ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

BNA issues statement for airport confrontation

The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate. The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate. Violent crime in Nashville up 4.7% in 2022, preliminary …
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers

A video has now gone viral on social media, after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport Police Officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight. BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening …. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Arrest made in Idaho murders

Violent crime in Nashville up 4.7% in 2022, preliminary …. Preliminary reports show crime in Davidson County climbed in 2022, with over 100 homicides reported in the county by the last week of December. Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported …. First responders said they found...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville Police arrest man for aggravated statutory rape, other charges

A Hendersonville man is facing multiple charges after authorities received a report about a 39-year-old having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl. Hendersonville Police arrest man for aggravated statutory …. A Hendersonville man is facing multiple charges after authorities received a report about a 39-year-old having a sexual relationship...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two hospitalized after shooting

It happened at the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets, according to police, who are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting. It happened at the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets, according to police, who are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Police searching for check-washing suspect

Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County. Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in 2021, 2022 saw only a single tornado occur throughout the year.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam

A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer. Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam. A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer. Nashville prepares for New Year’s Eve. Nashville prepares for...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Teens arrested, charged for carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four teens who were caught driving in a stolen vehicle. Metro Police located the stolen vehicle, a 2008 silver Honda Accord, on Tuesday night. The car was stolen at gunpoint from another teenager last week, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car theft captured

One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody. One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car …. One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy