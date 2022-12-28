ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southwest Airlines nightmare continues with more cancellations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines customers in Las Vegas is still continuing Thursday. A total of 197 flights have been canceled at Harry Reid International Airport, with all but eight coming from Southwest, per the website FlightAware. It's the latest round of cancellations for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)

Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Intersection Equities Completes Sale of Arville Industrial Park Near the Las Vegas Strip for $8.4M

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- Intersection announces the sale of 4375 and 4355 W Reno Avenue, a 31,000-square-foot, two building industrial park in Las Vegas, Nevada. The asset sold for $8,400,000 ($269 per square foot). Erik Sexton and Camila Rosales of NAI Vegas represented the seller, Intersection. The undisclosed buyer was represented by Brian Riffel of Colliers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005561/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cancellations pile up in Las Vegas for third straight day of Southwest meltdown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The cancellations continue to pile up for people flying through Las Vegas on Wednesday amid the massive issues plaguing Southwest Airlines this week. There have been 192 Southwest flights for Harry Reid International Airport canceled as of 7 a.m., out of a total of 209 cancellations, according to the website FlightAware.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home

Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
LAS VEGAS, NV

