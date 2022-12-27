ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners Guard Grant Sherfield named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

By Ben Dackiw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
After an already successful weekend at the Jumpman Invitational, Oklahoma Sooners guard Grant Sherfield is still reaping the benefits of his fantastic performance against the Florida Gators. The transfer from Wichita, KS has been named a Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, along with Kansas State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

Oklahoma is Sherfield’s third stop in his college career. He spent time at Wichita State and Nevada before transferring to OU last April.

Sherfield’s short time at OU has been quite good. He’s averaging 18 points per game and 3.8 assists per game.

The Sooners have a 9-3 record heading into a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Texas Longhorns at the Lloyd Noble Center. The No. 6 Longhorns are 10-1 this season and have won four straight after losing to Illinois.

The only ranked opponent the Sooners have faced so far this season was Arkansas. OU fell to the Razorbacks at the BOK Center in Tulsa. It’s been a solid start to the second year of Porter Moser’s tenure. Opening Big 12 play against the Texas Longhorns will provide a stiff conference test for the Sooners.

