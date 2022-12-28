ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Eyewitness News

2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In Middlebury: Police

A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Middlebury when it veered into the right lane and lost control due to over-steering right before Exit 17, state police said.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
WTNH

Police identify 74-year-old pedestrian killed in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off-ramp due to a crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian. The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street. On Thursday, police identified the victim as Nicholas Marino of New Haven. The off-ramp, along with parts […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Turnto10.com

1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash

(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Eyewitness News

Woman dead after being struck by driver in Killingly

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - A woman is dead after being struck by a driver in Killingly Tuesday night. The crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on Route 101, according to state police. A woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a driver. She was wearing dark clothes and was not walking in a crosswalk, police said.
KILLINGLY, CT
FOX 61

Man found dead near dumpster in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are investigating after a man was found dead near a dumpster Thursday morning. At around 5:26 a.m., Bristol police responded to the area of 10 North Main Street for a deceased man lying near a garbage dumpster. Police said the man had been identified,...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Release Identity of Woman Who Died in Stonington House Fire

Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire in Stonington Wednesday. Emergency crews received a 911 call reporting smoke at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire in the kitchen. One victim, identified as 58-year-old...
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 101 Closed in Killingly Due to Pedestrian Crash

Route 101 is closed in Killingly because of a pedestrian crash in the area, according to the state Department of Transportation. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened on Route 101, also known as Hartford Pike, at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian was injured, but the extent is unknown...
KILLINGLY, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Who Died In House Fire In Somers

Police have released the name of a 72-year-old man who died in a Northern Westchester house fire. The victim is identified as Somers resident Richard Jordan, who died in a fire on Barlow Court on Monday, Dec. 26, according to state police. Jordan was found by firefighters after a full...
SOMERS, CT
Daily Voice

Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol

Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol. Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in Stonington fire

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police. Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital […]
STONINGTON, CT
FOX 61

