ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Eovaldi agrees to 2-year deal to join Rangers and deGrom

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCTey_0jwBIfAc00

The Texas Rangers have added another proven veteran to their revamped starting rotation.

Texas native Nathan Eovaldi agreed Tuesday to a two-year contract that includes a vesting player option for the 2025 season. The team announced the deal after the right-hander completed a physical exam in Texas.

Eovaldi's addition comes only 3 1/2 weeks after the Rangers signed two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in free agency.

A person familiar with the deal said Eovaldi was guaranteed $34 million, with salaries of $16 million each in 2023 and 2024, and a $2 million signing bonus payable at a later date. That person spoke on condition on anonymity because the team didn't disclose the terms, which include a vesting player option of $20 million for 2025 if Eovaldi pitches a total of 300 innings over the next two seasons.

“I’m elated that we have added another standout pitcher to our rotation in Nathan Eovaldi,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said in a statement. "Nathan has quality stuff and an unmatched work ethic, and he’ll provide a veteran presence to the staff. The depth of our starting pitching will be a real asset for the 2023 Texas Rangers.”

Eovaldi has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons, the past 4 1/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA while limited to 20 starts in 2022 because of two stints on the injured list (lower back inflammation and shoulder). He was 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts in 2021, when he was an All-Star for the first time and finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

The Houston native is 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA in 240 career games (221 starts) with the Red Sox, Miami, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay. He will turn 33 in February, just before the start of spring training.

DeGrom agreed to a $185 million, five-year deal with the Rangers before the winter meetings this month.

Texas also signed left-hander Andrew Heaney to a $25 million, two-year contract in free agency, acquired Jake Odorizzi in a trade with Atlanta, and retained All-Star left-hander Martin Pérez with a $19.65 million qualifying offer. The Rangers signed right-hander Jon Gray to a $56 million, four-year deal last winter at the same time they added the half-billion dollar middle infield of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

The Rangers have had six consecutive losing seasons, the longest stretch for the franchise since moving to Texas in 1972. Three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy came out of a three-year retirement in October to become their new manager.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Eovaldi, right-hander Nick Mears was designated for assignment. The Rangers acquired Mears last week on a waiver claim from Pittsburgh.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Red Sox sign ex-Yankees pitcher

The Boston Red Sox are adding to their rotation. The Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner

The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Why Red Sox’ odd trade deadline lessened compensation for Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi

At last season’s trade deadline, the mediocre Red Sox tried to toe the line between buying and selling by acquiring Tommy Pham, Reese McGuire and Eric Hosmer while trading away Christian Vázquez and Jake Diekman. The unconventional deadline strategy did little more than ruffle feathers in the clubhouse; it did not, by any means, galvanize a group that stumbled down the stretch and finished in last place in the American League East.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Dodgers, J.D. Martinez finalize $10 million, 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez finalized a $10 million, one-year deal Thursday. Martinez spent the last five years with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .274 with 62 RBIs and 16 home runs last season in 139 games. He earned his fourth straight All-Star appearance after hitting .302 with 38 RBIs and nine homers in the first half of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Pulled Offer For Nathan Eovaldi After Spending Elsewhere

From the start of the offseason, fans clamored for the Boston Red Sox to re-sign right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. The organization appeared to have no intentions of doing so, at least once the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings commenced. "I think there was more than meets the eye with Eovaldi," MLB.com's...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season

A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Star Pitcher Signs With Rangers; Boston's Options Running Out

The Boston Red Sox entered Tuesday with three-fifths of the 2022 Opening Day rotation in the free agency pool. Just one day later, only one option remains. "Free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," FanSided's Robert Murray tweeted Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa

There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
New York Post

Red Sox signing Corey Kluber to $10 million deal as dramatic offseason continues

The Red Sox did not pony up to keep Nathan Eovaldi, and now they’re hoping a former Cy Young winner still has enough left in the tank. A day after Eovaldi agreed to a two-year, $34 million contract with the Rangers, Boston agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with Corey Kluber on Wednesday, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. The deal includes a 2024 option worth $11 million plus incentives. Kluber, who turns 37 on April 10, made 31 starts for the Rays last season, pitching to a 4.34 ERA with 139 strikeouts in 164 innings. He made 16 starts for the...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Lease

Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster.Photo byDaniel Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
127K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy