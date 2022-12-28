ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

scriptype.com

RJRD board tries to reduce number of park buildings

The number of structures in the Richfield Heritage Preserve that should be saved continues to be discussed at Richfield Joint Recreation District strategic planning and board meetings. “We have 39 buildings in the preserve,’’ board chair Anita Gantner said. “With an eye for fiscal responsibility, some must come down. We...
RICHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

Revere High artists have a new “gallery’’

The walls of the Ocelot Café (formerly named Plates by Post) on Wheatley Road in Richfield are not covered with the kind of stereotypical photos and prints usually found in coffee shops. Through a recent partnership between the café and Revere Local Schools, student artwork is hanging in the café that includes the name of the artist, grade level, title of the work and type of art.
RICHFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
BRUNSWICK, OH
luxury-houses.net

Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout

The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
HURON, OH
scriptype.com

Historic zone approved

Downtown Hinckley, basically the “T” area centered at the intersection of state Route 303 and Ridge Road, has a new zoning designation. At the Dec. 6 trustee meeting, trustees voted 2-1 to rezone the area from B-2 (light business) to B-3 (Historic Center). The change was recommended by both the Medina County Planning Commission and the Hinckley Zoning Board.
HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
newsnet5

Become a RedCoat: Playhouse Square seeking hundreds of volunteers

CLEVELAND — You’ve probably spotted them rushing around, ushering you to and from your seats at Playhouse Square. The RedCoats are the unsung heroes of the theatre district, and they do the job with grace and pride. They're a small army of volunteers, keeping the second-largest theatre district...
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

RHP partner groups offer list of progress

A letter in the December issue of the Richfield Times contained points concerning RHP that deserve clarification. RHP partner groups are not using Richfield tax dollars. They are bringing in funds through donations, grants and earned income. Much has already been accomplished at no cost to Richfield residents:. • Amity...
RICHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

Annual Evening of Jazz Fundraiser returns on Jan. 27

The annual “Evening of Jazz” fundraiser to benefit the Hudson High School jazz programs will once again be held at Christ Community Chapel. On Friday, Jan. 27, from 7:30-10 p.m., the community can hear talented jazz musicians from Hudson High School Jazz I and Jazz II programs and middle school Jazz Ensemble perform an impressive variety of jazz standards. The students are directed by Roberto Iriarte, John Burrington and new Hudson band director Katharine Reed.
HUDSON, OH
austinnews.net

USLG Cortes Campers 17-ft Metallic Silver Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer on Display at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced Cortes Campers 17-ft metallic silver flake RV travel trailer will be featured at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023 at Cleveland's International Exposition (IX) Center. Cortes Campers is a Cleveland-based company that produces 100% molded fiberglass campers at its manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio.
EUCLID, OH
scriptype.com

Water line road repair halted for winter

Richfield Village Mayor Michael Wheeler said water line construction on routes 303 and 176 would be stalled until spring because asphalt plants are closing for the winter. However, crosswalks have been painted on the Route 303 at Humphrey Road and at the Parker Serdinak Trail. Another crosswalk has been painted on Route 176 at the Richfield Heritage Preserve. Poles and wiring have also been installed at these locations so that solar-powered-flashing beacons can be installed next spring.
RICHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

RJRD Board, officials hold final discussions for strategic planning initiative at RHP

Nov. 17 Richfield Joint Recreation District work session. Richfield Joint Recreation District board members and officials held a final work session in Richfield Village Council Chambers to discuss the Strategic Planning Initiative regarding Richfield Heritage Preserve. Discussions, which began in April, have included a number of meetings, a community workshop and an online survey to determine a path forward for the park with input from RJRD board members, the park director, representatives of Cleveland Metroparks, the National Park Service, park volunteer groups and the public.
RICHFIELD, OH

