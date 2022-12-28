ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scriptype.com

Talk of the Town

Diane was off Talk of the Town duties in December due to her annual stint as a very important Santa helper. When you see her around town this month, be sure to thank her for tireless efforts to make sure those letters got to Jolly Old St. Nick in time.
HUDSON, OH
scriptype.com

Snowbird Festival scheduled as resident appreciation

Richfield Village and Township and the Richfield Joint Recreation District are sponsoring the Snowbird Festivalon January 22 as an appreciation event for all the residents. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Richfield Heritage Preserve, with winter animals from the Akron Zoo making a special appearance from 2-2:45 p.m. Librarian Diane Nagy will read stories from 1-2 p.m.
RICHFIELD, OH
newsnet5

Become a RedCoat: Playhouse Square seeking hundreds of volunteers

CLEVELAND — You’ve probably spotted them rushing around, ushering you to and from your seats at Playhouse Square. The RedCoats are the unsung heroes of the theatre district, and they do the job with grace and pride. They're a small army of volunteers, keeping the second-largest theatre district...
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Giving Back & Gratitude

As we collectively embark upon yet another New Year, it is my sincere hope that everyone had the opportunity to spend some cherished time with family and friends over the year-end holiday season. Looking into 2023, I wish everyone a safe, peaceful and prosperous New Year. Hudson, Ohio, is a...
HUDSON, OH
scriptype.com

Response to Jennifer Wehner’s December letter to the editor

The letter begins by identifying Rachel Oppenheimer as a non-Ohio resident and then repeatedly referencing the partner groups as “outside interest groups.” This depiction is inaccurate. Dr. Oppenheimer is no longer residing in Ohio, but has been a supporter of RHP since 2014. Many Richfield residents are members of one of the partner groups. Some also hold positions in the government of Richfield. They are not outsiders.
RICHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

Christian Unity prayer service to be held Jan. 19

Hudson’s 2023 ecumenical prayer service in celebration of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The interdenominational prayer service and luncheon will take place Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m., at Hudson United Methodist Church, 2670 Hudson-Aurora Rd. The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity has been celebrated throughout...
HUDSON, OH
scriptype.com

RHP partner groups offer list of progress

A letter in the December issue of the Richfield Times contained points concerning RHP that deserve clarification. RHP partner groups are not using Richfield tax dollars. They are bringing in funds through donations, grants and earned income. Much has already been accomplished at no cost to Richfield residents:. • Amity...
RICHFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Paralyzed Parma resident walks again, surprises doctors with visit

PARMA, Ohio -- This holiday season Destiny Pawlus is walking tall and counting her blessings. After two years of figurative baby steps during intense Guillain-Barre syndrome rehabilitation, the Parma resident literally started walking again. “In the beginning, I was really scared because it’s hard to imagine what it was like...
PARMA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland

Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy