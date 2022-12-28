Read full article on original website
Preschool parents group launches safety village fundraiser to commemorate golden anniversary
In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hudson Preschool Parents in 2023, the organization will be raising funds for the construction of a permanent safety village, according to President Amy Andrews. The village will be built adjacent to the existing playground at McDowell Early Learning School. “This area will be...
Talk of the Town
Diane was off Talk of the Town duties in December due to her annual stint as a very important Santa helper. When you see her around town this month, be sure to thank her for tireless efforts to make sure those letters got to Jolly Old St. Nick in time.
Snowbird Festival scheduled as resident appreciation
Richfield Village and Township and the Richfield Joint Recreation District are sponsoring the Snowbird Festivalon January 22 as an appreciation event for all the residents. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Richfield Heritage Preserve, with winter animals from the Akron Zoo making a special appearance from 2-2:45 p.m. Librarian Diane Nagy will read stories from 1-2 p.m.
Become a RedCoat: Playhouse Square seeking hundreds of volunteers
CLEVELAND — You’ve probably spotted them rushing around, ushering you to and from your seats at Playhouse Square. The RedCoats are the unsung heroes of the theatre district, and they do the job with grace and pride. They're a small army of volunteers, keeping the second-largest theatre district...
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
Giving Back & Gratitude
As we collectively embark upon yet another New Year, it is my sincere hope that everyone had the opportunity to spend some cherished time with family and friends over the year-end holiday season. Looking into 2023, I wish everyone a safe, peaceful and prosperous New Year. Hudson, Ohio, is a...
Response to Jennifer Wehner’s December letter to the editor
The letter begins by identifying Rachel Oppenheimer as a non-Ohio resident and then repeatedly referencing the partner groups as “outside interest groups.” This depiction is inaccurate. Dr. Oppenheimer is no longer residing in Ohio, but has been a supporter of RHP since 2014. Many Richfield residents are members of one of the partner groups. Some also hold positions in the government of Richfield. They are not outsiders.
Christian Unity prayer service to be held Jan. 19
Hudson’s 2023 ecumenical prayer service in celebration of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The interdenominational prayer service and luncheon will take place Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m., at Hudson United Methodist Church, 2670 Hudson-Aurora Rd. The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity has been celebrated throughout...
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
RHP partner groups offer list of progress
A letter in the December issue of the Richfield Times contained points concerning RHP that deserve clarification. RHP partner groups are not using Richfield tax dollars. They are bringing in funds through donations, grants and earned income. Much has already been accomplished at no cost to Richfield residents:. • Amity...
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
Avon resident works hard at hotel bringing back customers after pandemic; even dogs welcome at your wedding
AVON, Ohio – Many businesses went broke during the pandemic and many couldn’t make a comeback. Not so for the Kimpton Schofield hotel in downtown Cleveland. And Avon resident Nicole Bakker is part of the reason why, though she would be the first to tout all the staff at the hotel.
Paralyzed Parma resident walks again, surprises doctors with visit
PARMA, Ohio -- This holiday season Destiny Pawlus is walking tall and counting her blessings. After two years of figurative baby steps during intense Guillain-Barre syndrome rehabilitation, the Parma resident literally started walking again. “In the beginning, I was really scared because it’s hard to imagine what it was like...
Stark County waitress receives incredible tip from customers before Christmas
ALLIANCE, Ohio — An incredible act of kindness was caught on camera at a mom and pop restaurant in Alliance, with a now viral video showing a waitress getting a Christmas gift a little early this year. Nancy Drakulich has been waiting tables at Heggy's Confectionery for 34 years...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland
Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
Coppia, fine dining restaurant in Chesterland, celebrates one-year anniversary
CHESTERLAND, Ohio -- Inside the non-descript, cream-colored ranch with brown shutters, near Chesterland’s main intersection, hides one of the area’s top fine dining establishments, Coppia. The dining room is simple, but the kitchen is magic. At least the chefs are. With their first anniversary as restaurant owners approaching...
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
Where are some cheap bars for drinking in Akron?
Looking for some cheap chill drinking bars to meet people age 20-35. I’m in the middle of the city, anything around here would be cool. But also anywhere within the loop!
