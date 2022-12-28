ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uEY2_0jwBM5of00

(NEXSTAR) – Just months after a record-setting jackpot was hit, another record Mega Millions jackpot is brewing. It could all end if a ticket matches the numbers drawn Tuesday night, seen below.

Since the last drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $565 million. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Tuesday, it’ll mark the sixth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the second record-setting jackpot of 2022.

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing: 9, 13, 36, 59, and 61, and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier was 2x.

Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

In July, a Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1.4 billion was sold in Illinois. It was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and wasn’t claimed for nearly two months . The largest lottery prize on record was hit in November when a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot .

If there is no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot could potentially surpass the fifth-largest prize in game history of $648 million, which was shared by tickets in California and Georgia in December 2013.

How are Mega Millions jackpots calculated?

Here are the 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots to date:

  1. $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 (SC)
  2. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 (IL)
  3. $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 (MI)
  4. $656 million: Mar. 30, 2012 (IL, KS, MD)
  5. $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (CA, GA)
  6. $565 million (est)
  7. $543 million: July 24, 2018 (CA)
  8. $536 million: July 8, 2016 (IN)
  9. $533 million: Mar. 30, 2018 (NJ)
  10. $522 million: June 7, 2019 (CA)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
CBS Miami

Mega Millions ending year with whopping $640 million jackpot

TALLAHASSEE - Friday night Mega Millions will offer its largest end of the year jackpot ever, a whopping $640 million.This is the sixth time the prize has ever climbed past the $600 million mark. If there is a winner, they can choose to take it in 30 annual installments or in a one time, lump sum payment of $328.3 million. The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize. Since Mega Millions began in May 2002, there have been 11 winning jackpots...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

82K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy