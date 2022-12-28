ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloquet, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Prep Basketball: Duluth East Girls Protect Home Floor Versus Forest Lake

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls basketball team made it two wins in a row on Thursday, defeating Forest Lake 63 to 51. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther who finished with a team-leading 21 points. Sydney Zwak would also have 12 points in the victory. Duluth East (3-6)...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Hermantown Boys Hockey Notches Home-Opening Win Over Delano

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After nearly a month on the road, the Hermantown boys hockey team had their first home game of the season on Wednesday, defeating Delano 8 to 0. The Hawks were led by Wyatt Carlson, who had a hat trick in the victory. Hermantown (5-0-1) will next be in...
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Student Wins Mike Colalillo Scholarship

DULUTH, Minn. — A generous scholarship was granted to a former Duluth East student, who honored a relative who fought in the Civil War. The Mike Calalillo Medal of Honor Scholarship recognizes Calalillo, the last known surviving World War Two Medal of Honor recipient. Scholarship applicants submitted research papers...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Football’s Brent Laing Reacts to East-West Shrine Bowl Invite

DULUTH, Minn.- For the past six years, Brent Laing has called Malosky Stadium home. Now, that chapter has ended he’s turning the page on the next steps in his football career. Laing has a long list of accomplishments checked off during his football career. He was named to the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Snowy December Threatens 72-Year-Old Record

DULUTH, Minn. — The Northland has seen a lot of snow this month, including here in Duluth where we need just 1.3 inches of snow in three days to break December’s record. Our mid-December storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow on several of our communities is what put us within striking distance of the record set in 1950 at 44.3 inches. Because of the geography of the area, different parts of Duluth receive different amounts of snowfall, so it is important when comparing to past years, a standard location is used.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth XC Candlelight Ski Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance held their social event in a unique way Tuesday with a candlelight ski at the Lester-Amity Chalet. The family-friendly event is the first of three that will be put on this winter. Those who attended were able to check out the chalet, ski the double-O loop lit by luminaries, demo skis, eat food, and raffle for prizes.
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Spirit Mountain Opens Tubing Hill For Winter

DULUTH, Minn. — Spirit Mountain opened its tubing hills on Tuesday, just in time for kids on winter break from school. Tubing is open at the resort on weekdays for the holiday break, but will then switch over to only being open on the weekends afterward. If you go...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cultural Book Signing At Zenith Bookstore in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A cultural book signing took place at Zenith Bookstore Thursday, honoring a local author from Cloquet. The author, Tom Peacock is a member of the Fund du Lac Band of Lake Superior and has written around a dozen books. The work he was showcasing was, “The...
DULUTH, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota

Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
HERMANTOWN, MN
715newsroom.com

Superior Man Picks Up 7th OWI

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 4:47 PM a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on Catlin Avenue in the city of Superior after observing the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. The Trooper observed signs of impairment and a subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Spirit Mountain Busyness Causes Delays

DULUTH, Minn. — Delays and long wait times have been frustrating for some visitors of Spirit Mountain. The hill acknowledges there have been some issues, but that this happens during the busy holiday season. One family who visited Spirit Mountain on Tuesday sent their concerns to the Mayor and...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy