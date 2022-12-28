ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, TX

Dad of missing college student whose clothes were found scattered next to car wreck slams ‘missteps’ after son vanished

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CLOTHES were found scattered near a missing college student's wrecked car in a case that has left his family and investigators stumped.

Jason Landry's dad slammed "missteps" in the investigation after Jason's car crashed on a rural road near Luling, Texas.


Jason Landry, 21, disappeared on December 13, 2020 Credit: Facebook

His car was found wrecked, and his father, Kent Landry, has criticized 'missteps' during the early days of the investigation Credit: KHOU 11

The Texas State University student embarked on a 165-mile drive from San Marcos, Texas, to his parent's house in Houston on December 13, 2020.

Jason, 21, may have taken an incorrect route and wound up on Salt Flat Road parallel to Highway 86, the road he should have followed.

A first responder found Jason's wrecked vehicle in a ditch by a fence about 30 minutes away from the university in San Marcos.

An eerie video shared by KHOU showed investigators combing the scene as they tried to piece together what happened.




Inside the vehicle were his keys, phone, wallet, and other personal items - as well as a small amount of blood.

Jason was nowhere in sight and had not been seen or heard from in the two years since his car was found.

The case has puzzled investigators and is especially hard on his family during the holiday season.

FATHER'S HEARTBREAK

Jason's dad Kent Landry spoke with News Nation last week about "missteps" that he claims occurred during the early days of the investigation.

"When the highway patrolman came on the scene … he just had the car towed," said Kent Landry.

"He didn't even bother taking a picture. … They've just treated it as a drunk college kid wrecked his car and he got a ride home with a buddy."

Landry added that it's "hard" to re-create a crash scene two years later.

New hope came in February when the Texas Office of the Attorney General launched a Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit for this case.

Landry hoped that the unit would find clues that previous teams could not.

So far, the unit had found that Jason was involved in a single-vehicle accident, reaffirming similar conclusions by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office that no other cars were in the area when the crash occurred.

It also didn't appear that Jason was expecting to meet up with anyone before he disappeared, investigators said after reviewing his social media.

"Based upon this extensive review and the evidence known at this point, the OAG supports the conclusions previously stated by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office: Mr. Landry appears to have been involved in a single-car accident, and there is no evidence to suggest that another vehicle was involved," said the OAG in a statement.

"The search warrant yielded no activity near the crash site and did not provide any additional information."

FORMER FBI AGENT REVIEWS CASE

KHOU spoke with Abel Peña, a retired FBI agent who runs a non-profit called Project Absentis.

The former agent pointed to multiple "red flags" in the case and said that Jason's clothes and belongings might have been "staged" in the middle of the road.

"The more we examined it, the more we ran it by some of our team, we all agreed that it appeared like it was staged," Peña said.

His team believes Jason could've been the victim of a crime and that the intersection where Jason's cellphone activity stopped could be a big clue in the case.

"This area is just a busy area, there is drug activity that takes place behind here, and we have discovered this criminal element that is in this area," Peña said.

"Somebody else could have been driving his vehicle, or perhaps he was forced off the road."

Kent Landry said he is thankful that more people are looking into his son's case.

"It has given us a lot of hope," the heartbroken dad said.

"It's nice to have another agency - another set of eyes - on the case.



"They're going back and effectively doing some of the work that probably should have been done in the beginning."

The reward for information leading to Jason's whereabouts is now $20,000.


Jason's clothes were found scattered by the wreckage Credit: KHOU 11

The Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit has joined the investigation Credit: Facebook

Comments / 157

Seductive1inAMiL
2d ago

This is so sad, my heart breaks for his dad. I’ve watched the show Vanished and it happened to be this episode of Jason and what had gone down. This dad is a pastor and he knows his son isn’t a saint but good lord those police officers literally are not helping him out and acted like they really don’t care what happened. The way they handled everything in the show with leaving his clothes all over in fridget whether to where his dad is the one who spotted them and picked his clothes up, it’s a shame. They have been told that some drug dealer killed him but the people who live in the area of where drugs are being sold are si afraid to come forward. I pray the family gets some justice

Reply(6)
78
Sheila Dutton
2d ago

What's really strange is that all his items, including clothing, were found in the road altogether. If in an accident it would have been strewn everywhere. Something fishy.

Reply(2)
53
Guest
2d ago

reminds me a little of the maura Murray case from 2004. she is a missing college student whos car was found in new hampshire after a single car accident yet she's no where to be found

Reply
21
