Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
J.J. Watt Is Retiring, Leading Some to Wonder Whether He's Facing Health Concerns
In the NFL, it's much easier to become a star if you're someone who regularly scores points. Defensive players tend to be much more anonymous, even though they can be crucial to how the game unfolds. J.J. Watt is one of the rare defensive stars in the league, though, which is part of the reason it was such a big deal when he announced that he would be retiring at the end of this season.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
Yardbarker
Jets could make blockbuster trade with Raiders to secure quarterback position
One highly-discussed option at quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason is nine-year veteran, Derek Carr. Now, he is essentially a lock to be available, whether it be through a trade or as a free agent if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately release him. Earlier today, the...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr leaves Raiders after being benched
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr ahead of their Week 17 outing against the San Francisco 49ers created a firestorm around the NFL on Wednesday. It’s not that the benching was too surprising. Vegas has no real chance of earning a playoff spot...
Andy Reid would prefer Eric Bieniemy not get 1 coaching job
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been supportive of his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s efforts to land an NFL head coaching position. There is one job, however, that Reid would rather see someone else get. Reid said Wednesday that he was hopeful Bieniemy would receive an opportunity to become a head coach during the... The post Andy Reid would prefer Eric Bieniemy not get 1 coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Boomer Esiason compares Bengals' Joe Burrow to legendary QB
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has received a lot of praise during his young NFL career. But former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason might have just given him his highest praise yet. Esiason said the 26-year-old reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. "I would compare him...
Yardbarker
Former Angels All-Star Designated for Assignment By Giants
La Stella hit .239 in 60 games last season with the Giants, with two home runs and 14 RBIs. In 108 games with the Angels in 2019 and the COVID-shortened 2020, La Stella hit .289 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs. The best season of his nine-year career came...
Yardbarker
Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?
The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
Yardbarker
Yankees might’ve landed a steal in Lucas Luetge trade
The New York Yankees executed a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, sending left-handed bullpen pitcher Lucas Luetge in exchange for two minor-league prospects. The Bombers added Caleb Durbin, a low-A infielder and Double-A prospect, Indigo Diaz. The Yankees might’ve landed a steal with Indigo Diaz:. Of the...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Look To Bring Back A Familiar Quarterback As Backup In 2023
Regardless of the outcome to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have several interesting decisions to make. There are holes on the offensive and defensive lines and the front office needs to build around a young offense that has flashed potential since the Week 9 bye. One of the more interesting situations will be what the team decides to do with backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. After starting the first four games of the season, he was benched and rookie, Kenny Pickett is clearly going to be the guy going forward. Trubisky has a $10.625 million cap hit that may be too big of a number to keep him around as a second string.
49ers TE George Kittle won't be ringing in the New Year like everyone else
New Year's Eve is the biggest party of the year, but while most of the world is ringing in 2023, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle won't be among them. Even though the 49ers will be in "Sin City" this weekend for a Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kittle told The Athletic's David Lombardi he plans to make December 31 an early night.
Falcons Free Agency 'Change'? Arthur Smith Details Critical Offseason
After two years of battling salary cap limitations from the previous regime, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot are "excited" for what's poised to be a tenure-deciding offseason for the two.
Yardbarker
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett graded as top three QB in NFL
Pickett finds himself behind only Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two former first overall picks who continue to rise in the NFL's QB rankings. Since Week 12, Pickett is 3-1. He suffered a concussion and exited early in the Steelers' Week 14 game, his one loss, and missed their Week 15 matchup as well.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Pinpoints Baltimore Ravens’ Unseen Defensive Wrinkle For Week 17
For the Pittsburgh Steelers, last week was an emotional roller coaster. In a morbid, coincidental chain of events, the week that was to be dedicated to Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception was exactly that, but with a bit more of a somber tone than originally planned. After Harris’ unexpected...
Pat McAfee's Sources Say Russell Wilson Does Not Have Multiple Parking Spots
Yesterday, Shannon Sharpe turned some heads when he appeared to drop some insider information regarding the Russell Wilson situation whilst ranting about the Denver Broncos on Undisputed. Sharpe yelled to Skip Bayless that the Broncos need to take Wilson's private office and parking spots away after how he's played this year. This is obviously noteworthy because what man needs more than one parking space and what kind of influence does Wilson really wield if he can demand and receive more than one parking space from the coaching staff/ownership group? The claim quickly circulated around the NFL world. Quick enough that Pat McAfee looked into it and was ready with a refute less than a day later. On Wednesday's iteration of his show, McAfee explained the parking situation at the Broncos' facilities (with some very helpful graphic arrows) before stating that his sources said Wilson does not have multiple parking spots. Our sources have told us that Russell Wilson does NOT have multiple parking spaces#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/tYKZlrgUSg Glad that's settled. Although Wilson's truck is so large it wouldn't be a surprise if he edged over the line and took up two spaces, anyway.
Yardbarker
Incredible stat against the Eagles proves Dak Prescott inaccuracy claims were exaggerated
Dak Prescott was in the zone against the Eagles, unraveling their defense with pinpoint precision in a 40-34 victory on Saturday. It was a season-defining moment and proved early claims about his inaccuracy were exaggerated. According to Next Gen Stats, Prescott went 24-of-24 when Philadelphia ran zone coverage, becoming the...
Yardbarker
According To Report Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Is The 5th Highest-Paid Coach In All Of Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has been at the helm for 16 years now. He’s yet to have a below-.500 season in his tenure, although that is at risk this season. With two games remaining, the Steelers sit at 7-8 with slim-to-none playoff odds. Many fans have targeted Tomlin as their subject of criticism, with some even calling for his job.
Comments / 0