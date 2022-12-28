Read full article on original website
Former Dodger Justin Turner Questions Why So Many Umpires Suddenly Retired
Ten umpires are retiring this week, and former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wondered aloud whether it's related to MLB's upcoming rule changes.
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Dodgers News: Injured Ace Not Likely to Change Approach Despite Elbow Woes
Anything to help Walker Buehler lower injury risk is the right move for the Dodgers
Angels Rumors: Seven-Time All-Star Starting Pitcher Linked to Halos
He would be quite the big name to bring into the Angels' rotation.
Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Phillies losing ex-All-Star to division rival
The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17 million. Segura, 32, has made... The post Phillies losing ex-All-Star to division rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Angels All-Star Designated for Assignment By Giants
He appeared in 108 games with the Angels between 2019 and 2020.
Dodgers Projected for Lowest Win Total Since 2012
The projections systems have the Dodgers being more than 21 games worse than they were in 2022. That's why they don't play the game on paper.
Dodgers News: LA Utility Star is Feeling Optimistic Offseason Work Will Pay Off Next Season
Chris Taylor will do anything he can to help the team
MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums
Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on defensive shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge of...
Dodgers News: Shelby Miller's New Pitches Should Get Fans Excited
Shelby Miller looks poised to take on an expanded role
Angels News: Top Prospect Highlighted for Breakout Season
He had an impressive 2022 season in the minor leagues.
Yankees Trade Lucas Luetge to Braves For Two Minor League Players
New York designated Lucas Luetge for assignment last week
Dodgers: Examining the Future for Nick Frasso, LA Pitching Prospect
Nick Frasso was acquired in the Mitch White trade
Dodgers Rumors: What's Factoring Into the Trevor Bauer Decision For LA?
There are a few different factors that they have to consider.
Dodgers Make All-Star Signing Official, Cut RHP from 40 Man Roster
Another low-risk contract made official by the Dodgers
Falcons Free Agency 'Change'? Arthur Smith Details Critical Offseason
After two years of battling salary cap limitations from the previous regime, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot are "excited" for what's poised to be a tenure-deciding offseason for the two.
The Three Biggest Dodgers Family Losses of 2022
Three Dodgers legends passed away in 2022, including the greatest broadcaster in sports history, the incomparable Vin Scully.
Reports: Former Phillie Jean Segura, Marlins strike 2-year deal
Veteran Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, according to multiple reports.
This Day in Braves History: December 28
1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
