Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Kwanza celebrates for 2022 begins
High school basketball action continued at the LCU Christmas Classic: ASH vs Delhi, Avoyelles Charter vs Delhi, Ferriday vs ASH, & Oakhill vs Fairview!. Meet this week’s Golden Shield winner from the Alexandria Police Department - Jaleya Gold!. State Fire Marshal offers safety tips ahead of the New Year...
extrainningsoftball.com
Softball Tragedy: 2027 Extra Elite 100 Infielder Morgan “Mo” Wilson of Alliance 12U National Champion Impact Gold Dies at Age 13
Heartbreaking news from the club softball world as Morgan “Mo” Wilson, a talented Class of 2027 infielder/utility player on the Impact Gold National 2K9 team—winners of the Alliance 12U Nationals this past summer—has died (cause of death hasn’t been released). Morgan was a middle schooler...
kalb.com
Town of Ball fireworks postponed
BALL, La. (KALB) - The Town of Ball has announced that the fireworks display will be postponed. The upcoming potential severe weather event will make parking difficult. The time and date of rescheduled fireworks have not yet been announced. We will provide that information once it becomes available.
kalb.com
Former Avoyelles HC Andy Boone heading to Lakeview
CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - Former Avoyelles Head Football Coach Andy Boone has found a new home, taking the head coaching position at once district rival Lakeview High School. The decade-and-a-half-long coach in Moreauville resigned from the school after leading the Mustangs to back-to-back quarterfinals appearances. Coach Boone was 81-70 during his time at Avoyelles, but his last two seasons were arguably his best.
kalb.com
LCU returns to H.O. West Fieldhouse for 1st home game of the season Saturday
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The H.O. West Fieldhouse in Pineville has not had to turn on the lights many times this season. In fact, Saturday, Dec. 31, will be the first time since the start of the season two months ago that the Louisiana Christian men’s basketball team will tip off for a home game. Despite a lengthy road trip to begin the season, the Wildcats stayed competitive going 5-6 in the stretch.
kalb.com
Sanitation schedule changes for Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sanitation schedule for the New Year holiday in Alexandria has changed. Sanitation trailers will NOT be out for the New Year holiday.
kalb.com
2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people from Alexandria were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 190 east of LA 978 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Dec. 29. Louisiana State Police reported that around 10 a.m., Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69, and Maynette Dobard, 98, were traveling east on US 190. LSP said they exited the roadway to the right and collided with a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, which had its emergency lights activated.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office gets sweet surprise from family of Kaylen Gehrke
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family of Kaylen Gehrke, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office archeologist who suffered a sudden medical emergency and died; delivered sweet treats as a thank you for the office’s support during their families darkest moment. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, passed away suddenly in Kisactchie...
kalb.com
APD asking for help finding person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler. Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.
lbmjournal.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
kalb.com
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
kalb.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
kalb.com
Farmers anticipating loss in revenue due to extreme weather conditions in 2022
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish is one of 11 parishes in Louisiana designated as disaster areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to excessive rains in the second half of 2022. The potential financial aid that farmers, especially local ones, can receive could be crucial for some...
kalb.com
New La. OGB pharmaceutical contract will move forward; takes effect January 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The new $2 billion pharmacy contract between the La. Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark will, in fact, move forward and take effect on January 1, despite attempts to have it revised. According to a release from the Louisiana Senate, a judge in the 19th...
kalb.com
Alexandria responds to viral traffic stop lawsuit
The farming community is always at the mercy of the weather, and that has been especially true this year as local farmers have faced extreme droughts, heavy rainfall and frigid cold temperatures. AG Landry writes letter to governor about contract with Caremark PCS Health. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Louisiana...
kalb.com
RPSO warns of jury duty scam
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent jury duty scam. RPSO said someone will call, identifying themselves as a deputy sheriff, attempting to collect a fine because the victim did not show up for jury duty. Law enforcement will...
Church finds new mass location after fire on Christmas morning
In St. Landry Parish, a Christmas morning fire at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lebeau has the ministry looking for a new location to have Sunday mass.
kalb.com
Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day
Alena Noakes speaks with Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser to share the latest on the state's preparations for the Rose Parade in California. On December 18, the Village of Simpson held a special meeting in order for the council to select an interim police chief, which has sparked concerns over ethical violations.
Three grazed by gunfire in Opelousas drive-by shooting
The Opelousas Police Department is currently on the scene of a drive-by shooting.
kalb.com
AG Landry writes letter to governor about contract with Caremark PCS Health
The City of Alexandria has responded to a lawsuit filed by a New Mexico man and a Dry Prong woman for what they claim was an unconstitutional traffic stop and roadside interrogation on June 15 just off Jackson Street. |. The farming community is always at the mercy of the...
Comments / 0