Nashville, TN

WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Nashville preps for New Year's Eve

Preliminary reports show crime in Davidson County climbed in 2022, with over 100 homicides reported in the county by the last week of December. Middle TN's third deadly fire within 24 hours reported. First responders said they found...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southwest Airlines improves service after issues

Preliminary reports show crime in Davidson County climbed in 2022, with over 100 homicides reported in the county by the last week of December. Middle TN's third deadly fire within 24 hours reported. First responders said they found...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Making worship spaces more ADA compliant

A new report from The Associated Press is highlighting accessibility limitations in houses of worship.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

BNA issues statement for airport confrontation

The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro celebrates end of year with annual events

Two yearly events are right around the corner in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southwest flights continue to be canceled

More and more travelers have been stranded at Nashville International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel flights this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

'Chaos': Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA

Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue getting canceled. The majority of cancellations are coming from Southwest Airlines, and now, the government is investigating why.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam

A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire

The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Advocacy groups react to Tennessee execution report

A lack of transparency in executions over the last few years is spurring frustration from local advocacy groups.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Two hospitalized after shooting

It happened at the intersection of Claiborne and Lafayette streets, according to police, who are still searching for suspects and a motive for the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN

