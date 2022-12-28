Read full article on original website
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
WKRN
Nashville preps for New Year's Eve
Preliminary reports show crime in Davidson County climbed in 2022, with over 100 homicides reported in the county by the last week of December.
WKRN
Southwest Airlines improves service after issues
Preliminary reports show crime in Davidson County climbed in 2022, with over 100 homicides reported in the county by the last week of December.
WKRN
Making worship spaces more ADA compliant
A new report from The Associated Press is highlighting accessibility limitations in houses of worship.
WKRN
BNA issues statement for airport confrontation
The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
WKRN
Murfreesboro celebrates end of year with annual events
Two yearly events are right around the corner in Murfreesboro.
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24.
WKRN
Southwest flights continue to be canceled
More and more travelers have been stranded at Nashville International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week.
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this year.
WKRN
Nashville auto shop seeing impact of potholes on drivers after winter weather
After the slick conditions from weekend ice and snow, drivers around Middle Tennessee might now take a new hit: potholes. This could lead to spending a pretty penny on repairs.
WKRN
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA
Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
WKRN
'Chaos': Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA
Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue getting canceled. The majority of cancellations are coming from Southwest Airlines, and now, the government is investigating why.
WKRN
Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam
A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer.
WKRN
One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire
The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger.
WKRN
“Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities claim the lives of atleast 9 people in TN this month
On Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in a Hermitage neighborhood. As the sound of first responders working filled the air, it was the tears that steadily flowed that stood out the most.
WKRN
Advocacy groups react to Tennessee execution report
A lack of transparency in executions over the last few years is spurring frustration from local advocacy groups.
WKRN
‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to arrest Southwest customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family flying out of Nashville International Airport (BNA) documented their encounter with an airport police officer who was threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting for details about their delayed Southwest Airlines flight. “I thought that it would be best to start recording...
WKRN
Two hospitalized after shooting
It happened at the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets, according to police, who are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting. It happened at the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets, according to police, who are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting.
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
