Post Register
Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored...
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
FOX Sports
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
Post Register
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to...
FOX Sports
San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
Post Register
Scheifele scores 3, Jets beat Canucks to snap 3-game skid
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three goals and the Winnipeg Jets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. “You’ve just got to grind through it, that’s the name of the game,” said Scheifele, who played through an undisclosed...
Post Register
McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
NHL Odds: Stars vs. Wild prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
In the waning moments of 2022, a pair of the hottest teams on ice in the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will battle it out in a Western Conference showdown that should not fail to disappoint. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Stars-Wild prediction and pick will come true.
FOX Sports
St. Louis plays Minnesota in Central Division action
Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday. St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues...
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
NHL
Greiss' new mask is nod to former Blues goalie
Mask is modeled after one worn by Fred Brathwaite in 2002-03 season. If you're a long-time St. Louis Blues fan, it probably should. Greiss' mask, which was created by Blake McCully of Cross-Eyed Airbrushing, was modeled after one worn by former Blues goalie Fred Brathwaite during the 2002-03 season. "It's...
