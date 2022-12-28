ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Jonesborough church distributes water

By Katherine Simpson
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2BRA_0jwBKOHx00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Enon Baptist Church is stepping up to help neighbors amid Jonesborough’s ongoing water emergency.

Pastor Keith Malone noticed how many of his members were struggling without water, so the church bought water and are handing it out free of charge.

Jonesborough water customers can get free water Wednesday 9 to noon

“We thought what an opportunity to help the community that we are ministering in,” Malone told News Channel 11.

The church bought two pallets of 24-pack water bottles and began distributing them Tuesday night.

Church member and 40-year Jonesborough resident Mike Broyles said he’s never winter weather cause such severe problems.

“You know we’re looking forwarded to having our water back,” Broyles said.

Jonesborough to begin restoring water service to businesses

Enon Baptist Church will continue to distribute water tomorrow starting at noon.

Their building on Enon Church Road is not served by Jonesborough’s water district.

The church has offered to fill up containers with water for people who need it in addition to giving out water bottles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

‘Something Blue Bridal Fair’ returns to General Morgan Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Looking to take the stress out of planning a wedding? One Bridal Fair returning to Greeneville intends to do just that during the first weekend of the New Year. It may not be wedding season, but the ‘Something Blue Bridal Fair’ is right around the corner and is hosted by the […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

More Washington County residents to have water Friday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough utility district will restore service to more areas Friday. Mayor Chuck Vest says the district will move on to the Washington College, Telford and Limestone zones tomorrow before moving north to Bowmantown. Vest told News Channel 11 that he can’t give a precise estimate as to when all 13,000 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

New Equine Supply Business in Elizabethton

(WJHL) Justin McLane of Wayward Springs in downtown Elizabethton tells us about his business and the customers they serve. For more information visit them on Facebook or stop by their shop downtown.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VFD helping farmers keep livestock watered in Jonesborough outage

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — Roger Barker pulled up near the Telford diner in an old pickup truck Wednesday afternoon, a worn trailer behind it carrying a steel water tank. In the passenger seat was a friend and neighbor, octogenarian farmer Billy Ayers, who runs about a dozen head of cattle at his small farm on […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Mayor: Greene Co. water situation improving; service restored to all Chuckey customers

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison says the county’s water situation continues to improve. According to Morrison, the county’s main water supplier, the Greeneville Water Commission (GWC), continues to see rising levels in its water reservoir. As of Friday afternoon, GWC was pumping at an approximate rate of 10.5 million gallons per […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap flow after 4-day hiatus — crews start restoring Conklin area

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed. “I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – YMCAs across the region have opened up their showers for those impacted by the water issues in Jonesborough. Several of those without water traveled to the Unicoi County YMCA Thursday morning and brought jugs and containers with them. Roughly 20-30 people were able to shower as Jonesborough works to restore […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Precious family Bible, letter turn 100 Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Felicia Gregory sat with her son and daughter Wednesday, thumbing through the pages of a King James Bible she hopes will be just as precious to them as it is to her. Friday, that Bible — or at least the letter that accompanied it when Gregory’s great-great grandfather H.M. Maxwell […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough plans to restart water service in phases

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough Water Department is looking to restart residential water service in south Washington County first. A utility system update said the town’s Persimmon Ridge water tank level increased by about 8 feet, or 400,000 gallons, between late Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Wednesday. That brought it to 21.32 feet (full is […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Water service restored to 9,000 Washington County customers

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — County officials said Friday evening that water service had been restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County. Customers in the Bumpus Cove, Embreeville, Conklin, Washington College, Limestone, Telford, and Bailey Bridge Road areas now have water. According to county officials, no leaks were discovered in any six-inch water lines, but several […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

No animals injured in fire at Greene County Humane Society

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An employee at the Greene County Humane Society is being called a hero after her quick action on Monday likely saved the lives of dozens of animals. Employees at the shelter were about to leave for the day when Administrative Assistant Katrinka Day smelled something burning. “I was just sitting […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Consulting firm to conduct $100k corridor study for Lynn Garden

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Nashville-based consulting firm will conduct a corridor study for Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport. According to the City of Kingsport, the City and the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development (GKAD) have partnered to develop the study, which consulting firm Kimley Horn will oversee. “Kimley Horn plans to investigate the baseline […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough to begin restoring water service to businesses

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough will begin restoring water service to businesses and restaurants Tuesday night. The restoration of service comes as the town continues to see an increase in the water in its tanks. Restaurants and businesses must be open or have someone present in order for service to be restored […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

WJHL

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy