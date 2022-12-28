Read full article on original website
Evansville Rescue Mission announces women and children’s shelter coming in 2024
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission is planning to open a women and children’s shelter in early 2024. Executive Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman says on any given night, there are over 500 homeless people in need of shelter in Evansville, and women make up about half of that population. Although more than 10 women and children shelters are already available to those in need, Gorman says they don’t intend to “duplicate services that are already available.”
American Red Cross volunteers stepping up to help people impacted by home fires
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Volunteers are a vital cog of the American Red Cross, and that’s certainly the case for the Southwest Indiana chapter. Numerous Good Samaritans have signed up to help at a moment’s notice, even during the holiday season. On Christmas Day, volunteers Charlene Kaufman and...
Charlie Wyatt running for 3rd term as Boonville Mayor
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mayor of Boonville will run again in 2023. Charlie Wyatt says he, along with other city candidates, plan to file for the 2023 City Elections on Wednesday. This would be Wyatt’s third term as Boonville’s Mayor. He says he plans to complete some...
Evansville Gaming Guild goes to Green River Road
A new face has been added to Green River Road, The Gaming Guild. From board games to table-top games, The Gaming Guild, has a variety of different kinds of games to play.
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
New wine bar opening in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new wine bar is opening in the Curtis building. That’s on Main Street in downtown Evansville. A website for 7Mile Lounge shows they planned to open in the fall, but it’s been pushed back to January 28. They say the launch party will...
A look back at 2022 economic development in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As 2022 comes to a close, it has some reflecting on the successes of the past year, including the Tri-State’s economic successes. The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, or E-REP, oversaw a number of projects last year meant to improve the lives of those who live in the city, as well as establish a foundation for success in the future. Economic leaders say they feel good about where they are as 2022 comes to a close.
Henderson mayor rides on fire truck for last day in office
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A couple of outgoing Henderson officials received a warm send-off on Friday morning. Mayor Steve Austin and retiring Public Information Officer Donna B. Stinnett were chauffeured on a Henderson fire truck for their last day of work. In a Facebook post, the city thanked both for...
Vanderburgh Co. sheriff and dispatch director honored at annual banquet
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County will have a new sheriff come 2023, but local officials wanted to honor the outgoing sheriff. Sheriff Dave Wedding and Central Dispatch Director Leslie Buckman were recognized at the Vanderburgh County Fire Chiefs Association banquet on Wednesday night. Sheriff Wedding received an “Honorary Fire...
Evansville apartment without water for days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season. They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines. That’s...
BFit by Bob’s opening new east side location this weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for some new year’s resolutions, the new east side location of Bfit by Bob’s Gym opens this weekend. The new location is at the corner of Lynch and Green River Road. On Friday, there’s a student event from 2 p.m. to...
Brothers across the bridge meet again after years as strangers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After decades spent not knowing each other, two brothers who lived across the Ohio Bridge are meeting again. Until last year, the pair had never met one another. One of the brothers made the trip up to Evansville to meet his other relatives for the very first time. Wesley Lackey was […]
Cascade Cafe dedicated to great food, great service
Dubois County residents clamoring for a new breakfast joint need to look no further than the latest spot in Ferdinand. It’s an experience that encapsulates Southern Indiana charm and hospitality, from the beaming smiles from staff as you enter a roomy dining space complete with a high ceiling and walls garnished with bright colors and aesthetic artwork depicting scenes in Ferdinand and the area to the fantastic breakfast offerings.
Irish pub planned to open on Main Street next Fall
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Come next Fall, chances are you’ll be able to visit a brand new Irish Pub on Evansville’s Main Street. Joshua Pietrowski announced on social media that he will be opening “Hartigan’s Irish Pub”, which will sit next to Peephole Bar & Grill in the Strouse’s building. “Our plan is to forego […]
Shoppers brave the elements to return and exchange gifts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dashing through the snow, shoppers made their way to local stores the day after Christmas not only to pick up things they needed, but to exchange those gifts they might not have needed. We wanted to know what brought shoppers like Micah Worsdorfer and Ariana Hillman...
Warrick Co. Humane Society hosting vaccine clinic for dogs and cats
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Humane Society will soon host a low-cost vaccination clinic. Humane society officials say this is all thanks to a grant from Walmart Giving. The clinic is set to be held on Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 10...
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Chaos continues this morning as thousands of flights are canceled across the nation. The winter weather impacting two major hubs. It’s been several days since an Evansville apartment complex has been without water. Residents say they’re having trouble contacting the property manager. The Supreme Court rules...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Days of flight cancellations may be coming to an end today. Southwest Airlines is preparing to return to ‘normal operations’. A crash temporarily closed part of US 60 East in Henderson County. Officials say two cars were involved and injuries were reported. Say goodbye to 2022,...
Evansville’s Horror Con Announces Celebrity Guests
Horror fans get ready because a horror-themed convention is heading to Evansville in early 2023!. Mark your calendar for the weekend of March 11th- 12th 2023, because that weekend is the inaugural Horror Con in Evansville, and 103 GBF is proud to be a part of this event! Here is what Horror Con has to say about the upcoming convention:
Evansville plumbing service receives around 700 calls for frozen, burst pipes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rush to restore water to hundreds of customers has plumbers very busy in the Tri-State. Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing Services has crews out in full force, responding to businesses and homes to restore their water. ”This is probably the worst winter that I’ve seen since I’ve...
