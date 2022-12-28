Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO