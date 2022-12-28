Effective: 2022-01-01 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama A WINTER STORM WILL BRING SIGNIFICANT MOUNTAIN SNOW CREATING WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON .A potent winter storm will impact New Mexico Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. Initially snow levels will be as high as 8,000 ft on Sunday, but quickly drop to below 5000 ft overnight. Snow accumulations up to 18 inches are possible above 10,000 ft. Blowing snow creating reduced visibility is possible on Monday with westerly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph behind a cold front. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches except between 6 and 18 inches above 9000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama, and Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO