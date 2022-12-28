ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Robbery suspect arrested by police in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police made an arrest in connection to an investigation into an aggravated robbery that took place on Thursday. Donn Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department said that officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at 11:32 a.m. in the area of 8th St. and Topeka Blvd. The victim of the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Theft of compactor reported from Manhattan construction site

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a piece of equipment from a Manhattan construction site is under investigation. Riley County police on Friday the theft was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday from a construction site in the 1000 block of N. Manhattan Avenue. According to Riley County police, a...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Riley County police investigating forgery of check issued by USD 383

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the forgery of a check issued by Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383, authorities said. Officers filed a report for forgery around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Landmark National Bank, 701 Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. According to Riley County police officials, USD 383...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Five fire-related fatalities reported so far in 2022 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people have died in 2022 from fire-related injuries in Topeka as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, according to city officials. The fatality victims were identified as follows by city officials:. • Donald J. Fletchall, 59, of Topeka, died in a house fire at 8:33 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole. Topeka Police say the wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Christmas morning, in the 100 block of SE 37th St. TPD says a westbound car went off the road, hit...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

As end of 2022 nears, homicide total up slightly over 2021 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of 2022 approaches this coming weekend, the city of Topeka has recorded 17 homicides and three officer-involved shooting deaths as of Thursday morning, according to WIBW records. Three of the city’s 17 homicides so far this year occurred in a period of about...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor. The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka has seen two vehicle-pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least five vehicle-related fatalities and two other vehicle-pedestrian fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka as of Friday, Dec. 30, according to WIBW records and information provided by the city. Additionally, three vehicle-related fatalities have been reported outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County authorities arrested a pair of Nebraska men on drug charges Wednesday. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says a deputy stopped Pablo Fabela, 27, and Roberto Renteria, 33, north of 150th and Hwy 75 for an alleged traffic violation. After illegal drugs were seized...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Dana Chandler lawyers file third motion to dismiss case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a third motion to dismiss a case charging her with the 2002 double-murders of her ex-husband and his fiancee at a west Topeka home. The motion was filed Wednesday in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka. According to court documents...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night as a suicide. The Topeka Police Dept. said earlier in the night officers had found an individual in critical condition with a gunshot wound. Officers were responding to a disturbance just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of SW 10th St.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona woman was arrested after she fled from officers on foot following a traffic stop early Thursday in southern Jackson County, authorities said. The woman’s arrest came after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Impala car around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 142nd and US-75 highway for an alleged traffic violation.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Aldrick Scott’s lawyers to ask county to unseal investigation documents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawyers for the man suspected of kidnapping an Omaha woman later found dead are planning to ask a judge to unseal documents in his case. The public defender for Aldrick Scott, who remains in the Douglas County Jail on a $10 million bond, will ask a county judge next week to unseal the warrants and affidavits in his case.
OMAHA, NE

