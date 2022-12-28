Effective: 2022-12-30 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO