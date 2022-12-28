ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Video: Officer threatens to arrest Southwest customers at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Southwest Airlines on Thursday again canceled thousands of flights. About 2,300 were canceled. The airline’s travel issues have caused people to miss work, weddings and for some, they can’t get crucial medicines and equipment they need. The issues have caused frustrations for passengers...
NASHVILLE, TN
wtva.com

Local car rental companies are sending cars to Nashville

TUPELO, MISS (WTVA) - Local car rental companies are sending cars to Nashville because of the southwest airlines travel nightmare. The two Hertz car rental locations in Tupelo have been busy this week because of that. It is because there are stranded passengers in the Nashville. They have all been scrambling to find rental cars.
TUPELO, MS
WKRN

Arrest made in Idaho murders

Violent crime in Nashville up 4.7% in 2022, preliminary …. Preliminary reports show crime in Davidson County climbed in 2022, with over 100 homicides reported in the county by the last week of December. Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported …. First responders said they found...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville

In Nashville, mom-and-pop businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandgure’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to hear why people...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Spring Hill business to close after bank account gets hacked

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) — A small business is being forced to close after the owners said a bank hacker drained their entire savings from their personal and business accounts. Bill Walsh and his wife Pam Jordan have owned Soulmates and Sawdust in Spring Hill over the past five...
SPRING HILL, TN
Maury County Source

First-Ever Chipotle Opening in Columbia

This Friday, December 30, Chipotle Mexican Grill opens its first-ever location in Columbia. The new Chipotle is located at 610 S. James M. Campbell Blvd, just 10 minutes from Columbia’s historic downtown square. The location will even feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick...
COLUMBIA, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN

Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
MURFREESBORO, TN

