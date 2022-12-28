ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
New York Post

California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog

A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
CNN

This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Odyssey

Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
