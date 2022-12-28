ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Kwanza celebrates for 2022 begins

High school basketball action continued at the LCU Christmas Classic: ASH vs Delhi, Avoyelles Charter vs Delhi, Ferriday vs ASH, & Oakhill vs Fairview!. Meet this week’s Golden Shield winner from the Alexandria Police Department - Jaleya Gold!. State Fire Marshal offers safety tips ahead of the New Year...
Town of Ball fireworks postponed

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Town of Ball has announced that the fireworks display will be postponed. The upcoming potential severe weather event will make parking difficult. The time and date of rescheduled fireworks have not yet been announced. We will provide that information once it becomes available.
Former Avoyelles HC Andy Boone heading to Lakeview

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - Former Avoyelles Head Football Coach Andy Boone has found a new home, taking the head coaching position at once district rival Lakeview High School. The decade-and-a-half-long coach in Moreauville resigned from the school after leading the Mustangs to back-to-back quarterfinals appearances. Coach Boone was 81-70 during his time at Avoyelles, but his last two seasons were arguably his best.
LCU returns to H.O. West Fieldhouse for 1st home game of the season Saturday

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The H.O. West Fieldhouse in Pineville has not had to turn on the lights many times this season. In fact, Saturday, Dec. 31, will be the first time since the start of the season two months ago that the Louisiana Christian men’s basketball team will tip off for a home game. Despite a lengthy road trip to begin the season, the Wildcats stayed competitive going 5-6 in the stretch.
2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people from Alexandria were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 190 east of LA 978 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Dec. 29. Louisiana State Police reported that around 10 a.m., Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69, and Maynette Dobard, 98, were traveling east on US 190. LSP said they exited the roadway to the right and collided with a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, which had its emergency lights activated.
APD asking for help finding person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing person, Travis Tyler. Tyler was reported missing by his mother on December 22. He was last seen in September 2022 when he was admitted to a sober living house in Alexandria. Prior to that, Tyler was living in Zachary, Louisiana.
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
Alexandria responds to viral traffic stop lawsuit

The farming community is always at the mercy of the weather, and that has been especially true this year as local farmers have faced extreme droughts, heavy rainfall and frigid cold temperatures. AG Landry writes letter to governor about contract with Caremark PCS Health. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Louisiana...
RPSO warns of jury duty scam

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent jury duty scam. RPSO said someone will call, identifying themselves as a deputy sheriff, attempting to collect a fine because the victim did not show up for jury duty. Law enforcement will...
