original website
House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago's central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.
watchers.news
At least 29 fatalities, 25 people missing as severe floods hit the Philippines
Heavy rains affecting parts of the Philippines since December 25, 2022, caused severe floods in which at least 29 people lost their lives. At least 10 people were injured while 25 remain missing. Severe weather affected a total of 407 224 people from 105 971 families in 757 barangays —...
Heavy rain and floods in Philippines leave 32 dead and 24 missing
The death toll from heavy rain and floods that lashed the Philippines over the Christmas weekend has increased to 32, with 24 people still missing. The latest figures were released by the national disaster response agency on Thursday as rescue operations continued for people in areas hit hard by the flooding.The agency said most of the deaths were from drowning, while among the missing were fishermen whose boats capsized.More than 56,000 people were still in emergency shelters after bad weather disrupted Christmas celebrations in the eastern, central and southern Philippines.Images from the southern province of Misamis Occidental showed rescuers...
Weather tracker: floods and tornado hit New Zealand as Europe heats up
Over the Christmas period, the upper North Island of New Zealand experienced stormy conditions, grounding flights and flooding roads. Thunderstorms broke out on 22 December, leading to heavy rainfall and an incredible 4,500 lightning strikes in just two hours. Unfortunately, one of these lightning strikes set a property alight in the town of Waitōtara in the south of the island. Although no injuries were reported, the property and surrounding farmlands were mostly destroyed. Furthermore, a small tornado was spotted in the Southland region of the South Island, though thankfully, no damage was caused.
At least 17 dead, 93 injured from heavy snow in Japan
More than a dozen people have died and nearly a hundred have been injured as a result of heavy snow across Japan, while thousands experienced power outages on Christmas.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
Major storm to dump heavy snow, rain on western US this weekend
A strengthening and growing storm over the Pacific will overspread much of the West Coast before turning inland this weekend with adverse conditions ranging from heavy rain to feet of snow over the mountains, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week.
Major storm to bring feet of snow, heavy rain and possible tornadoes
An atmospheric river event, bringing ample amounts of moisture to the West this weekend, will gradually move across the country and bring hazardous weather to millions.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather with Tornadoes, Destructive Winds will Track Through South US Next Week, Large Hail and Flash Floods Also Possible
Along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash floods, the South US could experience severe weather the following week. By Tuesday, an active storm system will move across the middle of the country, where it will draw more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's powerful upper-level winds and...
Record-Breaking Arctic ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits U.S. With Deadly Cold Force
At least 215 million Americans were impacted by a powerful Arctic cold front, officially called a “bomb cyclone,” that has gained momentum in North America with a “dangerous and record-breaking cold air mass.” With a number of states under winter weather warnings and advisories, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Wednesday that the country was expected to face the deadly conditions for at least the rest of the week, stretching from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains then South to the Gulf Coast with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures which are expected to drop 20-35 degrees in...
What is an atmospheric river, responsible for the heavy rainfall on the West Coast?
An atmospheric river is a relatively narrow channel of wind, hence the "river," that transports water vapor from the tropics to the West Coast, where it's producing rain and heavy winds.
Rounds of much-needed rain in central, southern US will linger into the weekend
A rainy week in a large swath of the south-central United States will turn into a rainy weekend, as another round of drought-relieving rain is forecast to spread from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley from Friday night through Saturday night. The beneficial rain will not come without its...
Waves and winds batter Northwest, causing fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes
Huge waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington have led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes.
Over 200 Million Americans Under Weather Advisory as Winter Storm Batters the U.S.
More than half of all U.S. residents, or 200 million Americans, are currently under a weather warning or advisory as the “once in a generation” winter storm has hit nearly every state in the country. According to meteorologists, on Friday, more than a third of the U.S. received...
Atmospheric river to trigger flooding, ease drought in California
An atmospheric river of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is aiming directly at drought-stricken California and other parts of the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The sizable storm will unleash heavy rain that will replenish reservoirs and raise the risk of flooding and will produce heavy snow in the mountains through the New Year’s holiday weekend.
The Weather Channel
Worst Climate Disasters Of 2022 Include Flooding, Drought, Hurricanes
Scientists say climate change makes some extreme weather events worse or more likely to occur. Hurricane Ian underwent rapid intensification twice. The United Kingdom saw its highest temperature ever this year. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.
natureworldnews.com
Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
Atmospheric rivers sweeping West Coast trigger flooding and power outages
An atmospheric river event is sweeping the U.S. West Coast this week, bringing with it heavy rains, powerful winds and snow. The big picture: The storm system triggered flooding in parts of Northern California, Oregon and Washington state, leaving an estimated 190,000 customers without power in the Pacific Northwest early Wednesday. Forecasters warned more atmospheric rivers packing large amounts of moisture were expected later this week.
BBC
Heavy rain causing floods in parts of Scotland
Roads and rail routes have been hit by flooding as heavy rains fall across Scotland. An amber weather warning covers Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders, while yellow alerts are also in place for rain in central Scotland and for snow and ice in northern areas. The Scottish Environment Protection...
WFMZ-TV Online
2022's US climate disasters: A tale of too much rain — and too little
The year 2022 will be remembered across the U.S. for its devastating flooding and storms — and also for its extreme heat waves and droughts, including one so severe it briefly shut down traffic on the Mississippi River. Rain and fast snowmelt sent the Yellowstone River and nearby streams...
