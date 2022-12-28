Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police
A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.
Driver, passenger avoid serious injury when guardrail impales car
Firefighters in Connecticut said a driver and passenger "miraculously" walked away without serious injuries after their car ended up impaled on a steel guardrail.
Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
Turnto10.com
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
Woman Assaulted, Robbed Pumping Gas In Ansonia, Police Say
A woman pumping gas at a Connecticut gas station was injured after being assaulted and then robbed by at least one person armed with a gun. The incident took place in New Haven County at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive in Ansonia around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. According...
Eyewitness News
Woman dead after being struck by driver in Killingly
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - A woman is dead after being struck by a driver in Killingly Tuesday night. The crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on Route 101, according to state police. A woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a driver. She was wearing dark clothes and was not walking in a crosswalk, police said.
Man found dead near dumpster in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are investigating after a man was found dead near a dumpster Thursday morning. At around 5:26 a.m., Bristol police responded to the area of 10 North Main Street for a deceased man lying near a garbage dumpster. Police said the man had been identified,...
whdh.com
Driver, passenger nearly impaled after crashing into a guardrail in Connecticut
A driver and their passenger were nearly impaled after crashing into a guardrail in Manchester, Connecticut. Firefighters say the metal guardrail went right through the front of the car, between the seats, and out the back. First responders say its a miracle that there were only minor injuries. (Copyright (c)...
Pedestrian, 74, killed in East Haven
A 74-year-old man has been killed in a motor vehicle accident in East Haven, pushing Connecticut’s 2022 pedestrian death toll farther above 70.
2 Teen Girls Busted In Stolen Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Two young Connecticut girls have been arrested for being inside a stolen vehicle at an area mall. The incident took place in Trumbull around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull officers arrested two teenage girls after they were located sitting inside a stolen blue Hyundai...
NBC Connecticut
Police Release Identity of Woman Who Died in Stonington House Fire
Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire in Stonington Wednesday. Emergency crews received a 911 call reporting smoke at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire in the kitchen. One victim, identified as 58-year-old...
Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway
A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway. Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly. According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing...
Guard rail impales car in Manchester, Connecticut
A car crashed into a guard rail on 384 in Manchester, Connecticut this week, sending the metal right through the passenger side, between both front seats, and then out the back of the car.
NBC Connecticut
Route 101 Closed in Killingly Due to Pedestrian Crash
Route 101 is closed in Killingly because of a pedestrian crash in the area, according to the state Department of Transportation. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened on Route 101, also known as Hartford Pike, at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian was injured, but the extent is unknown...
Police ID Man Who Died In House Fire In Somers
Police have released the name of a 72-year-old man who died in a Northern Westchester house fire. The victim is identified as Somers resident Richard Jordan, who died in a fire on Barlow Court on Monday, Dec. 26, according to state police. Jordan was found by firefighters after a full...
Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol
Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
1Seriously Injured In Southington Crash On I-691, State Police Say
A section of I-691 West was shut down in Connecticut following a two-car crash with one person seriously injured. The crash took place in Hartford County around 6:45 a.m. in Southington near Exit 4. According to state police, a 42-year-old Meriden man driving a 2008 Kia Rio was stopped or...
1 dead, 2 injured in Stonington fire
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police. Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital […]
