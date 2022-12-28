Read full article on original website
WKRN
BNA issues statement for airport confrontation
The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate.
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
WSMV
Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
WKRN
BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers
A video has now gone viral on social media, after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport Police Officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight. BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening …. A...
WKRN
Arrest made in Idaho murders
Preliminary reports show crime in Davidson County climbed in 2022, with over 100 homicides reported in the county by the last week of December.
WKRN
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police.
WKRN
Hendersonville Police arrest man for aggravated statutory rape, other charges
A Hendersonville man is facing multiple charges after authorities received a report about a 39-year-old having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
Family calls for justice after woman's body found in Nashville creek
Starlena Sullivan's body was found just three days before Christmas in a North Nashville creek. So far there have been no arrests.
WKRN
“Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities claim the lives of atleast 9 people in TN this month
On Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in a Hermitage neighborhood. As the sound of first responders working filled the air, it was the tears that steadily flowed that stood out the most.
WKRN
Two hospitalized after shooting
It happened at the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets, according to police, who are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting.
WSMV
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
WKRN
Police searching for check-washing suspect
Nolensville police are searching for a man accused of cashing a fraudulent check for thousands of dollars using a technique called check washing.
WKRN
Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County
Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-40.
Clarksville Police looking to add LPR cameras on state routes
A resolution set for discussion at a January Clarksville City Council meeting would express support for an LPR system for the Clarksville Police Department, according to Communications Director Jimmy Settle.
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
WKRN
Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam
A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer.
Gallatin Police Searching for Aggravated Assault Suspects Considered Armed and Dangerous
The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance to locate two suspects wanted for Aggravated Assault. Demarcion Lyles, AKA Lil Hype – Lyles has a warrant on file for Aggravated Assault and should be considered armed and dangerous. Brandon Williams, AKA BAM – Williams has a warrant on file for...
WSMV
Teens arrested, charged for carjacking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested four teens who were caught driving in a stolen vehicle. Metro Police located the stolen vehicle, a 2008 silver Honda Accord, on Tuesday night. The car was stolen at gunpoint from another teenager last week, according to police.
WKRN
One of three suspects in Nashville burglary, car theft captured
One of three people accused of breaking into a Nashville home Tuesday night and stealing a Lexus SUV has been taken into custody.
Nolensville police searching for man accused of check washing
A man is wanted in Nolensville after allegedly cashing in a fraudulent check for several thousand dollars.
