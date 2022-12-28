Read full article on original website
Lakers: LeBron James’ Latest Statement Has 76ers Fans Talking
76ers fans are intrigued with the idea of LeBron James possibly requesting a trade from the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
Did 76ers Lack Urgency vs. Wizards? Joel Embiid Weighs In
Joel Embiid explains 76ers' struggles against the Wizards on Tuesday night.
FOX Sports
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
76ers’ Doc Rivers Attended Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on Wednesday
Doc Rivers checked out the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans game live on Wednesday night.
76ers vs. Pelicans: Joel Embiid’s Take on Tyrese Maxey’s Return
Joel Embiid discussed the potential return of Tyrese Maxey ahead of Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
Knicks Land 76ers’ Tobias Harris In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, you’ve got to know where to draw the line. That isn’t always easy to do. Often, people let a situation persist, even though they should have cut it off a long time ago. It’s hard to know where to draw the line. NBA teams need to make the same decision.
NBA
Tyrese Maxey 'Probable' As 76ers Visit New Orleans Pelicans | Gameday Report 34/82
Ahead of their next game Friday night, the 76ers (20-13) upgraded Tyrese Maxey to “probable” for the meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12). Maxey has been out of the lineup for more than a month since suffering a fracture in his left foot during the Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Finds twine in loss
Rantanen scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes. Rantanen had one goal taken away for offside, but he got it back in the third period. The 26-year-old has pummeled the twine in December, netting 11 goals and adding three assists in 13 games this month. He's up to 24 tallies, 43 points, 125 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-7 rating through 33 outings, and he remains the star of the Avalanche's offense with Nathan MacKinnon (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) all sidelined.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy against Miami
Murray (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Heat. Murray is questionable to miss his second straight game after missing Wednesday's back-to-back with left knee injury management. Bones Hyland will likely remain in the starting lineup if the starting guard can't suit up Friday.
NBA Changes Broadcast and Start Time for Upcoming 76ers Games
The NBA changed start times and broadcasts for two upcoming Philadelphia 76ers games.
76ers’ Recently Waived Guard Saben Lee Found a New Home
After getting waived by the 76ers, Saben Lee is back in a new (old) home of his.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Drops 22 against Suns
Kuzma notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 win over the Suns. After a relatively lackluster 14-point showing the night before against the 76ers, Kuzma roared back by scoring 20 or more points for the 11th time in December over 14 contests. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 23.1 points, 7.1 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.9 threes and 0.9 steals on the month, and his career-best campaign is showing no signs of slowing down.
Joel Embiid Pays Respect to Bradley Beal, Wizards on Tuesday
Joel Embiid credits the Wizards after the 76ers took on a loss Tuesday night.
CBS Sports
Pelicans vs. 76ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Philadelphia 20-13; New Orleans 22-12 The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since April 9 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Pelicans have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Philadelphia at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Smoothie King Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with New Orleans going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday
Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
