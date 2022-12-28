PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The H.O. West Fieldhouse in Pineville has not had to turn on the lights many times this season. In fact, Saturday, Dec. 31, will be the first time since the start of the season two months ago that the Louisiana Christian men’s basketball team will tip off for a home game. Despite a lengthy road trip to begin the season, the Wildcats stayed competitive going 5-6 in the stretch.

PINEVILLE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO