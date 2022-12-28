Read full article on original website
thesciencesurvey.com
The History of the Pokémon Phenomenom and a New Release: ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’
Pokémon is a popular game series (later adapted into an animated series) that the Nintendo company introduced in 1996 and was later introduced to the U.S. in 1998. Pokémon has the title of one of the most popular series in the world with millions of sales and many additions to the series being added yearly. It is also known as one of the most profitable games, only being behind Tetris and Mario which are both owned by Nintendo.
NME
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
Millions of Netflix users warned sharing your password is now officially a CRIMINAL OFFENCE
Watching shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ without paying the relevant subscription breaks copyright law, the Intellectual Property Office said.
IGN
Nintendo Switch: Japanese Video Game Company Had Plans to Introduce a Second-Generation Version of the Beloved Console
Following a disappointing run with the Wii U in the early 2010s, Nintendo made a huge jump when it released the Switch in 2017. The Nintendo Switch became one of the company's best-selling consoles. Now, five years later, we're still talking about it with no sight of a successor arriving anytime soon.
game-news24.com
Activision Blizzard COO leaves for the Metaverse
A new news has emerged that in 2023, Daniel Alegre has moved into Web3. He has done that in the Web3 timeline and was appointed director of Yuga Labs as well as the predecessor Nicole Muniz. Activision Blizzard are the team behind Call Of Duty and World of Warcraft making...
coingeek.com
South Korea: Top executives of scam V Global exchange convicted
Six individuals identified as top-level executives in the defunct V Global have received varying degrees of jail time for their role in the debacle. A report from Economist.co.kr revealed that C-level executives, only known as Mr. Yang and Mr. Oh, were given eight and three years in jail, respectively. Four other key operatives received three years each for their involvement in the scheme that robbed investors of $1.5 billion.
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
coingeek.com
Argo Blockchain sells Helios mining facility for $65 million to Galaxy Digital
Block reward mining company Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) has sold its Helios mining facility to Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: BRPHF) for $65 million. The miner also secured a $35 million loan from the digital asset-focused investment firm as it struggles with the bear market. In a press release, Argo confirmed that...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub & Dub
Join the once-human-turned-dog protagonist Pochita (not to be confused with Chainsaw Man's Pochita) and his owner, Karen Inukai, on their awkward daily encounters in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! So, here's where you can watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog online!. My Life as Inukai-san's Dog is told through the...
coingeek.com
EUBS organizers on CoinGeek Backstage: How a simple coffee date became India’s inaugural global summit
The inaugural Enterprise Utility Blockchain Summit (EUBS) was a massive success, bringing together the Bitcoin blockchain ecosystem in Bangalore, India, to talk about the adoption of the technology in India and beyond. As summit organizers revealed to CoinGeek Backstage, it all started with Zoom calls before evolving into a global event.
game-news24.com
Nintendo: Here are the titles that Japanese fans want to transform into anime
Many Japanese want to see different franchises Of Nintendo transformed into anime. Speith is Splatoon, Xenoblade and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That result was obtained from a survey conducted by Anime Anime in Japan. 1,609 people responded. Of the ten entries in the ranking, five are covered in intellectual property of Nintendo, of which three are on the podium.
coingeek.com
Blockware sued by BTC mining client for fraud
Blockware Solutions LLC, a BTC block reward mining equipment and hosting provider, has been sued by one of its clients for negligence, fraud, and breach of contract. The client, Faes & Company (NASDAQ: FAESOX), claims that Blockware lied about owning hosting facilities and is demanding $250,000 in damages. The lawsuit,...
TikTok’s Top Trending Products of 2022: A Retrospective
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.The year is 2022, and TikTok is still the leading force behind many of the spontaneous purchases that I convince myself I need (most of which are of actual use). In honor of 2022 coming to a close, here’s a list of over 22 of TikTok’s trending products that other creators and commenters also felt a strong need to welcome with open arms (and e-wallets. Does it actually count if you aren’t pulling money from a physical wallet? Maybe don’t answer that) into their...
hypebeast.com
Netflix to End Password Sharing Beginning 2023
According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix will soon put an end to password sharing. Following a boom in subscribers during the pandemic, the company later began to experience losses and now sees password-sharing as an urgent issue that needs to be addressed. According to reports, it will begin asking for extra payment for shared accounts starting in 2023, affecting users in the U.S. sometime early next year.
forkast.news
Japan game maker Gumi strikes US$52 mln metaverse deal with Square Enix, SBI
Japan-based game company Gumi Co. Ltd. has announced a capital and business alliance with Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. and financial services company SBI Holdings Co. Ltd. to accelerate the growth of its metaverse business as a secondary revenue stream. Fast facts. Gumi, founded in 2007, has developed several mobile...
techaiapp.com
Declining VR headset sales could spell bad news for the metaverse
In a nutshell: With Facebook changing its corporate name to Meta and so much focus being placed on the future of virtual reality, one might imagine that more people bought VR headsets this year. The worrying reality for the social media giant is that the opposite happened: shipments slumped more than 12% year-over-year in 2022.
