3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
Fugitive wanted in Mexico for child sex abuse arrested in Ohio by ICEEdy ZooAkron, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
scriptype.com
RJRD board tries to reduce number of park buildings
The number of structures in the Richfield Heritage Preserve that should be saved continues to be discussed at Richfield Joint Recreation District strategic planning and board meetings. “We have 39 buildings in the preserve,’’ board chair Anita Gantner said. “With an eye for fiscal responsibility, some must come down. We...
scriptype.com
Revere High artists have a new “gallery’’
The walls of the Ocelot Café (formerly named Plates by Post) on Wheatley Road in Richfield are not covered with the kind of stereotypical photos and prints usually found in coffee shops. Through a recent partnership between the café and Revere Local Schools, student artwork is hanging in the café that includes the name of the artist, grade level, title of the work and type of art.
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
North Olmsted mayor looks to 2023 with new master plan, Great Northern bridge project
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A year of planting seeds is what North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones expects for the community in 2023. “Next year in North Olmsted will be another step forward,” Jones said. “We really want the community to be engaged in shaping the future of North Olmsted. One thing I’m excited about is our new master plan.
luxury-houses.net
Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout
The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
scriptype.com
Historic zone approved
Downtown Hinckley, basically the “T” area centered at the intersection of state Route 303 and Ridge Road, has a new zoning designation. At the Dec. 6 trustee meeting, trustees voted 2-1 to rezone the area from B-2 (light business) to B-3 (Historic Center). The change was recommended by both the Medina County Planning Commission and the Hinckley Zoning Board.
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
WKYC
Playhouse Square looking to add new RedCoat volunteers to their roster in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — They are the unsung heroes of Playhouse Square. The iconic, RedCoats!. For decades the volunteer ushers have dedicated their work to making sure all shows run smoothly for the guests who attend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
newsnet5
Become a RedCoat: Playhouse Square seeking hundreds of volunteers
CLEVELAND — You’ve probably spotted them rushing around, ushering you to and from your seats at Playhouse Square. The RedCoats are the unsung heroes of the theatre district, and they do the job with grace and pride. They're a small army of volunteers, keeping the second-largest theatre district...
scriptype.com
RHP partner groups offer list of progress
A letter in the December issue of the Richfield Times contained points concerning RHP that deserve clarification. RHP partner groups are not using Richfield tax dollars. They are bringing in funds through donations, grants and earned income. Much has already been accomplished at no cost to Richfield residents:. • Amity...
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
scriptype.com
Annual Evening of Jazz Fundraiser returns on Jan. 27
The annual “Evening of Jazz” fundraiser to benefit the Hudson High School jazz programs will once again be held at Christ Community Chapel. On Friday, Jan. 27, from 7:30-10 p.m., the community can hear talented jazz musicians from Hudson High School Jazz I and Jazz II programs and middle school Jazz Ensemble perform an impressive variety of jazz standards. The students are directed by Roberto Iriarte, John Burrington and new Hudson band director Katharine Reed.
scriptype.com
Preschool parents group launches safety village fundraiser to commemorate golden anniversary
In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hudson Preschool Parents in 2023, the organization will be raising funds for the construction of a permanent safety village, according to President Amy Andrews. The village will be built adjacent to the existing playground at McDowell Early Learning School. “This area will be...
newsnet5
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
austinnews.net
USLG Cortes Campers 17-ft Metallic Silver Fiberglass RV Travel Trailer on Display at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023
EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced Cortes Campers 17-ft metallic silver flake RV travel trailer will be featured at the Ohio RV Supershow 2023 at Cleveland's International Exposition (IX) Center. Cortes Campers is a Cleveland-based company that produces 100% molded fiberglass campers at its manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio.
Plumbers, Painesville city workers warn not to flush 'flushable' wipes
A product meant to keep you clean is creating a dirty problem for sewer lines and wastewater treatment plants. So-called ‘flushable’ wipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers and city workers.
scriptype.com
Water line road repair halted for winter
Richfield Village Mayor Michael Wheeler said water line construction on routes 303 and 176 would be stalled until spring because asphalt plants are closing for the winter. However, crosswalks have been painted on the Route 303 at Humphrey Road and at the Parker Serdinak Trail. Another crosswalk has been painted on Route 176 at the Richfield Heritage Preserve. Poles and wiring have also been installed at these locations so that solar-powered-flashing beacons can be installed next spring.
'They just don't seem to care': Tenants angry after being left without heat for days at Akron apartment complex
AKRON, Ohio — Ashley Brown has been without heat in her apartment for days. "They just don't seem to care about their tenants," she said of her landlords. She told 3News the heat went out on Christmas Eve, and it's been even more stressful for her and her 8-month-old daughter.
scriptype.com
RJRD Board, officials hold final discussions for strategic planning initiative at RHP
Nov. 17 Richfield Joint Recreation District work session. Richfield Joint Recreation District board members and officials held a final work session in Richfield Village Council Chambers to discuss the Strategic Planning Initiative regarding Richfield Heritage Preserve. Discussions, which began in April, have included a number of meetings, a community workshop and an online survey to determine a path forward for the park with input from RJRD board members, the park director, representatives of Cleveland Metroparks, the National Park Service, park volunteer groups and the public.
