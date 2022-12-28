ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgTZG_0jwBMB1m00

(NEXSTAR) – Just months after a record-setting jackpot was hit, another record Mega Millions jackpot is brewing. It could all end if a ticket matches the numbers drawn Tuesday night, seen below.

Since the last drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $565 million. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Tuesday, it’ll mark the sixth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the second record-setting jackpot of 2022.

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing: 9, 13, 36, 59, and 61, and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier was 2x.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

In July, a Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1.4 billion was sold in Illinois. It was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and wasn’t claimed for nearly two months . The largest lottery prize on record was hit in November when a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot .

If there is no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot could potentially surpass the fifth-largest prize in game history of $648 million, which was shared by tickets in California and Georgia in December 2013.

Here are the 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots to date:

  1. $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 (SC)
  2. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 (IL)
  3. $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 (MI)
  4. $656 million: Mar. 30, 2012 (IL, KS, MD)
  5. $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (CA, GA)
  6. $565 million (est)
  7. $543 million: July 24, 2018 (CA)
  8. $536 million: July 8, 2016 (IN)
  9. $533 million: Mar. 30, 2018 (NJ)
  10. $522 million: June 7, 2019 (CA)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640M - next drawing happening Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Didn't hit it big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing? Don't worry, you still have a chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.The mega millions jackpot rolled over after no one won the then $565 million. The new jackpot is now $640 million.The next and final drawing of 2022 happens Friday night 
WKBN

WKBN

61K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy