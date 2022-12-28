ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort

Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report

Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Finds twine in loss

Rantanen scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes. Rantanen had one goal taken away for offside, but he got it back in the third period. The 26-year-old has pummeled the twine in December, netting 11 goals and adding three assists in 13 games this month. He's up to 24 tallies, 43 points, 125 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-7 rating through 33 outings, and he remains the star of the Avalanche's offense with Nathan MacKinnon (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) all sidelined.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy against Miami

Murray (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Heat. Murray is questionable to miss his second straight game after missing Wednesday's back-to-back with left knee injury management. Bones Hyland will likely remain in the starting lineup if the starting guard can't suit up Friday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Drops 22 against Suns

Kuzma notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 win over the Suns. After a relatively lackluster 14-point showing the night before against the 76ers, Kuzma roared back by scoring 20 or more points for the 11th time in December over 14 contests. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 23.1 points, 7.1 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.9 threes and 0.9 steals on the month, and his career-best campaign is showing no signs of slowing down.
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. 76ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Philadelphia 20-13; New Orleans 22-12 The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since April 9 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Pelicans have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Philadelphia at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Smoothie King Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with New Orleans going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday

Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness

Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
ARIZONA STATE

