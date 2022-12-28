Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines passengers search airports for missing belongings, luggage
For a week now, flyers have been without clothes, medications, Christmas presents, and more because those belongings sit in luggage checked into Southwest flights that were eventually canceled. Owners are beginning to get them back after days of fighting for them.
news3lv.com
Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
news3lv.com
Southwest Airlines nightmare continues with more cancellations in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines customers in Las Vegas is still continuing Thursday. A total of 197 flights have been canceled at Harry Reid International Airport, with all but eight coming from Southwest, per the website FlightAware. It's the latest round of cancellations for...
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Resorts World Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — What does Resorts World have planned for New Year's Eve?. Joining me now with more is CMO, Ronn Nicolli.
Fox5 KVVU
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As major airlines scramble to rebook holiday travelers, some smaller companies are stepping up to help out thousands of stranded passengers in Las Vegas and across the country. “Our hearts go out to the people who are stuck right now. I think that no matter...
travellemming.com
15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)
Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
963kklz.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
news3lv.com
Free and discounted NYE rides to deter impaired drivers on Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Various discounted or free New Year’s Eve promotions are available for Las Vegas locals and visitors to use over the holiday weekend to not drive impaired on the streets and highways. Las Vegas attorney, Sam Ryan Heidari, owner of the Heidari Law Firm is...
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
Intersection Equities Completes Sale of Arville Industrial Park Near the Las Vegas Strip for $8.4M
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022-- Intersection announces the sale of 4375 and 4355 W Reno Avenue, a 31,000-square-foot, two building industrial park in Las Vegas, Nevada. The asset sold for $8,400,000 ($269 per square foot). Erik Sexton and Camila Rosales of NAI Vegas represented the seller, Intersection. The undisclosed buyer was represented by Brian Riffel of Colliers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005561/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
news3lv.com
Cancellations pile up in Las Vegas for third straight day of Southwest meltdown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The cancellations continue to pile up for people flying through Las Vegas on Wednesday amid the massive issues plaguing Southwest Airlines this week. There have been 192 Southwest flights for Harry Reid International Airport canceled as of 7 a.m., out of a total of 209 cancellations, according to the website FlightAware.
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
8newsnow.com
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights …. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan …. The Las...
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
news3lv.com
Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — These babies are getting ready for 2023!. MountainView Hospital shared pictures of their youngest patients on Friday, all decked out in their best new years attire. MORE ON NEWS 3 | #News3NYE: What to expect this New Year's Eve in Las Vegas. The pictures were...
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
