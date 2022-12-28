Read full article on original website
WIBW
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
Robbery suspect arrested by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police made an arrest in connection to an investigation into an aggravated robbery that took place on Thursday. Donn Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department said that officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at 11:32 a.m. in the area of 8th St. and Topeka Blvd. The victim of the […]
WIBW
Theft of compactor reported from Manhattan construction site
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a piece of equipment from a Manhattan construction site is under investigation. Riley County police on Friday the theft was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday from a construction site in the 1000 block of N. Manhattan Avenue. According to Riley County police, a...
WIBW
Riley County police investigating forgery of check issued by USD 383
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the forgery of a check issued by Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383, authorities said. Officers filed a report for forgery around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Landmark National Bank, 701 Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. According to Riley County police officials, USD 383...
WIBW
Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died following an officer shooting Friday morning after initially driving away in a police car, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated. KCKPD stated a police officer had responded to a disabled vehicle in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. When...
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
WIBW
Five fire-related fatalities reported so far in 2022 in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people have died in 2022 from fire-related injuries in Topeka as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, according to city officials. The fatality victims were identified as follows by city officials:. • Donald J. Fletchall, 59, of Topeka, died in a house fire at 8:33 p.m....
WIBW
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole. Topeka Police say the wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Christmas morning, in the 100 block of SE 37th St. TPD says a westbound car went off the road, hit...
WIBW
As end of 2022 nears, homicide total up slightly over 2021 in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of 2022 approaches this coming weekend, the city of Topeka has recorded 17 homicides and three officer-involved shooting deaths as of Thursday morning, according to WIBW records. Three of the city’s 17 homicides so far this year occurred in a period of about...
WIBW
KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor. The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.
WIBW
Topeka has seen two vehicle-pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least five vehicle-related fatalities and two other vehicle-pedestrian fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka as of Friday, Dec. 30, according to WIBW records and information provided by the city. Additionally, three vehicle-related fatalities have been reported outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee...
WIBW
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County authorities arrested a pair of Nebraska men on drug charges Wednesday. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says a deputy stopped Pablo Fabela, 27, and Roberto Renteria, 33, north of 150th and Hwy 75 for an alleged traffic violation. After illegal drugs were seized...
WIBW
Dana Chandler lawyers file third motion to dismiss case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a third motion to dismiss a case charging her with the 2002 double-murders of her ex-husband and his fiancee at a west Topeka home. The motion was filed Wednesday in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka. According to court documents...
WIBW
Man suspected in theft of $4,500 worth of men’s cologne from Manhattan business
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance from a Manhattan business. The theft was reported around 10;15 a.m. Saturday at the Ulta Beauty store in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. According to Riley County police, an unknown...
KCTV 5
Lawrence police looking for man who stabbed person leaving walking trail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a man who stabbed someone leaving a walking trail at a park on Wednesday. According to the police, it happened just after 4 p.m. A man told police that he was leaving a walking trail and the park just...
WIBW
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night as a suicide. The Topeka Police Dept. said earlier in the night officers had found an individual in critical condition with a gunshot wound. Officers were responding to a disturbance just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of SW 10th St.
WIBW
Fire damages vacant house early Friday near Soldier in Jackson County
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire at a vacant house in Jackson County is under investigation, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 1:45 a.m. Friday at 2348 270th Road, just west of Soldier. Crews continued fighting the fire into the morning hours as they extinguished hot spots. Jackson...
WIBW
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona woman was arrested after she fled from officers on foot following a traffic stop early Thursday in southern Jackson County, authorities said. The woman’s arrest came after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Impala car around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 142nd and US-75 highway for an alleged traffic violation.
Man found dead in Ottawa with evidence of fentanyl
A 22-year-old man from Lawrence was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Ottawa, where evidence of fentanyl was recovered, according to the Ottawa Police Department.
WIBW
Aldrick Scott’s lawyers to ask county to unseal investigation documents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawyers for the man suspected of kidnapping an Omaha woman later found dead are planning to ask a judge to unseal documents in his case. The public defender for Aldrick Scott, who remains in the Douglas County Jail on a $10 million bond, will ask a county judge next week to unseal the warrants and affidavits in his case.
