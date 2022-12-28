Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Video: Officer threatens to arrest Southwest customers at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Southwest Airlines on Thursday again canceled thousands of flights. About 2,300 were canceled. The airline’s travel issues have caused people to miss work, weddings and for some, they can’t get crucial medicines and equipment they need. The issues have caused frustrations for passengers...
Southwest flight cancelations continue as customers search for luggage
From canceled and delayed flights to the search for lost luggage, this has not been a joyful holiday season for many Southwest Airlines passengers.
Travelers resort to rental cars amid canceled flights at Nashville airport
Thousands of stranded travelers are making a U-turn and hitting the road — creating record call volumes for rental car agencies.
‘Chaos’: Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA
Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue getting canceled. The majority of cancellations are coming from Southwest Airlines, and now, the government is investigating why.
wtva.com
Local car rental companies are sending cars to Nashville
TUPELO, MISS (WTVA) - Local car rental companies are sending cars to Nashville because of the southwest airlines travel nightmare. The two Hertz car rental locations in Tupelo have been busy this week because of that. It is because there are stranded passengers in the Nashville. They have all been scrambling to find rental cars.
WSMV
Couple’s wedding delayed days before due to canceled flights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman and her fiancé had to change their planned and paid for New Year’s Eve wedding just four days before the big day. This came after a series of canceled flighted over the holiday weekend. Lots of people have had to...
Southwest cancels 70% flights on Monday, investigation underway with travelers stranded at Nashville BNA
While most airlines have made it through turbulent holiday travel, Southwest's cancelations are skyrocketing.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
WKRN
Arrest made in Idaho murders
Violent crime in Nashville up 4.7% in 2022, preliminary …. Preliminary reports show crime in Davidson County climbed in 2022, with over 100 homicides reported in the county by the last week of December. Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported …. First responders said they found...
wpln.org
5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville
In Nashville, mom-and-pop businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandgure’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to hear why people...
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
What’s it like to deliver pizza in a winter storm? Domino’s drivers faced ice and negative temps
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the winter storm took shape last week, most people planned to stay indoors and off the dangerously ice-covered roads. However, that didn’t include everyone. Whether you were expecting a package from Amazon or a pizza from Domino’s, wait times were higher than...
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
WKRN
Salt truck overturns on black ice
Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
WSMV
Spring Hill business to close after bank account gets hacked
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) — A small business is being forced to close after the owners said a bank hacker drained their entire savings from their personal and business accounts. Bill Walsh and his wife Pam Jordan have owned Soulmates and Sawdust in Spring Hill over the past five...
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
First-Ever Chipotle Opening in Columbia
This Friday, December 30, Chipotle Mexican Grill opens its first-ever location in Columbia. The new Chipotle is located at 610 S. James M. Campbell Blvd, just 10 minutes from Columbia’s historic downtown square. The location will even feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN
Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
WKRN
Mt. Juliet student fighting for her life after car crash dies in hospital
A Green Hill High School student who was injured in a car crash earlier this month has died, according to the Hermitage Church of the Nazarene. Mt. Juliet student fighting for her life after car …. A Green Hill High School student who was injured in a car crash earlier...
Comments / 0