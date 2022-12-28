Southwest Florida Sports results for Dec. 27-31: Holiday basketball tournaments

Here's a roundup of the high school sports results reported for the week of Dec. 27-31, 2022.

THURSDAY

Queen of the Palms

Cincinnati Country Day 61, ECS 44: Evangelical Christian School coach Dwayne Donnell set up this year’s Queen of the Palms Tournament to be a test for his squad. If everything worked out, the Sentinels would have to face two tough out-of-state teams to win the title.

It almost worked. The Sentinels got to face the two out of towners, beating Evergreen (Ohio) in the semifinals but Cincinnati Country Day made sure the championship trophy would be heading to Ohio.

Using big runs at the end of the first half and the later part of the third quarter, the Nighthawks pulled away for a 61-44 victory Thursday afternoon.

“If anybody pays attention to our first half schedule … we’ve played 16 games, 10 of our games have been against top 50 teams in the state. Not (Class) 2A, the state,” said ECS coach Dwayne Donnell, whose team fell to 12-4. “Looking at Seffner, Cardinal Gibbons, Port Charlotte, we have played teams that we didn't play last year. When we got to Cardinal mooney in the regional semifinal and we got punched like this, we didn't have time to fix them. So now we got some things we can do. I'm proud of my kids. They didn't quit, they kept fighting to the end. I love my kids.”

Cincinnati Country Day is another of those top teams, having reached the Ohio state final four as a program for the first time last season. And the teams played close for most of the first half.

The Sentinels hit only 1 of 6 free throws in the first quarter and missed several layups, which plagued them throughout the game, but Country Day led just 20-18. Then the game turned late in the second quarter.

Nighthawks junior Piper Farris picked up a loose ball and charged toward her net but was pushed from behind for a technical foul. She would hit both shots and then Sam Easter would bury a 3-pointer from the corner for a 5-point possession. Steals at midcourt on ECS’ next two possessions led to two more easy baskets by tournament MVP Gracie Barns and Elizabeth Zimmerman as a 11-2 run to the end half had Country Day up 31-20 at the break.

“Sammy knocked in a big shot that got the lid off the basket for us,” CCD coach John Snell said. “And that was great. I mean, I think that might have been what lifted us up to get OK, now we're ready to go.”

ECS got within eight early in the third quarter and were within 11 midway through but Barns took over, scoring 14 in the quarter including seven on a 13-2 run that had the Nighthawks up 54-32 heading into the fourth and the lead stayed above 20 until 3:30 left in the game.

Megan Zimmerman added 18, mostly on fast break layups and short jumpers, while Elizabeth Zimmerman added nine and both were named to the all-tournament team.

A lot of those points came off steals and fast break opportunities, which Snell wanted to see from his team.

“That's just a lot of conditioning. I think. You know, the girls do a good job at being conditioned for the thing,” Snell said. “And that's what we wanted to do when we came down here was just get tournament ready for up in Cincinnati when we start our tournament up there. So that's pretty much what it was about.”

Donnell added, “When we got them half court, they didn't do anything to us in the half court when the game was in the balance but late, you know, when the outcome was inevitable, but early when we were playing defensively, I thought we were really solid, so I'm excited. I mean, I'm not excited we lost, but definitely excited there are a lot of teachable moments on film and we’ll do that. I think today helps us be a better team.”

ECS got 12 points from Grant, 10 each from Maddie O’Berski and Jameria Church and Zai Mitchell chipping in 8.

South Fort Myers 49, Seacrest 48

St. John Neumann 51, First Baptist 39

Lehigh New Year's Eve Shootout

GIRLS

Cape Coral 48, Gateway Charter 36: Myah Pulisciano led the Seahawks with 17 points. Alex Reuss added 14 points to the win, and Nicole Rodriguez notched 10 points. Yanila Roman had 10 points for the Griffins, and Ellie Morin added 9 points.

Gateway 59, Cypress Lake 23: Thatiyana Holiday tallied 18 points for Gateway and Kenyah Moss had 17 points.

