Prep Basketball: Duluth East Girls Protect Home Floor Versus Forest Lake
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls basketball team made it two wins in a row on Thursday, defeating Forest Lake 63 to 51. The Greyhounds were led by Ashlynne Guenther who finished with a team-leading 21 points. Sydney Zwak would also have 12 points in the victory. Duluth East (3-6)...
Prep Hockey: C-E-C Boys Claim Heritage Holiday Inn Classic Title, North Shore Falls
DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team claimed the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic title on Thursday, defeating Park of Cottage Grove 5 to 2. The Lumberjacks were led by Patrick Dunaiski, who had two goals in the victory. C-E-C (6-2) will next host Mounds View on January 2nd. In other...
Prep Hockey: C-E-C, Ely, & Irondale Boys All Grab Holiday Tournament Victories
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team would suffer a tough loss on Tuesday, falling to Irondale 3 to 2 on the first day of the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic. Owen Hindermann and Andy Larson would each tally a goal for the Hunters. Earlier in the day, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton defeated...
Hermantown Boys Hockey Notches Home-Opening Win Over Delano
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After nearly a month on the road, the Hermantown boys hockey team had their first home game of the season on Wednesday, defeating Delano 8 to 0. The Hawks were led by Wyatt Carlson, who had a hat trick in the victory. Hermantown (5-0-1) will next be in...
UMD Men’s Hockey Preps for Upcoming Exhibition Game Against St. Thomas
DULUTH, Minn.- Just before the new year on Sunday, the UMD men’s hockey team will hit the ice for one last time in 2022. The Bulldogs will welcome in the Tommies of St. Thomas into AMSOIL Arena on Saturday for an exhibition game. St. Thomas is new to the...
Student Wins Mike Colalillo Scholarship
DULUTH, Minn. — A generous scholarship was granted to a former Duluth East student, who honored a relative who fought in the Civil War. The Mike Calalillo Medal of Honor Scholarship recognizes Calalillo, the last known surviving World War Two Medal of Honor recipient. Scholarship applicants submitted research papers...
UMD Football’s Brent Laing Reacts to East-West Shrine Bowl Invite
DULUTH, Minn.- For the past six years, Brent Laing has called Malosky Stadium home. Now, that chapter has ended he’s turning the page on the next steps in his football career. Laing has a long list of accomplishments checked off during his football career. He was named to the...
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia ran the numbers from the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names at their Virginia campus. TOP BABY BOY NAMES FOR ESSENTIA HEALTH-VIRGINIA. Ivan — 3 Jackson, Jaxon, William — 2 TOP...
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
Snowy December Threatens 72-Year-Old Record
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northland has seen a lot of snow this month, including here in Duluth where we need just 1.3 inches of snow in three days to break December’s record. Our mid-December storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow on several of our communities is what put us within striking distance of the record set in 1950 at 44.3 inches. Because of the geography of the area, different parts of Duluth receive different amounts of snowfall, so it is important when comparing to past years, a standard location is used.
Duluth XC Candlelight Ski Event
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Outdoor Alliance held their social event in a unique way Tuesday with a candlelight ski at the Lester-Amity Chalet. The family-friendly event is the first of three that will be put on this winter. Those who attended were able to check out the chalet, ski the double-O loop lit by luminaries, demo skis, eat food, and raffle for prizes.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
Spirit Mountain Opens Tubing Hill For Winter
DULUTH, Minn. — Spirit Mountain opened its tubing hills on Tuesday, just in time for kids on winter break from school. Tubing is open at the resort on weekdays for the holiday break, but will then switch over to only being open on the weekends afterward. If you go...
Cultural Book Signing At Zenith Bookstore in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A cultural book signing took place at Zenith Bookstore Thursday, honoring a local author from Cloquet. The author, Tom Peacock is a member of the Fund du Lac Band of Lake Superior and has written around a dozen books. The work he was showcasing was, “The...
Coffee Conversation: Endangered Animals of MN Paintings on Display at Zeitgeist
DULUTH, Minn. — Local Artist, Adam Swanson, presents a collection of the federal and state listed Endangered Animals in Minnesota. Swanson hopes to use his art to bring awareness to endangered wildlife species. Here’s a clip of his interview on the FOX21 morning show on Thursday. You can...
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
Superior Man Picks Up 7th OWI
On Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 4:47 PM a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on Catlin Avenue in the city of Superior after observing the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. The Trooper observed signs of impairment and a subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety...
Coffee Conversation: “Overpopulated” One-Man Band Rings in the New Year
DULUTH, Minn. — Steve Solkela’s “Overpopulated” One-Man Band joined FOX21 on the morning show on Friday to ring in the New Year. Solkela made a surprise appearance as Santa and played a tune on the accordion. You can check out the One-Man Band at a few...
Spirit Mountain Busyness Causes Delays
DULUTH, Minn. — Delays and long wait times have been frustrating for some visitors of Spirit Mountain. The hill acknowledges there have been some issues, but that this happens during the busy holiday season. One family who visited Spirit Mountain on Tuesday sent their concerns to the Mayor and...
