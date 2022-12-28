Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Another day of chaos at the airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wednesday was another day of chaos at the nation’s airports as holiday travelers found a number of flights cancelled. That was especially true for those booked on Southwest Airlines. At Reno/Tahoe International Airport, the long lines at the ticket counter were gone Wednesday. Those affected by...
2news.com
Winter Storms Cause Delays at Reno Airport; Southwest Cancellations Continue
Reno-Tahoe International Airport passengers are facing flight delays and cancellations as winter storms persist nationwide. Airport officials are encouraging visitors to bring fully-charged cell phones, snacks, and refillable water bottles to prepare for long wait times. “One of the biggest travel tips we can give you right now is to...
KOLO TV Reno
What you can do if the airlines lose your luggage traveling
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On top of flight delays and cancellations, people may be experiencing another travel headache of lost luggage. First– if you lose your bag, report it missing as soon as possible at your airline’s baggage desk. After you file a claim, ask for a copy or receipt for your records. Reimbursements for any baggage fees and free delivery of your luggage should be asked for.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
FOX Reno
Veterans Guest House helping families ahead of the new year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the new year approaches, local non-profits are reminding the community about the available resources. Leaders with the non-profit, Veterans Guest House in Reno said, during the holidays a lot of people get sick, end up in unexpected situations, or need some extra medical care. The guest house allows veterans and their families to stay somewhere safe while they are receiving medical treatment regardless of insurance.
luxury-houses.net
Meticulously Crafted Home in Incline Village Nevada with Panoramic Lake Tahoe Views for Sale at $10.15 Million
545 Eagle Drive Home in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 545 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, Nevada is a spectacular estate was meticulously crafted Susie Yanagi AIA design with high quality finish work including double quartzite kitchen islands, gated drive and interior paver heated courtyard. This Home in Incline Village offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 545 Eagle Drive, please contact Kerry Donovan (Phone: 775-750-2190) & Megan Warren (Phone: 775-303-2672) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
Record-Courier
Walker River Estates bottles its last vintage
After several years as the only producing vintner in Douglas County, Greg Ross says the Walker River Estates vines will go dormant at the end of January. “It’s been a milestone for us, but the real takes of the biscuit in what we have done here came about four months ago when we went into the Douglas County planning department,” said Ross.
2news.com
Jacobs Entertainment Demolishing More Downtown
More buildings are being demolished in downtown Reno. Today, KTVN found some construction going on in the plot below, near Second Street between Arlington Avenue and Ralston Street. Construction workers are on scene and they confirmed to us that this work does belong to Jacobs Entertainment, the developer who is...
KOLO TV Reno
Events happening around Reno this NYE
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region over the next few days, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
FOX Reno
Carson City non-profit seeking volunteers for overnight warming center
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A record number of people are seeking shelter in the Night Off the Streets, Inc. (NOTS) Homeless Center, and additional volunteers are needed to support night-time shifts in the warming center. "The number of people who have sheltered in the center has...
Record-Courier
Trash fees go up on Jan. 1
Douglas Disposal customers will see a 4.86-percent increase starting Sunday. A resident with a 32-gallon container will see a $2.52 increase per quarter, while those with 45-gallon containers will see a $3.06 increase. Douglas County commissioners approved the requested rate increases for both Douglas Disposal and South Tahoe Refuse at...
Sierra Sun
Taking Lake Tahoe to new heights: Development history in the basin
Lake Tahoe has been a sought after destination location for years, and has quickly grown since development rapidly began in the 1960’s. Since then, South Lake Tahoe has grown with a casino corridor and a number of hotels and motels available to stay in the area, and the North Shore quickly expanding with many new developments in the works. But what did it take to create this paradise that attract visitors from all over the world? And where will the skylines of the basin go next?
Record-Courier
112-year-old commercial center on the market
It has been 112 years since anyone’s had an unencumbered view of the west side of one of Gardnerville’s oldest retail centers. Built in 1910, the building at 1420 Main St. has been the home to Country Carousel since it opened Valentine’s Day weekend in 1995. Owner...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City gets its piece of $1.7 trillion spending bill
Carson City is getting a late holiday gift in the form of $1.1 million in federal infrastructure funding for a south Carson project. “This project includes a traffic signal and intersection improvements in Carson City’s designated Redevelopment Area #2,” reads a project description on U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei’s website. “This is an area identified by the city as an area to plan, incentivize and encourage revitalization with the hope of encouraging and attracting private sector investment that may not otherwise occur.”
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Flood Watch and Winter Storm Watch for New Year’s
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are issuing both a Flood Watch and a Winter Storm Watch as another warm atmospheric river is expected to push into the Sierra and western Nevada beginning Friday. High snow levels and prolonged heavy rainfall will allow for significant rises on...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Chain controls in effect, winter advisory shortened at Tahoe; Big end of year storm on way
Update 1:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon shortened its winter storm warning by several hours. Six hours has been chopped off the warning which is now in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Heavy snow is still expected with up to 4 inches possible at lake...
FOX Reno
New Year's Eve firework show on for now in downtown Reno despite inclement weather
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The show will go on... at least for now. The annual fireworks show at the ROW in downtown Reno is still slated for Saturday night at midnight to ring in the new year. A spokeswoman for the casinos said a final...
Sierra Sun
Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