LaBelle 46, Estero 19: Marissa Burchard had a game-high 19 points for the Cowboys, and Kayla Collins added 18 points to the winning effort.

Lehigh 50, East Lee 30: Faith Plummer scored 16 and Rianne Smith 11 to lead the Lightning.

Boys

Estero 74, St John Neumann 50: Alex Tatham and Brady Arrington had 22 points each in the Wildcats' win.

Cardinal Gibbons 72, Community School of Naples 70

East Lee 62, Southwest Florida Christian 42

Coral Gable 58, Lehigh 54

Holiday HoopFest

Lakeland 57, Fort Myers 42: The Dreadnaughts went on a 16-2 run in the final five minutes to advance to the Holiday HoopFest championship game.

Immokalee 56, Seminole 53: Gilbert Charles banked in a game-winning three with five seconds left to play for the Indians.

First Baptist 68, Port Charlotte 51

Bolles 56, Golden Gate 48

WEDNESDAY

Basketball

Queen of Palms

Cincinnati Country Day 74, Miami Christian 63: A consistent and balanced effort from the Nighthawks propelled them to a double-digit win over the Victors in the Queen of Palms semifinals.

"It took a complete performance against them," Cincinnati Country Day coach John Snell said. "They (Miami Christian) were feisty, and they were at it. It was a good game. They came back at us a couple of times, which was really good. Overall, I thought it was a really good game."

The Zimmerman sisters, Emma and Megan, both had four fouls midway through the fourth quarter.Megan Zimmerman finished with a game-high 20 points, while Emma Zimmerman finished with 12.Miami Christian cut the deficit to six on multiple occasions in the second half, but couldn’t get any closerthanks to a Nighthawk defense that didn’t give the Victors clean looks.

"It's funny, because they get in foul trouble a lot," Snell added. "They know how to back it off and play regular defense. But up until that point, both the Zimmerman's go full strength until they have to settle down. Good thing they're used to doing it, and I'm used to seeing it, because I'm okay with it."

Gracie Barnes had a big second quarter, scoring 11 of her 18 points in the period. Barnes had a solidpresence inside, helping Cincinnati Country Day enter halftime with a nine-point lead.

"Her performance today and yesterday, she's been putting it all together," Snell said. "She's our senior leader, she's our only senior. She leads really well. Everyone follows her. She's going, everyone's going. She's done well down here."

The Nighthawks will advance to the Queen of Palms title game against the host school, Evangelical Christian, on Thursday.

Evangelical Christian 49, Evergreen (Ohio) 33 : The game between the Vikings and the Sentinels went back and forth for much of the first quarter, but the ECS defense clamped down and help Evergreen to 14 second-half points to pull away and win, 49-33.

"Defensively, we really locked in," ECS coach Dwayne Donnell said. "We went full-court press, half-court press, half-court man, run and jump. Everything we threw at them was effective. She (Brittaney Cymbolin) does a great job with her half-court sets. Florida ball doesn't actually play that kind of tactical game. If you watch the team tomorrow, they're going do stuff we've never seen, with the screens, the angles they get you in, and the binds they put you in."

Kellisia Grant, Maddie O’Berski, and Zaira Mitchell all had 12 points for Evangelical Christian (12-3),The Sentinels will advance to the Queen of Palms Championship game against Cincinnati Country Day.

Seacrest Country Day 61, First Baptist 31

South Fort Myers 57, St. John Neumann 53

Lehigh New Year's Shootout

Girls

Cape Coral 37, Gateway 34: The Seahawks jumped out to a 22-12 lead at the half but the Eagles clawed back in the third quarter, powered by Miracle Salters, who scored all 7 of her points in the frame as Gateway pulled within 29-26 heading into the fourth. The Seahawks would not get their lead higher than five and the Eagles won't get closer than three the rest of the way.

