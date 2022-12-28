Read full article on original website
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Migrants build fires at border as Yuma County declares a local emergency
Local lawmakers are trying to balance providing humanitarian assistance, while also advocating for their community. The post Migrants build fires at border as Yuma County declares a local emergency appeared first on KYMA.
Migrants Dropped Off at Transit Centers as San Diego Shelters Reach Capacity
Border Patrol agents dropped off as many as 200 migrants at transit centers in El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego over the Christmas weekend as flight cancellations pushed local refugee shelters to capacity. The San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition of nonprofits that serves hundreds of asylum seekers daily,...
Federal officials leave dozens of migrants at bus stations across San Diego County
Due to flight delays from winter storms, migrant shelters haven't been able to move guests through as quickly as normal and are now at capacity, meaning many new arrivals have been left on the streets
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog
A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like
As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Migrant families cross the border into Yuma
Large migrant groups continue crossing into Yuma every single day. The post Migrant families cross the border into Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
Loved Ones Ask For Help Finding California Woman Presumed Kidnapped In Mexico
A Facebook group called "Help Us Find Monica De Leon" said she was allegedly forced into a van in Mexico on Nov. 29. Family and friends are asking for help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman from California. Monica De Leon, who is originally from San Mateo, California, was allegedly...
Migrants released in Imperial County
The city of Calexico says migrants are getting released anytime and anywhere making it difficult to keep track of them. The post Migrants released in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
Two Americans arrested for smuggling Mexican migrants
Two U.S. citizens were arrested after a vehicle stop for smuggling a group of migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief John R. Modlin.
Slipping over Mexico border, migrants get the jump on U.S. court ruling
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico Dec 28 (Reuters) - Even before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday opted to keep in place a measure aimed at deterring border crossings, hundreds of migrants in northern Mexico were taking matters into their own hands to slip into the United States.
San Diego County official torches feds, Newsom as migrants left at transit hubs
A county supervisor in San Diego, California, called out the Biden administration's border policies as migrants are being dropped at transit centers by federal agents.
Bathroom crisis for migrants at makeshift camp in Matamoros, Mexico
A growing camp where thousands of asylum seekers are pitching tents and cardboard boxes alongside the Rio Grande in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, has practically no bathroom facilities or showers and migrant advocates say it is a health hazard.
3 women killed in Tijuana, investigators searching for 'Ted Bundy-like' suspect
Investigators are searching for the person responsible for the recent deaths of three women who worked in bars and strip clubs in Tijuana.
San Diego Supervisor warns of influx of migrants when Title 42 ends
SAN DIEGO — More asylum-seekers are arriving at the Mexican border with the United States as the US Supreme Court considers whether to end a pandemic-era policy limiting border crossings. Title 42 was set to expire Wednesday, but the High Court allowed it to stay in place, at least...
Frustration among migrants at U.S.-Mexico border as COVID restrictions remain
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - When Vladimir Castellanos learned that COVID-19 restrictions blocking him and other migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico may not be terminated this week, he said he felt deceived.
Watching the death and rebirth of the Colorado River in Mexico
The Colorado River Delta in Baja California in northern Mexico has dried up and neighborhoods in Tijuana near the U.S.-Mexico border often go without water. What can be done?