Nicole Rodriguez led Cape Coral with 16 points and Charlene Oge added 8 points. Thatiyana Holiday led Gateway with 18 points, including all 6 of her team's points in the fourth quarter.

Lehigh 56, Cypress Lake 16: Rianne Smith scored a game-high 17 points for the Lightning followed by Faith Plummer's 16 and Nadyenka Jean's 11. Lisa Williams scored 8 for the Panthers.

Gateway Charter 52, Estero 15: Ellie Morin scored 20 to lead the way for the Griffins. Jadyn hayes led the Wildcats with 7.

East Lee 50, Riverdale 26

Boys

CSN 66, East Lee 53: Brennan Ringhofer had 23 points, including 5 3-pointers, and Jackson McAdams had 13 points and 4 rebounds for CSN.

Holiday HoopFest

Fort Myers 68, Golden Gate 45: The Green Wave rode a second-quarter offensive barrage to a sound win over the tournament hosts, advancing to the semifinals.

Doral Academy 39, South Plantation 37: Oscar and Gabe Hernandez tallied 13 points apiece in the winning effort, while no South player broke double digit scoring.

Loyola 34, Seminole 32: Miled Boland led the Ramblers with 36 points and 7 threes. Omarius Davis and Colin Way had 10 points each.

Lakeland 62, Bolles 52: Rolijah Hardy had 28 points in the Dreadnaught win, while Anakin Brown had 21 points for the Bulldogs.

Gainesville 64, First Baptist 58

Bolles 67, North Fort Myers 47

Immokalee 59, Port Charlotte 43

Columbia 80, Bryan Station 61

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL GAMES

Buena Vista 68, ECS 66: Gavin Williams scored 41 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 from 3-point range with seven rebounds and 3 assists and 3 steals.

Seacrest 49, Dunnellon 45: The Stingrays won their opening game of the Indian Rocks Holiday Tournament in St Petersburg. Nick Cassano led Seacrest with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks, including the final 10 points in the fourth quarter. Brady Barnaby added 10 points in the win.

Boys Soccer

Canterbury 5, St. Thomas (Houston) 0: Riley Johnson had two goals and three assists, Will Hall had two goals and Conor Thomas had one goal and one assist in the victory at the Mike Stone Tournament.

TUESDAY

Holiday HoopFest at Golden Gate

Seminole 57, First Baptist 53

The Warhawks came out on top of a back-and-forth battle that saw six lead changes in the second half. Seminole’s ball movement inside the paint caused chaos throughout the matchup for the Lion’s defense, who constantly found themselves closing out on open shooters after a drive-and-kick.

Seminole took it right to First Baptist from the opening tip. The Warhawks ran in transition early and often, limiting First Baptist’s ability to set up into their 2-3 zone.

After taking a 17-11 first quarter lead, the Lions switched to more full court man-pressure. It worked for First Baptist, as Latrell Davis led his squad back to within one point at the end of the half.

“We were just a little sluggish today,” said head coach Scott Stewart. “No excuses. We played sluggish and we didn’t execute.”

The third quarter saw four lead changes, with both teams battling inside the paint. Omarius Davis was a cornerstone in the Warhawk win, anchoring their defense while giving his squad second-chance opportunities on offense. Davis finished with 16 points while going 6-for-7 from the charity stripe.

“I think that they played harder than us,” Stewart said. “They played smarter for sure. We might have tried, we battled, but we didn’t play smarter. So congratulations to Seminole, it’s probably good for us to get a little humble pie and learn from the loss.”

First Baptist retook the lead at the start of the fourth quarter, and controlled it for most of the final frame. Big-time shots from Teddy Cotto and Colin Way brought the Warhawks within striking distance inside the final 3 minutes.

At the 2:14 mark, Cotto hit a game-tying three-pointer to knot things up at 51-51. The Lions got the ball out quickly and pushed up the floor, but Davis was already back and ready to draw a charge, which is exactly what he did.

Still tied up with just over a minute to play, Way came up with a tipped-pass that Davis reeled in for a fast-break lay-up, giving Seminole the lead back 53-51. The Warhawks never relinquished the lead, and advanced to the next round of the Holiday HoopFest with the win.

Way finished the win with a game-high 19 points while knocking down three triples. Yohandry Ortiz had 19 points for the Lions, and Latrell Davis added 13 points.

Loyola Academy (Ill.) 40, Immokalee 28

The Holiday Hoopfest at Golden Gate High School got started with a defensive slugfest, with the Ramblers holding the Indians to just six first half points in their 40-28 win.

Loyola forced more than ten first half turnovers without showing any full-court press. Immokalee got off to a sluggish start offensively, scoring just two points in the opening quarter.

It was much of the same in the second quarter, with the Indians committing six turnovers to their two made field goals. The wounds weren’t entirely self-inflicted, however, as the Ramblers’ swarming defense limited open looks and forced turnovers out of their man defense.

"That’s a physical team we’re playing, so we’ve got to match that physicality,” said Indian head coach Brett Felton.

In the third quarter, Immokalee’s offense came to life with three-straight triples that closed the gap to just nine points. The Ramblers responded with a run of their own, however, and extended the lead back to 15 before the end of the quarter

“It’s great competition, so anytime you play great competition it’s always going to benefit the team,” Felton said. “Obviously you want to come out with a win, but playing a physical team like that is going to help us down the line.”

Loyola’s lead never dipped below double-digits again, despite being outscored 8-5 in the final frame. Syncere Green led Immokalee with 11 points, while Miles Boland tallied 12 points for the Ramblers.

South Plantation 66, North Fort Myers 34

The Paladin’s fast-tempo offense was too much for the short-handed Red Knights to handle in a game that saw South Plantation hold at least a 20-point lead for the duration of the contest.

With many of their players and assistant coaches not on the bench yet, the Paladins wasted no time jumping out to an early lead. A turnover-infested first quarter resulted in a shutout for the Red Knights in the opening frame, falling behind 25-0.

“We have three of the best players in the area, but they are either hurt or sick all season,” said head coach Leland Clifford. “But it doesn’t matter, we’re 60 days into the year. There’s no moral victories, there’s nothing.”

Among those out for North is Preston Stahl, the Red Knights’ leading scorer averaging just over 20 points-per-game. While his presence is missed, Clifford says the loss is a culmination of different issues as well.

“At this point where we are at, we need to put on a show,” he said. “There’s a lack of effort, a lack of rebounding, and no one is talking. It’s a product of us not practicing. We haven’t had a single practice where everyone is there.”

After starting the second quarter with no points on the board, North went on an 11-2 run that made the gap a bit more manageable. The Paladins responded with a run of their own, outsourcing the Red Knights 17-6 in the final five minutes of the half.

The second half was more of the same, with South Plantation taking advantage of offensive miscues and turning them into easy buckets. Jevante Gibson and Harry Gelinled the Paladins with 13 points each in the win. Quinton Wimbush had a team-high 12 points for the Red Knights.

Fort Myers 57, Gainesville 56: Marqueille Tory hit the go-ahead three-pointer with just 1.5 seconds remaining to put the Green Wave up by one point. Tory finished with 15 points in the win.

Golden Gate 67, Bryan Station 66: Jeffery Simpson led the Titans with 22 points, including 4 three-pointers, in the win. Gerkoby Christopher added 14 points for Golden Gate.

Doral Academy 46, Port Charlotte 40: Gabe Hernandez tallied 26 points in Doral's win in the opening round of the Holiday HoopFest. Bode Stewart notched a team-high 13 points for the Pirates.

Lakeland 61, Columbia 58: The Dreadnaughts completed a fourth quarter comeback to secure a win in the opening round of play.

OTHER SCORES

Franklin 60, ECS 40: Gavin Williams led the Sentinels with 15 points. Jared Julmeus added 10 points.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Southwest Florida Sports results for Dec. 27-31: Holiday basketball tournaments